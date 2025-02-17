Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imagehorsecow vintagepublic domain horseslandscape cattle paintingpublic domain bullcowspublic domain cattlevintage landscape paintings public domainA Watering Place (1909) by Horatio WalkerOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 883 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1800 x 1324 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarCattle running domestic animal nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661542/cattle-running-domestic-animal-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseEarly Morning (mid 19th century) by Emile van Marcke de Lummenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125901/early-morning-mid-19th-century-emile-van-marcke-lummenFree Image from public domain licensePNG ripped paper mockup element, vintage black bull illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9255708/png-animal-black-collage-elementView licenseRuhender Hirt mit einer Kuh vor einem Haus, null by johann georg wagnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18980671/ruhender-hirt-mit-einer-kuh-vor-einem-haus-null-johann-georg-wagnerFree Image from public domain licenseCattle domestic animal nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661550/cattle-domestic-animal-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseHirten fahren mit einem Wagen durchs Wasser, rechts eine Hirtin, die sich die Füße wäscht, bei einer weißen Kuh, null by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18940602/image-dog-clouds-horseFree Image from public domain licenseBest employees vote Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597584/best-employees-vote-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTwo cows in Albano, 1842 by johann nepomuk rauchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18951071/two-cows-albano-1842-johann-nepomuk-rauchFree Image from public domain licenseBull heads poster template, editable animal art design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719084/png-animal-artView licenseCattle on the field, null by netherlandish, 18th century;https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18982001/cattle-the-field-null-netherlandish-18th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseHighland cow domestic animal nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661212/highland-cow-domestic-animal-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseVier Kühe auf der Weide, vorn sitzt ein Frosch, 1644 by regnuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18943601/vier-kuhe-auf-der-weide-vorn-sitzt-ein-frosch-1644-regnuFree Image from public domain licenseAfrican safari background, wild animal digital painthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12044069/african-safari-background-wild-animal-digital-paintView licenseEin Bauer bei seiner Kuh stehend verfolgt den Kampf zweier Ziegenböcke, null by bernhard heinrich thierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18939567/image-horse-cow-animalsFree Image from public domain licenseSustainable farming blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11929805/sustainable-farming-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensePloughing Scene (1854) by Rosa Bonheurhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127006/ploughing-scene-1854-rosa-bonheurFree Image from public domain licenseFarming vlog Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894002/farming-vlog-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Pool (19th century) by Emile van Marcke de Lummenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125016/the-pool-19th-century-emile-van-marcke-lummenFree Image from public domain licensePower of teamwork Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597587/power-teamwork-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseEnglish Barnyard (1839) by JohnWilson R S Ahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126402/english-barnyard-1839-johnwilsonFree Image from public domain licenseAchieve success poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12559753/achieve-success-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBurgruine an einem Fluß, im Vordergrund eine Hirtin auf einem Esel bei Kühen und Ziegen, ein beladener Esel wird von einem…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18947107/image-background-horse-cowFree Image from public domain licenseCattle farming Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14036204/cattle-farming-facebook-post-templateView licenseLife on the farm, null by netherlandish, 18th century;https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18948704/life-the-farm-null-netherlandish-18th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseCartoon bull businessmen watercolor animal character illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12616602/image-accessory-adult-animalView licenseThe Approach of a Storm (ca. 1872) by Emile van Marcke de Lummenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128297/the-approach-storm-ca-1872-emile-van-marcke-lummenFree Image from public domain licenseCartoon bull businessmen watercolor animal character illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613634/png-accessory-adult-animalView licenseLandscape With Milkmaid And Peasants (ca. 1670) by Jan Siberechtshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123103/landscape-with-milkmaid-and-peasants-ca-1670-jan-siberechtsFree Image from public domain licenseFresh dairy Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13903041/fresh-dairy-facebook-post-templateView licenseAuf einer Wiese Kühe und Schafe, in der Ferne eine Stadt, links eine Melkerin, null by regnuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18986707/image-grass-cows-animalFree Image from public domain license3D Asian rice farmer, agriculture editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12393935/asian-rice-farmer-agriculture-editable-remixView licenseCattle by a Mountain Lake (1800-1830) by Northern Europeanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124634/cattle-mountain-lake-1800-1830-northern-europeanFree Image from public domain licenseLivestock farming poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11864977/livestock-farming-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseNach rechts stehender Ochse, schwarz und weiß gefleckt, null by aelbert cuyphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18935087/nach-rechts-stehender-ochse-schwarz-und-weiss-gefleckt-null-aelbert-cuypFree Image from public domain licenseOrganic livestock poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11864994/organic-livestock-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseLandscape, the Cascades of Tivoli (mid 18th-early 19th century) by Daniel Dupréhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123776/landscape-the-cascades-tivoli-mid-18th-early-19th-century-daniel-dupreFree Image from public domain licenseFresh dairy Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14457453/fresh-dairy-instagram-post-templateView licenseVillage Scene on a River (2nd half 18th century) by Hendrik Frans de Cort and Petrus Johannes van Regemorterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123733/image-clouds-horse-cowsFree Image from public domain license3D dairy cow farm, agriculture editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397052/dairy-cow-farm-agriculture-editable-remixView licenseRechts ein Stall, aus welchem zwei Kühe kommen, davor zwei schlafende Hirten mit ihrem Hund und einer Ziege, null by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18950857/image-horse-cows-animalsFree Image from public domain license