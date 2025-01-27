Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImageframeculturetsarfacewoodenpersonchurchartPainted Plaque with a Scene of the Coronation of Tsar Michael Romanov (1913) by Stroganov SchoolOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 900 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1800 x 1350 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarChurch service poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11719563/church-service-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePainted Plaque with a Scene of the Church Elders Informing Michael of His Election as Tsar (1913) by Stroganov Schoolhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129775/image-face-frame-woodenFree Image from public domain licenseSunday service poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12569405/sunday-service-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePresentation Plate with Portrait of Tsar Michael (1913) by Stroganov Schoolhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129810/presentation-plate-with-portrait-tsar-michael-1913-stroganov-schoolFree Image from public domain licenseChurch service Facebook story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11719564/church-service-facebook-story-template-editable-designView licenseIcon of the Descent into Hell (Icon: 19th century; Frame: 18th century (Modern)) by Russianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123406/photo-image-face-golden-frameFree Image from public domain licenseChristian community Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12512176/christian-community-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseTriptych with Saint and Angels (1880) by Ivan Khlebnikovhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129068/triptych-with-saint-and-angels-1880-ivan-khlebnikovFree Image from public domain licenseChurch service Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11719566/church-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseKovsh with Image of Tsar Mikhail (1908-1917; probably 1913) by Peter Carl Fabergé and Style of Fedor Ivanovich Rückerthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129707/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseChurch service, editable blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11220120/church-serviceView licenseSabine von Steinbach gesegnet und bekränzt, 1858 by ferdinand fellnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18959424/sabine-von-steinbach-gesegnet-und-bekranzt-1858-ferdinand-fellnerFree Image from public domain licensePray for peace poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12063877/pray-for-peace-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCrucifixion and Scenes from the Life of the Virgin (19th Century (Modern)) by Russianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137406/photo-image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain licenseSunday church Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11930457/sunday-church-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseChildren At Prayer (1838) by Jakob Dielmannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126301/children-prayer-1838-jakob-dielmannFree Image from public domain licenseWorship Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10489875/worship-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePresentation of the Christ Child in the Temple (2nd half 16th century (Renaissance)) by Follower of Jean Pénicaud IIIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151001/photo-image-christ-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseTogether we pray poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11713162/together-pray-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseFour Plaques Representing Prophets (c. 1474-1500 (Renaissance)) by Venetianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149523/four-plaques-representing-prophets-c-1474-1500-renaissance-venetianFree Image from public domain licenseChristian community Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12512174/christian-community-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCoronation of the Virgin with the Trinity and Saints (c. 1440) by Olivetan Masterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9999861/image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain licenseChristian community poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12512177/christian-community-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseLetter Stand (1899-1909) by Fedor Ivanovich Rückerthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129483/letter-stand-1899-1909-fedor-ivanovich-ruckertFree Image from public domain licensePhoto frame mockup, realistic wall decorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7713092/photo-frame-mockup-realistic-wall-decorView licensePlaque with the Crucifixion (ca. 1545 (European Renaissance)) by Jean Pénicaud IIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150757/photo-image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain licenseChristian community Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11730338/christian-community-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseIcon of the Protection of the Mother of God (18th century (Modern)) by Russianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137361/icon-the-protection-the-mother-god-18th-century-modern-russianFree Image from public domain licenseSunday service blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12569409/sunday-service-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseCreamer (1908-1917) by Orest Fedorovich Kurliukovhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129655/creamer-1908-1917-orest-fedorovich-kurliukovFree Image from public domain licenseSunday service Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12569411/sunday-service-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseThe Triumph of Titus: AD 71, The Flavians (1885) by Sir Lawrence Alma Tadema R A O Mhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129160/image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain licenseChristian community blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11869525/christian-community-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseCigarette Case with The Boyar (1913-1914) by Fifteenth Artelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129794/cigarette-case-with-the-boyar-1913-1914-fifteenth-artelFree Image from public domain licenseSunday service Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11939407/sunday-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePresentation of the Virgin in the Temple and the Virgin of the Burning Bush (ca. 1598 (Early Modern)) by Russianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137286/image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain licensePray for peace Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11556738/pray-for-peace-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTwo Pifferari (1870-1879) by Josep Tapiró Baróhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128763/two-pifferari-1870-1879-josep-tapiro-baroFree Image from public domain licenseChurch service Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11472061/church-service-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseTwenty-one Plaques Depicting Prophets, Apostles and Sibyls (ca. 1535-1540 (late Renaissance)) by Léonard Limosinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150561/photo-image-face-golden-frameFree Image from public domain license