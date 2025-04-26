Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagemaskobsidianfacepersonartpublic domainornamentshellMask (250-850 CE (?) (Classic (?))) by GuatemalanOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1173 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1760 x 1800 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarColorful space portal background, surreal escapismhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11818330/colorful-space-portal-background-surreal-escapismView licenseMask with Pendant Beads (AD 250-850 (Classic (?))) by Guatemalanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10130395/mask-with-pendant-beads-ad-250-850-classic-guatemalanFree Image from public domain licenseHospital care Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14065040/hospital-care-facebook-post-templateView licensePendant (AD 250-850 (Classic (?))) by Mexican and Guatemalanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10130396/pendant-ad-250-850-classic-mexican-and-guatemalanFree Image from public domain licenseHiring poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11220280/hiring-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseEccentric (AD 250-850 (Classic (?))) by Guatemalanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10130372/eccentric-ad-250-850-classic-guatemalanFree Image from public domain licenseMonet's beach Instagram post template, editable design, remixed from public domain artworkshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8398623/png-abstract-artwork-times-and-tan-linesView licenseMask by Mexicanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129923/mask-mexicanFree Image from public domain licenseHiring poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11220292/hiring-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseTubular Pendant Bead (AD 1-500 (?) (Period IV)) by Guanacaste Nicoyahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10130252/tubular-pendant-bead-ad-1-500-period-iv-guanacaste-nicoyaFree Image from public domain licenseHealth check-up Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14065042/health-check-up-facebook-post-templateView licenseBurial Urn (600-850 CE (Late Classic)) by K iché and K ichéhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10130550/burial-urn-600-850-late-classic-iche-and-icheFree Image from public domain licenseWear mask Twitter post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8645508/wear-mask-twitter-post-template-editable-designView licenseHacha (AD 250-850 (?) (Classic (?))) by Mayahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10130393/hacha-ad-250-850-classic-mayaFree Image from public domain licenseWoman wearing a face mask outdoorshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6380228/woman-wearing-face-mask-outdoorsView licenseForearm Effigy Pendant by Mexicanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129946/forearm-effigy-pendant-mexicanFree Image from public domain licenseFace mask mockup, new normal designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7553065/face-mask-mockup-new-normal-designView licenseStucco Portrait Head (AD 550-850 (Late Classic)) by Mayahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10130505/stucco-portrait-head-ad-550-850-late-classic-mayaFree Image from public domain licenseFace mask mockup, new normal designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7539589/face-mask-mockup-new-normal-designView licenseFigural Pendant (AD 250-450 (Early Classic)) by Mayahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10130386/figural-pendant-ad-250-450-early-classic-mayaFree Image from public domain licenseEditable facial mask mockup fabric designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12369275/editable-facial-mask-mockup-fabric-designView licensePendant with an Official Wearing Earspools and a Headdress of Stylized Animals (ca. 900) by Guatemalanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10130731/photo-image-animals-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseWear mask email header template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8645604/wear-mask-email-header-template-editable-designView licenseFigural Pendant (AD 250-450 (Early Classic)) by Mayahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10130394/figural-pendant-ad-250-450-early-classic-mayaFree Image from public domain licenseCOVID-19 face mask mockup, protective accessoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7536347/covid-19-face-mask-mockup-protective-accessoryView licenseFace Pendant (AD 650-850 (Late Classic)) by Mayahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10130598/face-pendant-ad-650-850-late-classic-mayaFree Image from public domain licenseCOVID-19 face mask mockup, protective accessoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7543404/covid-19-face-mask-mockup-protective-accessoryView licenseEccentric (AD 250-850 (Classic (?))) by Guatemalan and Honduranhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10130397/eccentric-ad-250-850-classic-guatemalan-and-honduranFree Image from public domain licenseWomen wearing white face maskshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6382198/women-wearing-white-face-masksView licenseVulture Head Pendant (200-700 (Classic)) by Mayahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10130351/vulture-head-pendant-200-700-classic-mayaFree Image from public domain licenseA majestic warrior fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663463/majestic-warrior-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseLidded Vessel (AD 250-550 (Early Classic)) by Mayahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10130378/lidded-vessel-ad-250-550-early-classic-mayaFree Image from public domain licenseCognitive science poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11896465/cognitive-science-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseLabret (1400-1521) by Aztechttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10130934/labret-1400-1521-aztecFree Image from public domain licenseFace mask & long sleeve mockup, editable men's fashion designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9829064/face-mask-long-sleeve-mockup-editable-mens-fashion-designView licenseHuman Face Pendant (500 BCE-500 CE (Period IV)) by Guanacaste Nicoyahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129998/human-face-pendant-500-bce-500-period-iv-guanacaste-nicoyaFree Image from public domain licenseWear mask Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8644843/wear-mask-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseScepter (?) (AD 850-1521 (Postclassic)) by Mexicanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10130694/scepter-ad-850-1521-postclassic-mexicanFree Image from public domain licenseFace mask mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9649971/face-mask-mockup-editable-designView licenseSeated Male Figure (AD 550-850 (Late Classic)) by Mayahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10130486/seated-male-figure-ad-550-850-late-classic-mayaFree Image from public domain license