Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagevintage photographyfacepersonartmanvintagepublic domainportraitHead of a Queen (2119-1793 BCE (?) (Middle Kingdom (?))) by EgyptianOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 983 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1474 x 1800 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarFilm frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView licenseProphet of Sobek Standing Against a Pillar (Sculpture: 2119-1793 BCE; Inscription: 946-736 BCE (?) (Middle Kingdom)) by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10131156/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseMoments in bloom poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20777976/moments-bloom-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMale Head (2119-1793 BCE (?) (Middle Kingdom (?))) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10131161/male-head-2119-1793-bce-middle-kingdom-egyptianFree Image from public domain licenseMen's face wash Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13118468/mens-face-wash-instagram-post-templateView licenseHead of a Man (2119-1793 BCE (Middle Kingdom)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10131196/head-man-2119-1793-bce-middle-kingdom-egyptianFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Effecthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12537315/vintage-effectView licenseStanding Woman Before a Broad Stele (2119-1793 BCE (Middle Kingdom)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10131214/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's portrait background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740965/van-goghs-portrait-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMale Head and Bust from a Group (2119-1793 BCE (Middle Kingdom)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10131190/male-head-and-bust-from-group-2119-1793-bce-middle-kingdom-egyptianFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's portrait background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740734/van-goghs-portrait-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMan Seated on the Ground (2119-1793 BCE (Middle Kingdom)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10131181/man-seated-the-ground-2119-1793-bce-middle-kingdom-egyptianFree Image from public domain licenseCounseling Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13104225/counseling-instagram-post-templateView licenseHead of a Man (2119-1793 BCE (Middle Kingdom)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10131230/head-man-2119-1793-bce-middle-kingdom-egyptianFree Image from public domain licenseHair salon Van Gogh png sticker, mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8705463/png-aesthetic-art-barberView licenseMale Figure Standing (2119-1793 BCE (Middle Kingdom)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10131158/male-figure-standing-2119-1793-bce-middle-kingdom-egyptianFree Image from public domain licenseArt quote Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18274289/art-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMale Head and Bust (2347-1793 BCE (Middle Kingdom)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10131113/male-head-and-bust-2347-1793-bce-middle-kingdom-egyptianFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Effecthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511600/vintage-effectView licenseMale Head (664-525 BCE (Late Period; Saite)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132352/male-head-664-525-bce-late-period-saite-egyptianFree Image from public domain licenseMiss you Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12007187/miss-you-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseHead (2119-1793 BCE (Middle Kingdom)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10131216/head-2119-1793-bce-middle-kingdom-egyptianFree Image from public domain licenseMen's beauty Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13118440/mens-beauty-instagram-post-templateView licenseBust of a Man (ca. 664-610 BCE (Late Period)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132293/bust-man-ca-664-610-bce-late-period-egyptianFree Image from public domain licenseVintage marketer png, target & dart board editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781969/vintage-marketer-png-target-dart-board-editable-remixView licenseFace of a Man (664-525 BCE (Late Period; Saite)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132335/face-man-664-525-bce-late-period-saite-egyptianFree Image from public domain licenseVintage astronomer man, galaxy editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11789098/vintage-astronomer-man-galaxy-editable-remixView licenseHead of a Priest (664-525 BCE (Late Period; late Saite)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132565/head-priest-664-525-bce-late-period-late-saite-egyptianFree Image from public domain licenseDramatic monochrome portrait arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14907365/png-texture-plastic-transparentView licenseHigh Priest of Hathor, Seated (2119-1793 BCE (Middle Kingdom)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10131228/high-priest-hathor-seated-2119-1793-bce-middle-kingdom-egyptianFree Image from public domain licenseBe happy text, retro illustration, comic typography, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9239757/happy-text-retro-illustration-comic-typography-editable-designView licenseStanding Man (1st century BCE-1st century CE (Ptolemaic-Roman (?))) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10133115/standing-man-1st-century-bce-1st-century-ptolemaic-roman-egyptianFree Image from public domain licenseChronophotography poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21412409/chronophotography-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseHead of a Man (1550-1069 BCE (?) or modern (New Kingdom (?) or modern)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10131500/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseFinancial investment businessman, business growth editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11789080/financial-investment-businessman-business-growth-editable-remixView licenseMan Holding a Shrine Containing a Figure of Osiris (mid 7th-late 1st century BCE (Late Period-Ptolemaic; Saite (?))) by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132357/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage teacher png, book education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781822/vintage-teacher-png-book-education-editable-remixView licenseMale Head (ca. 746-335 BCE (Late Period)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132193/male-head-ca-746-335-bce-late-period-egyptianFree Image from public domain licenseVintage teacher, book education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789325/vintage-teacher-book-education-editable-remixView licenseStanding Male Figure (2119-1793 BCE (Middle Kingdom)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10131218/standing-male-figure-2119-1793-bce-middle-kingdom-egyptianFree Image from public domain license