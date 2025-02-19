rawpixel
Bowl (1909-1917) by Nikolai Vasilevich Alexeev
Afternoon floral tea collage remix editable design
Bowl (1908-1917) by Nikolai Vasilevich Alexeev
Afternoon floral tea collage remix editable design
Kovsh (1909-1917) by Pavel Ovchinnikov
Vintage floral collage elements, editable element set
Footed Bowl (1908-1917) by Eleventh Artel
Floral patterned editable text inspired by William Morris 19th-century decorative patterns
Charka (ca. 1900) by Attributed to Pavel Ovchinnikov
Vintage chair collage illustration editable design
Bowl (late 19th century) by Antip Ivanovich Kuzmichev
Vintage floral collage elements, editable element set
Demitasse and Saucer (1908-1917) by Nikolai Vasilevich Alexeev
PNG Afternoon floral tea illustration transparent background editable design
Sherbet Cup (1891-1896) by Pavel Ovchinnikov
Aesthetic floral teapot, editable collage remix design
Basket for Callings Cards (19th century) by Firm of Klebnikov and Russian
Vintage tea set poster template
Charka (after 1900) by Russian
Coffee mug mockup, vintage floral design
Cigarette Case (1899-1909) by Alexander Benedictovich Liubavin
Vintage floral teapot, editable collage remix design
Beaker (1908-1917) by Attributed to Pavel Ovchinnikov
Ancient art exhibition poster template, editable text and design
Tankard (1891-1896) by Firm of Pavel Ovchinnikov
Editable coffee mug mockup, product design
Caddy Spoon (before 1889) by Antip Ivanovich Kuzmichev
Art auction poster template, editable text and design
Vodka Cup (1899-1908) by Thedor Nugren
William Morris
Kovsh (1899-1908) by Ivan Khlebnikov
Coffee mug editable mockup element, blue product design
Tankard (1888-1896) by Pavel Ovchinnikov
William Morris
Plate (1908-1917) by Ivan Khlebnikov
Business card template, floral pattern editable design
Beaker (1908-1917) by Pavel Ovchinnikov
Afternoon floral tea iPhone wallpaper editable design
Dish (1892) by Antip Ivanovich Kuzmichev
William Morris
Cigar Case (1880s) by Pavel Ovchinnikov
