Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit ImageartheaddresspanamafacepersonmanfeathergoldMan with Feather Headdress Pendant (700-1520) by Chiriquí and PanamanianOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 838 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1257 x 1800 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarMen's shirt editable mockup element, apparelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12866682/mens-shirt-editable-mockup-element-apparelView licenseLizard Pendant (700-1520 (V-VI)) by Chiriquí and Panamanianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10130631/lizard-pendant-700-1520-v-vi-chiriqui-and-panamanianFree Image from public domain licenseMen's shirt editable mockup, apparelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12857263/mens-shirt-editable-mockup-apparelView licenseFrog Effigy Pendant (700-1520 CE (Period V–VI)) by Panamanianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10130652/frog-effigy-pendant-700-1520-period-v-vi-panamanianFree Image from public domain licenseMen's shirt editable mockup, apparelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12866324/mens-shirt-editable-mockup-apparelView licensePendant of Musician with Feather Headdress Playing an Instrument (800-1521 (Pre-Colombian)) by Panamanianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10130651/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseTravel budget Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11732249/travel-budget-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseEagle Pendant (700-1520) by Chiriquíhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10154172/eagle-pendant-700-1520-chiriquiFree Image from public domain licenseHistory course poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11767012/history-course-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseFrog Pendant (800-1521 (Pre-Early Conquest)) by Panamanianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10130690/frog-pendant-800-1521-pre-early-conquest-panamanianFree Image from public domain licenseHistory course Instagram post template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9618552/history-courseView licenseFrog Pendant (700-1520) by Chiriquí and Panamanianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10130650/frog-pendant-700-1520-chiriqui-and-panamanianFree Image from public domain licenseHistory course Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11767014/history-course-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseHuman Effigy Pendant by Colombian Darién stylehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10130228/human-effigy-pendant-colombian-darien-styleFree Image from public domain licenseParty invitation Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571548/party-invitation-instagram-post-templateView licensePectoral Ornament with Dot Decoration (700-1520) by Chiriquí and Panamanianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10130639/pectoral-ornament-with-dot-decoration-700-1520-chiriqui-and-panamanianFree Image from public domain licenseHot summer party Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571536/hot-summer-party-instagram-post-templateView licensePectoral Ornament with Crimped Edge and Dots (700-1520) by Chiriquí and Panamanianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10130663/photo-image-moon-gold-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseHistory course blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11767010/history-course-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensePectoral Ornament with Bevelled Edge with Row of Dots (700-1520) by Chiriquí and Panamanianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10130656/photo-image-moon-gold-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseArt & culture tour Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10629605/art-culture-tour-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePectoral Ornament with Dotted Decoration (700-1520) by Chiriquí and Panamanianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10130654/pectoral-ornament-with-dotted-decoration-700-1520-chiriqui-and-panamanianFree Image from public domain licenseCostume shop Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12076447/costume-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFigural Pendant (ca. 700-1000 (Pre-Colombian)) by Tolima and Calimahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10130593/figural-pendant-ca-700-1000-pre-colombian-tolima-and-calimaFree Image from public domain licenseNative pride Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11843098/native-pride-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePectoral Ornament with Dotted Decoration (700-1520) by Chiriquí and Panamanianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10130627/pectoral-ornament-with-dotted-decoration-700-1520-chiriqui-and-panamanianFree Image from public domain licenseCommodity trading Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11928061/commodity-trading-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHorned Jaguar Pendant (700-1520 (Period V-VI)) by Chiriquíhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10130606/horned-jaguar-pendant-700-1520-period-v-vi-chiriquiFree Image from public domain licenseHistory course Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11552365/history-course-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBell Pendant of a Dog (800-1521 (Pre-Early Conquest)) by Panamanianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10130670/bell-pendant-dog-800-1521-pre-early-conquest-panamanianFree Image from public domain licenseDiversity is beautiful Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478228/diversity-beautiful-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseShark Pendant (700-1520 (V-VI)) by Panamanianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10130592/shark-pendant-700-1520-v-vi-panamanianFree Image from public domain licenseEconomic growth Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11928059/economic-growth-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCrocodile Effigy Lime Dipper by Panamanianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10130622/crocodile-effigy-lime-dipper-panamanianFree Image from public domain licenseArt & culture magazine Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443577/art-culture-magazine-instagram-post-templateView licenseAvian Pendant by Panamanianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10130748/avian-pendant-panamanianFree Image from public domain licenseNative pride poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14668113/native-pride-poster-templateView licenseBell Pendant of a Parrot (800-1521 (Pre-Early Conquest)) by Panamanianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10130714/bell-pendant-parrot-800-1521-pre-early-conquest-panamanianFree Image from public domain licenseEid Mubarak Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9740640/eid-mubarak-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseAmphibian Pendant (ca. 800-1500 (Pre-Colombian)) by Panamanianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10130657/amphibian-pendant-ca-800-1500-pre-colombian-panamanianFree Image from public domain license