Monkey-shaman (?) Effigy Figure (AD 600-1500) by Manteño
Greek God statue editable mockup element
Female Effigy Figure (300 BC-AD 600) by Jama Coaque
Hindu deities poster template, editable text and design
Effigy Urn by Mexican
Hinduism poster template, editable text & design
Seated Figure Holding a Box (300 BC-AD 600) by Jama Coaque
Hinduism Instagram post template, editable text
Shaman (?) Effigy Figure by Mexican
Hinduism blog banner template, editable text
Effigy Bowl (1200-300 BC) by Chorrera
Hindu deities poster template, editable text & design
Infantile Figure (1200-900 BC (Early Formative)) by Olmec
Hinduism Instagram story template, editable text
Figural Urn (AD 450-650 (Late Classic, Monte Albán IIIb)) by Zapotec
Stone monster fantasy remix, editable design
Figural Urn (AD 450-650 (Late Classic, Monte Albán IIIb)) by Zapotec
Greek statue, editable element set
Dwarf-shaman Effigy Vessel (100 BC-AD 300 (?) (Comala Phase (?))) by Colima
Meditation poster template
Solar Effigy Ocarina (AD 1000-1550) by Tairona
Inner peace poster template
Woman with Vessel (300 BC-AD 100) by Jalisco and Colima
Hindu deities Instagram post template, editable text
Seated Male Figure (AD 550-850 (Late Classic)) by Maya
Hindu deities Instagram story template, editable text
"Xantil" Incense Burner Effigy Lid (AD 1200-1521 (Postclassic)) by Mixteca Puebla
Hindu deities Instagram post template, editable text
Deer Head Mask (AD 600-900 (Late Classic)) by Veracruz
Hindu deities Instagram story template, editable text
Human Effigy Flute (200 BC-AD 300 (Late Formative-Early Classic)) by Colima
Hindu deities blog banner template, editable text
Figure Carrying Jars Effigy (200 BC-AD 300 (Late Formative-Early Classic)) by Colima
Sculptor's studio Facebook story template
Seated Figure (300 BC-AD 200 (?) (Late Formative-Early Classic)) by Jalisco
Sculptor's studio Instagram post template
Seated Male Effigy Vessel (200 BC-AD 300 (Late Formative-Early Classic)) by Colima
Renaissance exhibition poster template
Fisherman Vessel (200 BCE-600 CE) by Nazca
Sculptor's studio poster template
Dog Effigy Vessel (100 BC-AD 300) by Colima
