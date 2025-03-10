rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Kovsh (1908-1917) by Ivan Khlebnikov
Save
Edit Image
braceletsilver jewelryelegantsilverornaments public domainvintagedesignpublic domain
Editable vintage aesthetic collage design element set
Editable vintage aesthetic collage design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15241902/editable-vintage-aesthetic-collage-design-element-setView license
Kovsh (1908-1917) by Ivan Khlebnikov
Kovsh (1908-1917) by Ivan Khlebnikov
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129671/kovsh-1908-1917-ivan-khlebnikovFree Image from public domain license
Jewelry fashion week Instagram post template
Jewelry fashion week Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12710985/jewelry-fashion-week-instagram-post-templateView license
Kovsh (1908-1917) by Ivan Khlebnikov
Kovsh (1908-1917) by Ivan Khlebnikov
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129688/kovsh-1908-1917-ivan-khlebnikovFree Image from public domain license
Sustainable fashion Instagram post template
Sustainable fashion Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12711112/sustainable-fashion-instagram-post-templateView license
Bird-shaped Kovsh (1908-1917) by Pavel Ovchinnikov
Bird-shaped Kovsh (1908-1917) by Pavel Ovchinnikov
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129672/bird-shaped-kovsh-1908-1917-pavel-ovchinnikovFree Image from public domain license
Vintage frame collection element set, editable design
Vintage frame collection element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000949/vintage-frame-collection-element-set-editable-designView license
Sandpiper Kovsh (1908-1917) by Sixth Moscow Artel
Sandpiper Kovsh (1908-1917) by Sixth Moscow Artel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129670/sandpiper-kovsh-1908-1917-sixth-moscow-artelFree Image from public domain license
Beige women's business attire element, editable design set
Beige women's business attire element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14997855/beige-womens-business-attire-element-editable-design-setView license
Kovsh with a Mounted Warrior (1908-1917) by Fedor Ivanovich Rückert
Kovsh with a Mounted Warrior (1908-1917) by Fedor Ivanovich Rückert
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129717/kovsh-with-mounted-warrior-1908-1917-fedor-ivanovich-ruckertFree Image from public domain license
Editable dark green vintage fashion design element set
Editable dark green vintage fashion design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15378658/editable-dark-green-vintage-fashion-design-element-setView license
Kovsh (before 1896) by Pavel Ovchinnikov
Kovsh (before 1896) by Pavel Ovchinnikov
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129121/kovsh-before-1896-pavel-ovchinnikovFree Image from public domain license
Editable whimsigoth crescent moon design element set
Editable whimsigoth crescent moon design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15376991/editable-whimsigoth-crescent-moon-design-element-setView license
Kovsh with Sirin (1908-1917) by Orest Fedorovich Kurliukov
Kovsh with Sirin (1908-1917) by Orest Fedorovich Kurliukov
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129664/kovsh-with-sirin-1908-1917-orest-fedorovich-kurliukovFree Image from public domain license
Flash tattoos poster template, editable design and text
Flash tattoos poster template, editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475065/flash-tattoos-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView license
Kovsh with Miniature: The Boyar (1908-1917) by Style of Fedor Ivanovich Rückert and Peter Carl Fabergé
Kovsh with Miniature: The Boyar (1908-1917) by Style of Fedor Ivanovich Rückert and Peter Carl Fabergé
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129673/photo-image-face-person-patternsFree Image from public domain license
Editable Whimsigoth outfit design element set
Editable Whimsigoth outfit design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15253473/editable-whimsigoth-outfit-design-element-setView license
Footed Kovsh with Gamayn (1899-1908) by Fedor Ivanovich Rückert
Footed Kovsh with Gamayn (1899-1908) by Fedor Ivanovich Rückert
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129498/footed-kovsh-with-gamayn-1899-1908-fedor-ivanovich-ruckertFree Image from public domain license
Jewelry fashion week poster template, editable text and design
Jewelry fashion week poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12689865/jewelry-fashion-week-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Kovsh (1899-1908) by Ivan Khlebnikov
Kovsh (1899-1908) by Ivan Khlebnikov
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129499/kovsh-1899-1908-ivan-khlebnikovFree Image from public domain license
Glam up jewelry poster template, editable text and design
Glam up jewelry poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467443/glam-jewelry-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Kovsh with Banqueting Scene (1908-1917) by Peter Carl Fabergé
Kovsh with Banqueting Scene (1908-1917) by Peter Carl Fabergé
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129704/kovsh-with-banqueting-scene-1908-1917-peter-carl-fabergeFree Image from public domain license
Quaint Instagram post template
Quaint Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14452707/quaint-instagram-post-templateView license
Two-Handled Kovsh (1908-1917) by Pavel Ovchinnikov
Two-Handled Kovsh (1908-1917) by Pavel Ovchinnikov
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129650/two-handled-kovsh-1908-1917-pavel-ovchinnikovFree Image from public domain license
New jewelry collection Instagram post template, editable text
New jewelry collection Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12460115/new-jewelry-collection-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Kovsh (1884) by Possibly by the workshop of Ivan Khlebnikov
Kovsh (1884) by Possibly by the workshop of Ivan Khlebnikov
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129127/kovsh-1884-possibly-the-workshop-ivan-khlebnikovFree Image from public domain license
Elegant jewelry website mockup, customizable design
Elegant jewelry website mockup, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/20951116/elegant-jewelry-website-mockup-customizable-designView license
Kovsh with Miniature: In the Terem (1908-1917) by Peter Carl Fabergé and Workshop of Fedor Ivanovich Rückert
Kovsh with Miniature: In the Terem (1908-1917) by Peter Carl Fabergé and Workshop of Fedor Ivanovich Rückert
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129698/photo-image-person-sports-artFree Image from public domain license
Diamonds are forever Instagram post template, editable text
Diamonds are forever Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543366/diamonds-are-forever-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Kovsh with a Cone Finial (1905-1908) by Dimitri Stepanov Smirnov
Kovsh with a Cone Finial (1905-1908) by Dimitri Stepanov Smirnov
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129634/kovsh-with-cone-finial-1905-1908-dimitri-stepanov-smirnovFree Image from public domain license
Editable Whimsigoth outfit design element set
Editable Whimsigoth outfit design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15253547/editable-whimsigoth-outfit-design-element-setView license
Kovsh (1894) by Russian
Kovsh (1894) by Russian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129345/kovsh-1894-russianFree Image from public domain license
Jewelry fashion week poster template, editable text and design
Jewelry fashion week poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467405/jewelry-fashion-week-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Kovsh: Two Women (1908-1917) by Style of Fedor Ivanovich Rückert and Peter Carl Fabergé
Kovsh: Two Women (1908-1917) by Style of Fedor Ivanovich Rückert and Peter Carl Fabergé
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129699/photo-image-face-person-patternsFree Image from public domain license
New jewelry collection poster template, editable text and design
New jewelry collection poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12654272/new-jewelry-collection-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Two-handled Bowl (1908-1917) by Firm of Maria V Semenova
Two-handled Bowl (1908-1917) by Firm of Maria V Semenova
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129690/two-handled-bowl-1908-1917-firm-maria-semenovaFree Image from public domain license
New jewelry collection poster template and design
New jewelry collection poster template and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12709274/new-jewelry-collection-poster-template-and-designView license
Kovsh (1899-1903) by Grachev Brothers
Kovsh (1899-1903) by Grachev Brothers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129496/kovsh-1899-1903-grachev-brothersFree Image from public domain license
Spring collection Instagram post template, editable text
Spring collection Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12460123/spring-collection-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Kovsh (1899-1908) by Attributed to Pavel Ovchinnikov
Kovsh (1899-1908) by Attributed to Pavel Ovchinnikov
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129497/kovsh-1899-1908-attributed-pavel-ovchinnikovFree Image from public domain license