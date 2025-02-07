rawpixel
Tripod Dish with Animal-Shaped Supports (AD 1-500 (Period IV)) by Costa Rican
Fighting a devil fantasy remix, editable design
Tripod Vessel (AD 300-500 (late Period IV)) by Guanacaste Nicoya
Elephant shelter Instagram post template
Tripod Vessel (AD 300-700 (late Period IV-early Period V)) by Costa Rican
Hinduism blog banner template, editable text
Seated Portly Figure (AD 1000-1550 (Period VI)) by Costa Rican
Good fortune blog banner template, editable text
Human Effigy Ocarina (AD 200-500 (Period IV)) by Costa Rican
Elephant shelter Instagram post template
Tripod Vessel (AD 1000-1500 (Period VI)) by Diquís
Ugly evil witch fantasy remix, editable design
Crocodile Effigy Incense Burner (AD 500-1350 (Period V–VI)) by Costa Rican
Ancient art exhibition poster template
Ceremonial Metate by Costa Rican
Ceramic craft workshop poster template, editable text and design
Effigy Vessel of a Human-Animal Transformation Figure (AD 1000-1350 (late Period VI)) by Guanacaste Nicoya
Pet quote Instagram post template
Composite Tripod Bowl, ceramic, Costa Rican (Highland), Pre-Columbian cat. card dims H 5 x D 8-3/8' with hollo conical…
Ugly grumpy witch spooky halloween remix, editable design
Effigy Metate (Grinding Stone) (AD 700-1550 (Late Period V–Period VI)) by Costa Rican
Gardeners editable design, community remix
Tripod Vessel (AD 800-1200 (late Period V-early Period VI)) by Guanacaste Nicoya
Protect animals Instagram post template
Effigy Bottle (200 BCE-500 CE (Early Intermediate)) by Recuay
Baby shower poster template, editable text and design
Two Tripod Dishes (1000-1450 (Late Postclassic)) by Mixteca Puebla
Baby boy poster template, editable text and design
bowl with 2 Spouts, ceramic, Costa Rican (Nicoya-Guanacaste), 500-100BC; bowl with two spouts, terra cotta, brown slip with…
Happy Easter poster template
Tripod Vessel, earthenware, Costa Rican (Nicoya), Pre-Columbian cracked and restored, but still very fragile cat. card dims…
Protect the wild poster template, editable design
bowl, ceramic, Costa Rican (Nicoya-Guanacast) 500-100BC; clay, red slip, incised lines
3D happy gardener editable remix
Lidded Vessel (AD 250-550 (Early Classic)) by Maya
3D happy gardener editable remix
Tripod Vessel (AD 550-850 (Late Classic)) by Maya
Happy Easter Facebook story template
Human Face Pendant (500 BCE-500 CE (Period IV)) by Guanacaste Nicoya
Flower delivery poster template, editable design in blue and white
Portrait Vessel (AD 50-800 (Early Intermediate-Middle Horizon)) by Moche
