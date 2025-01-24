rawpixel
Statue of Tef-ib (ca. 1980 BCE (Middle Kingdom, early 12th dynasty)) by Egyptian
egyptian artifactsfacewoodenpersonartpublic domainstatueegypt
Egyptian history workshop poster template, editable text and design
Statue of Tef-ib (ca. 1980 BCE (Middle Kingdom, early 12th dynasty)) by Egyptian
History museums Instagram post template, editable text
Standing Woman (ca. 1930 BCE (Middle Kingdom, 12th dynasty)) by Egyptian
Egypt landmark, editable design element set
Cartonnage Mask of a High Official (ca. 2000-1980 BCE (Middle Kingdom, 11th-early 12th dynasty)) by Egyptian
History course Instagram post template, editable text
Statue of Tef-ib (ca. 1980 BCE (Middle Kingdom)) by Egyptian
Egypt landmark, editable design element set
Sesostris III (ca. 1850 BCE (Middle Kingdom, 12th dynasty, reign of Sesostris III)) by Egyptian
Egyptian history workshop Instagram post template, editable text
Intef Seated on the Ground (ca. 1870 BCE (Middle Kingdom, 12th dynasty)) by Egyptian
Egyptian pharaoh illustration collage element
Titi Seated on the Ground (2119-1793 BCE (Middle Kingdom)) by Egyptian
Ancient Egypt patterned background, colorful vintage illustration, editable design
Funerary Stele of Tembu (ca. 1500-1470 BCE (New Kingdom, early 18th dynasty)) by Egyptian
Editable vintage border desktop wallpaper
Standing Man (2119-1793 BCE (Middle Kingdom)) by Egyptian
Ancient Egypt patterned background, colorful vintage illustration, editable design
Imti Standing (ca. 1900-1800 BCE (Middle Kingdom)) by Egyptian
Egyptian history workshop Instagram post template, editable text
Base with Two Prostrate Figures (ca. 1880 BCE (Middle Kingdom, 12th dynasty)) by Egyptian
Egyptian history workshop blog banner template, editable text
Family Group of Three (ca. 1850-1800 BCE (Middle Kingdom, 12th dynasty)) by Egyptian
Ancient art exhibition
Standing Figure of a Male Dignitary (ca. 1970 BCE (Middle Kingdom, early 12th dynasty)) by Egyptian
Community Remix
Scribe Statue of Min-nakht (ca. 1500-1450 BCE (New Kingdom, early 18th dynasty)) by Egyptian
Egyptian history workshop poster template, editable text and design
Man's Head with Curled Wig (ca. 2490 BCE (Old Kingdom, early 5th dynasty)) by Egyptian
Ancient Egypt patterned frame background, colorful vintage illustration, editable design
Magic Wand Depicting a Procession of Deities (ca. 1880-1700 BCE (Middle Kingdom, late 12th-13th dynasty)) by Egyptian
Cat history Instagram post template, editable text and design
Ushabti of Ken-Amun (ca. 1390 BCE (New Kingdom)) by Egyptian
Egyptian history workshop Instagram post template, editable text
Statue of Tef-ib (ca. 1980 BCE (Middle Kingdom)) by Egyptian
Visit Egypt poster template, editable text and design
Male Bust From a Group Statue (ca. 1300-1290 BCE (New Kingdom, late 18th-19th dynasty)) by Egyptian
Visit Egypt Instagram post template, editable text
Sistrum (ca. 380-250 BCE (Late Period (30th dynasty)-early Ptolemaic Period)) by Egyptian
