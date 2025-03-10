Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageceramic bowl south americapatternstapepublic domaingeometric patternsgeometricjewelryphotoDish with Bean Imagery (200-300 CE (Early Intermediate Phases II-III)) by NazcaOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 967 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1800 x 1450 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarPhoto of Nordic Kitchen Ceramic Dish, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418538/photo-nordic-kitchen-ceramic-dish-editable-design-element-setView licenseStirrup-Spouted Bottle (450-650 CE (Early Intermediate (Phase 6))) by Nazcahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10130465/stirrup-spouted-bottle-450-650-early-intermediate-phase-6-nazcaFree Image from public domain licenseBreast cancer Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12684702/breast-cancer-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseLobster Effigy Vessel (AD 300-600 (Early Intermediate Phases IIII-IV)) by Nazcahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10130398/lobster-effigy-vessel-ad-300-600-early-intermediate-phases-iiii-iv-nazcaFree Image from public domain licenseVintage world map, editable design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058160/vintage-world-map-editable-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFisherman Vessel (200 BCE-600 CE) by Nazcahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10130211/fisherman-vessel-200-bce-600-ce-nazcaFree Image from public domain licenseEditable world map set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059189/editable-world-map-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWarrior Effigy Bottle (300-600 CE (Early Intermediate Phases III-IV)) by Mochehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10130406/warrior-effigy-bottle-300-600-early-intermediate-phases-iii-iv-mocheFree Image from public domain licensePet food bowl editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12441499/pet-food-bowl-editable-mockupView licenseEffigy Bottle (200 BCE-500 CE (Early Intermediate)) by Recuayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10130180/effigy-bottle-200-bce-500-early-intermediate-recuayFree Image from public domain licensePhoto of orange polka-dot kitchen cookware, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418474/photo-orange-polka-dot-kitchen-cookware-editable-design-element-setView licenseStirrup-spout Bottle (200-500 CE) by Nazcahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10130376/stirrup-spout-bottle-200-500-ce-nazcaFree Image from public domain licensePatterned washi tape editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10208232/patterned-washi-tape-editable-mockupView licenseSeated Male with Trophy Heads (100 BCE-300 CE (Comala Phase)) by Colimahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10130221/seated-male-with-trophy-heads-100-bce-300-comala-phase-colimaFree Image from public domain licensePhoto of Nordic Kitchen Ceramic Dish, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418552/photo-nordic-kitchen-ceramic-dish-editable-design-element-setView licensePregnant Woman Effigy Bottle (AD 300-600 (Phases III-IV)) by Mochehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10130391/pregnant-woman-effigy-bottle-ad-300-600-phases-iii-iv-mocheFree Image from public domain licenseWeed cafe Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444432/weed-cafe-instagram-post-templateView licenseLibation Vessel (Qero) (500-650 CE (Early Intermediate)) by Nazcahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10130474/libation-vessel-qero-500-650-early-intermediate-nazcaFree Image from public domain licensePhoto of orange polka-dot kitchen cookware, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418454/photo-orange-polka-dot-kitchen-cookware-editable-design-element-setView licenseFigure with Large Bowl (200 BC-AD 300) by Colimahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10130196/figure-with-large-bowl-200-bc-ad-300-colimaFree Image from public domain licenseFloral cufflinks mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13331212/floral-cufflinks-mockup-editable-designView licenseEffigy Bowl (1200-300 BC) by Chorrerahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129947/effigy-bowl-1200-300-bc-chorreraFree Image from public domain licenseMusic quote mobile wallpaper template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20346478/music-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-textView licenseStanding Female Figure (300 BC-AD 200) by Nayarithttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10130150/standing-female-figure-300-bc-ad-200-nayaritFree Image from public domain licenseStacked washi tape rolls mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8712086/stacked-washi-tape-rolls-mockup-editable-designView licenseVessel in the form of a seated man (100 BC-AD 300 (Comala Phase)) by Colimahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10130254/vessel-the-form-seated-man-100-bc-ad-300-comala-phase-colimaFree Image from public domain licenseArt workshop Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12796017/art-workshop-instagram-post-templateView licenseDog Effigy Vessel (300 BC-AD 200 (Archaic)) by Jaliscohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10130027/dog-effigy-vessel-300-bc-ad-200-archaic-jaliscoFree Image from public domain licensePastel blue plate png mockup element, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13714711/pastel-blue-plate-png-mockup-element-editable-designView licenseDog Effigy Vessel (300 BC-AD 200) by Colimahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10130047/dog-effigy-vessel-300-bc-ad-200-colimaFree Image from public domain licenseFlexing woman, healthy diet & wellness editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9364446/flexing-woman-healthy-diet-wellness-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCanteen-shaped Bottle (600-800 CE (Middle Horizon)) by Huarihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10130576/canteen-shaped-bottle-600-800-middle-horizon-huariFree Image from public domain licenseCeremonial grade matcha Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18819160/ceremonial-grade-matcha-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSeated Shaman (?) Effigy Vessel (200 BC-AD 300 (Late Formative-Early Classic)) by Colimahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10130167/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWeight loss tips blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14446035/weight-loss-tips-blog-banner-templateView licenseMusician-Singer (100-300 CE) by Zacatecashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10130331/musician-singer-100-300-ce-zacatecasFree Image from public domain licenseCrayon creativity kids illustration background editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12233196/crayon-creativity-kids-illustration-background-editable-designView licenseSeated Male Figure (300 BCE-200 CE (Late Formative-Early Classic)) by Nayarithttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10130157/seated-male-figure-300-bce-200-late-formative-early-classic-nayaritFree Image from public domain licenseRolled washi tape mockup, stationery designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7550789/rolled-washi-tape-mockup-stationery-designView licenseStanding Female Figure (300 BC-AD 200) by Nayarithttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10130148/standing-female-figure-300-bc-ad-200-nayaritFree Image from public domain license