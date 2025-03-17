rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Sugar Bowl (1908-1917) by Peter Carl Fabergé and Workshop of Fedor Ivanovich Rückert
Save
Edit Image
patternsartvintagedesignpublic domainmugcolorfulsugar
Sweet quote mobile phone wallpaper template
Sweet quote mobile phone wallpaper template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14687254/sweet-quote-mobile-phone-wallpaper-templateView license
Coffeepot (1908-1917) by Peter Carl Fabergé and Workshop of Fedor Ivanovich Rückert
Coffeepot (1908-1917) by Peter Carl Fabergé and Workshop of Fedor Ivanovich Rückert
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129651/photo-image-art-vintage-designFree Image from public domain license
Tea love quote poster template
Tea love quote poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14446488/tea-love-quote-poster-templateView license
Tea Caddy (1908-1917) by Peter Carl Fabergé and Workshop of Fedor Ivanovich Rückert
Tea Caddy (1908-1917) by Peter Carl Fabergé and Workshop of Fedor Ivanovich Rückert
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129667/photo-image-patterns-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Tea love quote Instagram story template
Tea love quote Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13840141/tea-love-quote-instagram-story-templateView license
Sugar Bowl (ca. 1908) by Fedor Ivanovich Rückert
Sugar Bowl (ca. 1908) by Fedor Ivanovich Rückert
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129370/sugar-bowl-ca-1908-fedor-ivanovich-ruckertFree Image from public domain license
Tea love quote Instagram post template
Tea love quote Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14446479/tea-love-quote-instagram-post-templateView license
Casket with a Miniature of Kuzma Minin at Nizni Novgorod (1908-1917) by Peter Carl Fabergé and Workshop of Fedor Ivanovich…
Casket with a Miniature of Kuzma Minin at Nizni Novgorod (1908-1917) by Peter Carl Fabergé and Workshop of Fedor Ivanovich…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129683/photo-image-art-vintage-designFree Image from public domain license
Tea love quote blog banner template
Tea love quote blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14446477/tea-love-quote-blog-banner-templateView license
Kovsh with Miniature: Evening Walk, or Return from Matins (1908-1917) by Peter Carl Fabergé and Workshop of Fedor Ivanovich…
Kovsh with Miniature: Evening Walk, or Return from Matins (1908-1917) by Peter Carl Fabergé and Workshop of Fedor Ivanovich…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129735/photo-image-patterns-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor mug and jug design element set, editable design
Watercolor mug and jug design element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239377/watercolor-mug-and-jug-design-element-set-editable-designView license
Egg-shaped Cup (1899-1908) by Fedor Ivanovich Rückert
Egg-shaped Cup (1899-1908) by Fedor Ivanovich Rückert
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129439/egg-shaped-cup-1899-1908-fedor-ivanovich-ruckertFree Image from public domain license
Editable Tattoo design design element set
Editable Tattoo design design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15207292/editable-tattoo-design-design-element-setView license
Kovsh with Miniature: In the Terem (1908-1917) by Peter Carl Fabergé and Workshop of Fedor Ivanovich Rückert
Kovsh with Miniature: In the Terem (1908-1917) by Peter Carl Fabergé and Workshop of Fedor Ivanovich Rückert
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129698/photo-image-person-sports-artFree Image from public domain license
Cookie Frosting
Cookie Frosting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14817510/cookie-frostingView license
Kovsh with Miniature: The Boyar (1908-1917) by Style of Fedor Ivanovich Rückert and Peter Carl Fabergé
Kovsh with Miniature: The Boyar (1908-1917) by Style of Fedor Ivanovich Rückert and Peter Carl Fabergé
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129673/photo-image-face-person-patternsFree Image from public domain license
Editable Tattoo design design element set
Editable Tattoo design design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15207005/editable-tattoo-design-design-element-setView license
Box with Miniature: Rivals (1908-1917) by Peter Carl Fabergé and Workshop of Fedor Ivanovich Rückert
Box with Miniature: Rivals (1908-1917) by Peter Carl Fabergé and Workshop of Fedor Ivanovich Rückert
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129649/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Cafe conversations Instagram post template, editable text and design
Cafe conversations Instagram post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18645494/cafe-conversations-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Box with Battle Scene: Igor Sviatoslavich Fighting the Polovtsy (1908-1917) by Peter Carl Fabergé and Style of Fedor…
Box with Battle Scene: Igor Sviatoslavich Fighting the Polovtsy (1908-1917) by Peter Carl Fabergé and Style of Fedor…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129647/photo-image-animal-bird-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage chair collage illustration editable design
Vintage chair collage illustration editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623131/vintage-chair-collage-illustration-editable-designView license
Teapot (ca. 1880) by Orest Fedorovich Kurliukov and Workshop of Fedor Ivanovich Rückert
Teapot (ca. 1880) by Orest Fedorovich Kurliukov and Workshop of Fedor Ivanovich Rückert
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128738/photo-image-face-person-patternsFree Image from public domain license
Afternoon floral tea collage remix editable design
Afternoon floral tea collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9799726/afternoon-floral-tea-collage-remix-editable-designView license
Beaker with Images of Moscow Landmarks (ca. 1907) by Peter Carl Fabergé and Workshop of Fedor Ivanovich Rückert
Beaker with Images of Moscow Landmarks (ca. 1907) by Peter Carl Fabergé and Workshop of Fedor Ivanovich Rückert
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129357/photo-image-patterns-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Berry tea aesthetic illustration background, editable design
Berry tea aesthetic illustration background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11531231/berry-tea-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView license
Cigarette Box with Miniature of "Blind Man's Bluff" (1908-1917) by Peter Carl Fabergé, Workshop of Fedor Ivanovich Rückert…
Cigarette Box with Miniature of "Blind Man's Bluff" (1908-1917) by Peter Carl Fabergé, Workshop of Fedor Ivanovich Rückert…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129734/photo-image-face-person-patternsFree Image from public domain license
William Morris' patterned background, leaf frame, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
William Morris' patterned background, leaf frame, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696073/png-art-nouveau-artwork-blank-spaceView license
Kovsh with Image of Tsar Mikhail (1908-1917; probably 1913) by Peter Carl Fabergé and Style of Fedor Ivanovich Rückert
Kovsh with Image of Tsar Mikhail (1908-1917; probably 1913) by Peter Carl Fabergé and Style of Fedor Ivanovich Rückert
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129707/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Dessert recipe Instagram post template, editable text
Dessert recipe Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12398082/dessert-recipe-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Kovsh with a Mounted Warrior (1908-1917) by Fedor Ivanovich Rückert
Kovsh with a Mounted Warrior (1908-1917) by Fedor Ivanovich Rückert
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129717/kovsh-with-mounted-warrior-1908-1917-fedor-ivanovich-ruckertFree Image from public domain license
Editable sugar skull illustration design element set
Editable sugar skull illustration design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15359513/editable-sugar-skull-illustration-design-element-setView license
Kovsh: Two Women (1908-1917) by Style of Fedor Ivanovich Rückert and Peter Carl Fabergé
Kovsh: Two Women (1908-1917) by Style of Fedor Ivanovich Rückert and Peter Carl Fabergé
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129699/photo-image-face-person-patternsFree Image from public domain license
Editable sugar skull illustration design element set
Editable sugar skull illustration design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15360708/editable-sugar-skull-illustration-design-element-setView license
Coffeepot (1899-1908) by Fedor Ivanovich Rückert
Coffeepot (1899-1908) by Fedor Ivanovich Rückert
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129478/coffeepot-1899-1908-fedor-ivanovich-ruckertFree Image from public domain license
Editable sugar skull illustration design element set
Editable sugar skull illustration design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15360383/editable-sugar-skull-illustration-design-element-setView license
Dish with Images of Moscow Landmarks (ca. 1907) by Peter Carl Fabergé and Workshop of Fedor Ivanovich Rückert
Dish with Images of Moscow Landmarks (ca. 1907) by Peter Carl Fabergé and Workshop of Fedor Ivanovich Rückert
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129352/photo-image-person-pattern-artFree Image from public domain license
Editable sugar skull illustration design element set
Editable sugar skull illustration design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15357325/editable-sugar-skull-illustration-design-element-setView license
Casket with Boyarina (1908-1917) by Fedor Ivanovich Rückert
Casket with Boyarina (1908-1917) by Fedor Ivanovich Rückert
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129714/casket-with-boyarina-1908-1917-fedor-ivanovich-ruckertFree Image from public domain license
Editable sugar skull illustration design element set
Editable sugar skull illustration design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15356672/editable-sugar-skull-illustration-design-element-setView license
Box with a Miniature: Warrior at the Crossroads (1908-1917) by Peter Carl Fabergé, Style of Fedor Ivanovich Rückert and…
Box with a Miniature: Warrior at the Crossroads (1908-1917) by Peter Carl Fabergé, Style of Fedor Ivanovich Rückert and…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129712/photo-image-art-vintage-designFree Image from public domain license