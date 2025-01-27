rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Statue of Tef-ib (ca. 1980 BCE (Middle Kingdom)) by Egyptian
Save
Edit Image
public domain statuefacewoodenpersonartpublic domainstatuemuseum
Picture frame editable mockup, Jan Veth's Greek statue painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
Picture frame editable mockup, Jan Veth's Greek statue painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11304342/png-adult-art-museumView license
Imti Standing (ca. 1900-1800 BCE (Middle Kingdom)) by Egyptian
Imti Standing (ca. 1900-1800 BCE (Middle Kingdom)) by Egyptian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10131321/imti-standing-ca-1900-1800-bce-middle-kingdom-egyptianFree Image from public domain license
Museum aesthetic flyer template, editable design
Museum aesthetic flyer template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7548162/museum-aesthetic-flyer-template-editable-designView license
Family Group of Three (ca. 1850-1800 BCE (Middle Kingdom, 12th dynasty)) by Egyptian
Family Group of Three (ca. 1850-1800 BCE (Middle Kingdom, 12th dynasty)) by Egyptian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10131344/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
National history banner template, editable text
National history banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467936/national-history-banner-template-editable-textView license
Ushabti Group of a Couple (ca. 1250 BCE (New Kingdom)) by Egyptian
Ushabti Group of a Couple (ca. 1250 BCE (New Kingdom)) by Egyptian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10131923/ushabti-group-couple-ca-1250-bce-new-kingdom-egyptianFree Image from public domain license
Editable classical heritage design element set
Editable classical heritage design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15439611/editable-classical-heritage-design-element-setView license
Standing Male Figure (2119-1793 BCE (Middle Kingdom)) by Egyptian
Standing Male Figure (2119-1793 BCE (Middle Kingdom)) by Egyptian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10131218/standing-male-figure-2119-1793-bce-middle-kingdom-egyptianFree Image from public domain license
Art & culture tour Facebook post template, editable social media ad
Art & culture tour Facebook post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240339/art-culture-tour-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
Standing Woman (ca. 1930 BCE (Middle Kingdom, 12th dynasty)) by Egyptian
Standing Woman (ca. 1930 BCE (Middle Kingdom, 12th dynasty)) by Egyptian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10131325/standing-woman-ca-1930-bce-middle-kingdom-12th-dynasty-egyptianFree Image from public domain license
Art & culture tour Instagram story template, editable social media design
Art & culture tour Instagram story template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240340/art-culture-tour-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Standing Woman Before a Broad Stele (2119-1793 BCE (Middle Kingdom)) by Egyptian
Standing Woman Before a Broad Stele (2119-1793 BCE (Middle Kingdom)) by Egyptian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10131214/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
History museums Instagram post template, editable text
History museums Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12498224/history-museums-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Statue of Tef-ib (ca. 1980 BCE (Middle Kingdom)) by Egyptian
Statue of Tef-ib (ca. 1980 BCE (Middle Kingdom)) by Egyptian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10131273/statue-tef-ib-ca-1980-bce-middle-kingdom-egyptianFree Image from public domain license
Ancient Greek Museum Instagram post template, editable text
Ancient Greek Museum Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12381508/ancient-greek-museum-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Male Head and Bust from a Group (2119-1793 BCE (Middle Kingdom)) by Egyptian
Male Head and Bust from a Group (2119-1793 BCE (Middle Kingdom)) by Egyptian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10131190/male-head-and-bust-from-group-2119-1793-bce-middle-kingdom-egyptianFree Image from public domain license
Editable elegant woman statue design element set
Editable elegant woman statue design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15311358/editable-elegant-woman-statue-design-element-setView license
Horus Falcon (ca. 250-200 BCE (Greco-Roman)) by Egyptian
Horus Falcon (ca. 250-200 BCE (Greco-Roman)) by Egyptian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10133028/horus-falcon-ca-250-200-bce-greco-roman-egyptianFree Image from public domain license
Editable elegant woman statue design element set
Editable elegant woman statue design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15311288/editable-elegant-woman-statue-design-element-setView license
Seated Statue of Nehy (ca. 1250-1230 BCE (New Kingdom, 19th Dynasty)) by Egyptian
Seated Statue of Nehy (ca. 1250-1230 BCE (New Kingdom, 19th Dynasty)) by Egyptian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10131931/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Antique museum Instagram post template, aesthetic editable design
Antique museum Instagram post template, aesthetic editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18629080/antique-museum-instagram-post-template-aesthetic-editable-designView license
Priest Teti with His Family (ca. 1390 BCE (New Kingdom, 18th dynasty)) by Egyptian
Priest Teti with His Family (ca. 1390 BCE (New Kingdom, 18th dynasty)) by Egyptian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10131723/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
World art day Instagram post template, editable text
World art day Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12399157/world-art-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Standing Man (ca. 2250-2200 BCE (Late Old Kingdom)) by Egyptian
Standing Man (ca. 2250-2200 BCE (Late Old Kingdom)) by Egyptian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10131135/standing-man-ca-2250-2200-bce-late-old-kingdom-egyptianFree Image from public domain license
Myths podcast Facebook post template, editable social media ad
Myths podcast Facebook post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240332/myths-podcast-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
Cartonnage Mask of a High Official (ca. 2000-1980 BCE (Middle Kingdom, 11th-early 12th dynasty)) by Egyptian
Cartonnage Mask of a High Official (ca. 2000-1980 BCE (Middle Kingdom, 11th-early 12th dynasty)) by Egyptian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10131262/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Virtual museum Instagram story template, editable design
Virtual museum Instagram story template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7819592/virtual-museum-instagram-story-template-editable-designView license
Statue of Nephthys (ca. 250-145 BCE (Ptolemaic)) by Egyptian
Statue of Nephthys (ca. 250-145 BCE (Ptolemaic)) by Egyptian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10133042/statue-nephthys-ca-250-145-bce-ptolemaic-egyptianFree Image from public domain license
Virtual museum Facebook cover template, editable design
Virtual museum Facebook cover template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8772058/virtual-museum-facebook-cover-template-editable-designView license
Male Bust From a Group Statue (ca. 1300-1290 BCE (New Kingdom, late 18th-19th dynasty)) by Egyptian
Male Bust From a Group Statue (ca. 1300-1290 BCE (New Kingdom, late 18th-19th dynasty)) by Egyptian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10131841/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic art museum blog banner template, editable text & design
Aesthetic art museum blog banner template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8825054/aesthetic-art-museum-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView license
Male Head and Bust (2347-1793 BCE (Middle Kingdom)) by Egyptian
Male Head and Bust (2347-1793 BCE (Middle Kingdom)) by Egyptian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10131113/male-head-and-bust-2347-1793-bce-middle-kingdom-egyptianFree Image from public domain license
Art & culture tour blog banner template, editable text & design
Art & culture tour blog banner template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240338/art-culture-tour-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView license
Male Figure with Bald Head (2347-1793 BCE (Late Old Kingdom-Middle Kingdom)) by Egyptian
Male Figure with Bald Head (2347-1793 BCE (Late Old Kingdom-Middle Kingdom)) by Egyptian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10131110/photo-image-face-wood-personFree Image from public domain license
Editable elegant woman statue design element set
Editable elegant woman statue design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15310883/editable-elegant-woman-statue-design-element-setView license
Statue of Tef-ib (ca. 1980 BCE (Middle Kingdom, early 12th dynasty)) by Egyptian
Statue of Tef-ib (ca. 1980 BCE (Middle Kingdom, early 12th dynasty)) by Egyptian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10131287/photo-image-face-wooden-personFree Image from public domain license
Myths podcast Instagram story template, editable social media design
Myths podcast Instagram story template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240333/myths-podcast-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Head (2040-1900 BCE (Middle Kingdom)) by Egyptian
Head (2040-1900 BCE (Middle Kingdom)) by Egyptian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10131252/head-2040-1900-bce-middle-kingdom-egyptianFree Image from public domain license
Photo frame mockup, realistic wall decor
Photo frame mockup, realistic wall decor
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7713092/photo-frame-mockup-realistic-wall-decorView license
Family Group of Three (ca. 2500-1793 BCE (Late Old Kingdom-Middle Kingdom)) by Egyptian
Family Group of Three (ca. 2500-1793 BCE (Late Old Kingdom-Middle Kingdom)) by Egyptian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10131085/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license