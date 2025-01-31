Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersonartmanpublic domainadultornamentegyptGoddess and Ramesses II (ca. 1279-1212 BCE (New Kingdom)) by EgyptianOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 677 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1016 x 1800 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarFilm frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Head of a Statue of Amenhotep III, Re-Carved for Ramesses II (ca. 1380 BCE; Recarved: 1279-1213 BCE (New Kingdom, 18th…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10131759/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people are joining hands togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916605/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView licenseMan's Head with Curled Wig (ca. 2490 BCE (Old Kingdom, early 5th dynasty)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10131094/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566852/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMale Figure Standing (2119-1793 BCE (Middle Kingdom)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10131158/male-figure-standing-2119-1793-bce-middle-kingdom-egyptianFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people are joining hands togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916618/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView licenseMale Bust From a Group Statue (ca. 1300-1290 BCE (New Kingdom, late 18th-19th dynasty)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10131841/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseBusinessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9554387/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseStanding Statuette of Sa-Hathor (ca. 1780-1720 BCE (Middle Kingdom)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10131382/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people are joining hands togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916610/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView licenseUshabti Figure of Amen-em-ipet (ca. 1260 BCE (New Kingdom, 19th dynsaty)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10131907/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage woman black background, gold frame designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513490/editable-vintage-woman-black-background-gold-frame-designView licenseMale Head and Bust from a Group (2119-1793 BCE (Middle Kingdom)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10131190/male-head-and-bust-from-group-2119-1793-bce-middle-kingdom-egyptianFree Image from public domain licenseGold frame black background, editable vintage woman border designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11706343/gold-frame-black-background-editable-vintage-woman-border-designView licenseItj-ibj (1976-1911 BCE (Middle Kingdom)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10131296/itj-ibj-1976-1911-bce-middle-kingdom-egyptianFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people are joining hands togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916601/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView licenseFigure of Ramesses II From a Group Statue (ca. 1250 BCE (New Kingdom, 19th dynasty, reign of Ramesses II)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10131925/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseBusinessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9505238/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseImti Standing (ca. 1900-1800 BCE (Middle Kingdom)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10131321/imti-standing-ca-1900-1800-bce-middle-kingdom-egyptianFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage woman blue background, gold frame designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11709827/editable-vintage-woman-blue-background-gold-frame-designView licenseMale Figure Standing (ca. 746-335 BCE or modern (Late Period or modern)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132173/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding gavel, editable justice scale. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9531166/man-holding-gavel-editable-justice-scale-remixed-rawpixelView licenseScribe Statue of Min-nakht (ca. 1500-1450 BCE (New Kingdom, early 18th dynasty)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10131631/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseGold frame black desktop wallpaper, editable vintage woman border designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11706492/gold-frame-black-desktop-wallpaper-editable-vintage-woman-border-designView licenseStatue Group of Nen-kheft-ka and His Wife, Nefer-shemes (ca. 2350 BCE (Old Kingdom, late 5th dynasty)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10131086/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseGold frame blue background, editable vintage woman border designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11709810/gold-frame-blue-background-editable-vintage-woman-border-designView licenseMan Seated on Ground (2119-1793 BCE (Middle Kingdom)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10131182/man-seated-ground-2119-1793-bce-middle-kingdom-egyptianFree Image from public domain licenseMen's grooming routine background, creative collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8842520/mens-grooming-routine-background-creative-collage-editable-designView licenseBust of a Queen Wearing Royal Headdress (ca. 360-330 BCE (Late Period)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132860/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9567015/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView licenseSeated Figure of Nefer-hotep (ca. 1750-1700 BCE (Second Intermediate Period)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10131395/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseMen's face wash Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13118468/mens-face-wash-instagram-post-templateView licenseBust of a Man (ca. 664-610 BCE (Late Period)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132293/bust-man-ca-664-610-bce-late-period-egyptianFree Image from public domain licenseArt & culture magazine poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12488390/art-culture-magazine-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseAmulet of Taweret (1450-1200 BCE (New Kingdom)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10131701/amulet-taweret-1450-1200-bce-new-kingdom-egyptianFree Image from public domain license3D old man during Christmas editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12464652/old-man-during-christmas-editable-remixView licenseStatue of a Monkey with Young (ca. 1400-1250 BCE (New Kingdom)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10131709/statue-monkey-with-young-ca-1400-1250-bce-new-kingdom-egyptianFree Image from public domain licenseLaw firm services poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499704/law-firm-services-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseTiti Seated on the Ground (2119-1793 BCE (Middle Kingdom)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10131212/titi-seated-the-ground-2119-1793-bce-middle-kingdom-egyptianFree Image from public domain license