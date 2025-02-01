Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageaztec artazteccrossartpublic domainwaterbluestoneSculpture of Tlaloc, God of Water (1400-1521 (Late Postclassic)) by AztecOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 857 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1285 x 1800 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarFitness woman in activewear remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670354/fitness-woman-activewear-remix-editable-designView licenseMaize Deity (1400-1521 (Late Postclassic)) by Aztechttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10130958/maize-deity-1400-1521-late-postclassic-aztecFree Image from public domain licenseSecond hand shopping Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14570697/second-hand-shopping-instagram-post-templateView licenseLabret (1400-1521) by Aztechttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10130934/labret-1400-1521-aztecFree Image from public domain licenseOcean turtle marine life nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661086/ocean-turtle-marine-life-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseMask of Mictlantecuhtli, Lord of the Underworld (1450-1521 (Late Postclassic)) by Aztechttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10130957/photo-image-face-wooden-skullFree Image from public domain licenseUnderwater scene turtle nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661333/underwater-scene-turtle-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseHuman Head Hacha (AD 600-1000 (Late Classic)) by Veracruzhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10130537/human-head-hacha-ad-600-1000-late-classic-veracruzFree Image from public domain licenseCinco de Mayo Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14570484/cinco-mayo-instagram-post-templateView licenseWarrior Figure by Costa Ricanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10130779/warrior-figure-costa-ricanFree Image from public domain licenseCastle escape, Medieval fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664317/castle-escape-medieval-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseHuman Head and Animal Effigy Beads (AD 850-1521 (Postclassic)) by Mayahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10130697/human-head-and-animal-effigy-beads-ad-850-1521-postclassic-mayaFree Image from public domain licensePufferfish marine life nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661460/pufferfish-marine-life-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseXochipili (?) Effigy (AD 1200-1521 (Postclassic)) by Mixteca Pueblahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10130910/xochipili-effigy-ad-1200-1521-postclassic-mixteca-pueblaFree Image from public domain licenseButterflyfish marine life nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661702/butterflyfish-marine-life-nature-remix-editable-designView licensePNG Sculpture face art archaeological.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16732300/png-sculpture-face-art-archaeologicalView licensePrincess & prince dancing fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663272/princess-prince-dancing-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseMask by Aztechttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10130978/mask-aztecFree Image from public domain licenseClownfish marine life nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661074/clownfish-marine-life-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseHead from Ritual Performer Figure (AD 600-800 (Late Classic)) by Mexicanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10130582/head-from-ritual-performer-figure-ad-600-800-late-classic-mexicanFree Image from public domain licenseSeal marine life nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661513/seal-marine-life-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseFalcon (4th-1st century BC (Late Period-Ptolemaic)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132791/falcon-4th-1st-century-late-period-ptolemaic-egyptianFree Image from public domain licenseGem stone Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13052454/gem-stone-instagram-post-templateView licenseScepter (?) (AD 850-1521 (Postclassic)) by Mexicanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10130694/scepter-ad-850-1521-postclassic-mexicanFree Image from public domain licenseChristian community poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9824146/christian-community-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseAnkh-ef-en-Sekhmet Entertained by a Harpist (ca. 550-525 BCE (Late Period)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132697/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseChristian community flyer template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9824148/christian-community-flyer-template-editable-text-designView licenseStucco Portrait Head (550-850 CE (Late Classic)) by Mayahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10130488/stucco-portrait-head-550-850-late-classic-mayaFree Image from public domain licensePufferfish swimming marine life nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661541/pufferfish-swimming-marine-life-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseHunchback Figure (600-300 BC (Formative)) by Mexicanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129995/hunchback-figure-600-300-formative-mexicanFree Image from public domain licenseUnderwater marine life nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661642/underwater-marine-life-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseIncense Burner Stand (AD 900-1200 (Early Postclassic)) by Colimahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10130775/incense-burner-stand-ad-900-1200-early-postclassic-colimaFree Image from public domain licenseSummer holidays Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9812586/summer-holidays-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDouble-Chambered Vessel with Monkey (ca. 600-900 (Late Classic)) by Veracruzhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10130510/double-chambered-vessel-with-monkey-ca-600-900-late-classic-veracruzFree Image from public domain licenseFrog animal wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661378/frog-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseXiuhtecuhtli (?) Effigy Incense Burner by Mexicanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10130767/xiuhtecuhtli-effigy-incense-burner-mexicanFree Image from public domain licenseSeal marine life nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661321/seal-marine-life-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseLower Part of a Seated Figure on a Double Lotus Throne (late 11th century) by Indianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139502/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic beach stones background, mindfulness designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8396836/aesthetic-beach-stones-background-mindfulness-designView licenseEffigy Urn by Mexicanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10130413/effigy-urn-mexicanFree Image from public domain license