Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepatternspersonartpublic domaintribal patternsredsculptureFemale Figure (300 BC-AD 100) by ChupícuaroOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 821 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1231 x 1800 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarMusic festival Instagram post template, dark aesthetic editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18424460/music-festival-instagram-post-template-dark-aesthetic-editable-designView licenseBowl (300 BC-AD 100) by Chupícuarohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10130045/bowl-300-bc-ad-100-chupicuaroFree Image from public domain licenseLife after death Instagram post template, dark aesthetic editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18424461/life-after-death-instagram-post-template-dark-aesthetic-editable-designView licenseFemale (?) Figure (300 BC-AD 100 (Late Formative-Early Classic)) by Chupícuarohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10130043/female-figure-300-bc-ad-100-late-formative-early-classic-chupicuaroFree Image from public domain licenseArt & culture magazine poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12488390/art-culture-magazine-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseFemale Figure (300 BC-AD 100 (Late Formative-Early Classic)) by Chupícuarohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10130044/female-figure-300-bc-ad-100-late-formative-early-classic-chupicuaroFree Image from public domain licenseGreek God statue editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11022018/greek-god-statue-editable-mockupView licenseStanding Female Figure (300 BC-AD 200) by Nayarithttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10130150/standing-female-figure-300-bc-ad-200-nayaritFree Image from public domain licenseStudio Instagram post template, dark aesthetic editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18425003/studio-instagram-post-template-dark-aesthetic-editable-designView licenseFooted Dish (300 BC-AD 100) by Chupícuarohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10130110/footed-dish-300-bc-ad-100-chupicuaroFree Image from public domain licenseSouth Africa poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12488359/south-africa-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDwarf-shaman Effigy Vessel (100 BC-AD 300 (?) (Comala Phase (?))) by Colimahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10130213/dwarf-shaman-effigy-vessel-100-bc-ad-300-comala-phase-colimaFree Image from public domain licenseMusic festival poster template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21802088/music-festival-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseVessel in the form of a seated man (100 BC-AD 300 (Comala Phase)) by Colimahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10130254/vessel-the-form-seated-man-100-bc-ad-300-comala-phase-colimaFree Image from public domain licenseFuturistic party poster template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21735370/futuristic-party-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseDog Effigy (100 BC-AD 300) by Colimahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10130208/dog-effigy-100-bc-ad-300-colimaFree Image from public domain licenseTattoos inspiration Instagram post template, dark aesthetic editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18424458/tattoos-inspiration-instagram-post-template-dark-aesthetic-editable-designView licenseSeated Male Figure (300-100 BC (Late Formative)) by Chupícuarohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10130029/seated-male-figure-300-100-late-formative-chupicuaroFree Image from public domain licenseTattoo mockup png element, editable man's back designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9981690/tattoo-mockup-png-element-editable-mans-back-designView licenseBallgame Performer (100 BC-AD 300) by Mexicanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10130234/ballgame-performer-100-bc-ad-300-mexicanFree Image from public domain licenseEditable social media template, Mexican flower designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7513020/imageView licenseSeated Figure (100 BC-AD 300 (Comala Phase)) by Colimahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10130210/seated-figure-100-bc-ad-300-comala-phase-colimaFree Image from public domain licenseTattoo studio Instagram post template, dark aesthetic editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18405570/tattoo-studio-instagram-post-template-dark-aesthetic-editable-designView licenseSeated Female Figure (100 BC-AD 300) by Colimahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10130225/seated-female-figure-100-bc-ad-300-colimaFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564225/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFigure with Large Bowl (200 BC-AD 300) by Colimahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10130196/figure-with-large-bowl-200-bc-ad-300-colimaFree Image from public domain licenseFolded Paper Effecthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12517003/folded-paper-effectView licenseFigure of Authority (300 BC-AD 200) by Nayarithttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10130087/figure-authority-300-bc-ad-200-nayaritFree Image from public domain licenseArt & History class poster template, editable gradient designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18790182/art-history-class-poster-template-editable-gradient-designView licenseStanding Female Figure (300 BC-AD 200 (?) (Late Formative-Early Classic)) by Nayarithttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10130021/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseLouis Rhead's Jane portrait, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564482/png-adult-art-nouveauView licenseFeasting Scene (300 BC-AD 300 (Protoclassic)) by Jaliscohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10130113/feasting-scene-300-bc-ad-300-protoclassic-jaliscoFree Image from public domain licenseEthnic floral pattern background, traditional flower illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8851221/png-abstract-pattern-aestheticView licenseSeated Figure (100 BC-AD 300) by Colimahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10130250/seated-figure-100-bc-ad-300-colimaFree Image from public domain licenseEthnic floral pattern background, traditional flower illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8851224/png-abstract-pattern-aestheticView licenseSeated Man (300 BC-AD 200) by Jaliscohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10130177/seated-man-300-bc-ad-200-jaliscoFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Instagram post template, Mexican ethnic lower designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7512786/imageView licenseFemale Figurine (300-100 BC (Late Formative)) by Chupícuarohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10130030/female-figurine-300-100-late-formative-chupicuaroFree Image from public domain licenseLouis Rhead's Jane portrait, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12575932/png-adult-art-nouveauView licenseFemale Figurine (300 BC-AD 200 (Late Formative-Early Classic)) by Colimahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10130108/female-figurine-300-bc-ad-200-late-formative-early-classic-colimaFree Image from public domain license