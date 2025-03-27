Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagewoman stonefacepersonartpublic domainadultwomanweddingStatue of a Standard Bearer: Hor-nakht (ca. 1220 BCE (New Kingdom, 19th dynasty)) by EgyptianOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 597 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 895 x 1799 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarPrincess & prince dancing fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663272/princess-prince-dancing-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseMale Bust From a Group Statue (ca. 1300-1290 BCE (New Kingdom, late 18th-19th dynasty)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10131841/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding flower, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12533302/woman-holding-flower-vintage-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licensePriest Teti with His Family (ca. 1390 BCE (New Kingdom, 18th dynasty)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10131723/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseGeorge Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12500201/george-barbiers-women-vintage-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSeated Statue of Nehy (ca. 1250-1230 BCE (New Kingdom, 19th Dynasty)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10131931/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSpa woman illustration, spiritual elements remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11720136/spa-woman-illustration-spiritual-elements-remix-editable-designView licenseMan's Head with Curled Wig (ca. 2490 BCE (Old Kingdom, early 5th dynasty)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10131094/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseNewlywed dancing remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13004156/newlywed-dancing-remixed-rawpixelView licenseStanding Woman (ca. 1930 BCE (Middle Kingdom, 12th dynasty)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10131325/standing-woman-ca-1930-bce-middle-kingdom-12th-dynasty-egyptianFree Image from public domain licenseSpa woman line art background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11769111/spa-woman-line-art-background-editable-designView licenseThe Head of a Statue of Amenhotep III, Re-Carved for Ramesses II (ca. 1380 BCE; Recarved: 1279-1213 BCE (New Kingdom, 18th…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10131759/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10256643/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseImti Standing (ca. 1900-1800 BCE (Middle Kingdom)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10131321/imti-standing-ca-1900-1800-bce-middle-kingdom-egyptianFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10479762/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseStatue of a Vizier, Usurped by Pa-di-iset (ca. 1780-1700 BCE; Inscription and relief: ca. 900-850 BCE (Middle Kingdom, 13th…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10131385/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10792624/watercolor-victorian-woman-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseWoman Standing (1550-1292 BCE (New Kingdom)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10131477/woman-standing-1550-1292-bce-new-kingdom-egyptianFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877587/watercolor-victorian-woman-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseFamily Group of Four (18th century BCE (Middle Kingdom)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10131355/family-group-four-18th-century-bce-middle-kingdom-egyptianFree Image from public domain licenseGroup of young adults outdoors using smartphones together and chillinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901119/group-young-adults-outdoors-using-smartphones-together-and-chillingView licenseCartonnage Mask of a High Official (ca. 2000-1980 BCE (Middle Kingdom, 11th-early 12th dynasty)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10131262/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licensePng spa woman, spiritual editable design remix, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11725517/png-spa-woman-spiritual-editable-design-remix-transparent-backgroundView licenseUnfinished Statue of a Man (ca. 525-340 BCE (Late Period)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132691/unfinished-statue-man-ca-525-340-bce-late-period-egyptianFree Image from public domain licenseSpa woman line art, spiritual elements remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11769100/spa-woman-line-art-spiritual-elements-remix-editable-designView licenseIntef Seated on the Ground (ca. 1870 BCE (Middle Kingdom, 12th dynasty)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10131336/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian plant lady, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199907/watercolor-victorian-plant-lady-editable-remix-designView licenseNubian Woman (ca. 1250-1070 BCE (New Kingdom)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10131920/nubian-woman-ca-1250-1070-bce-new-kingdom-egyptianFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian plant lady, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10793053/watercolor-victorian-plant-lady-editable-remix-designView licenseScribe Statue of Min-nakht (ca. 1500-1450 BCE (New Kingdom, early 18th dynasty)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10131631/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian plant lady, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877228/watercolor-victorian-plant-lady-editable-remix-designView licenseHead of King Amenhotep II with the "Blue Crown" (1427-1401 BCE (New Kingdom)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10131702/photo-image-crown-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian plant lady, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877417/watercolor-victorian-plant-lady-editable-remix-designView licenseFragment of a Tomb Relief (ca. 1325 BCE (New Kingdom, 18th dynasty)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10131830/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor Victorian woman at balcony, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11472468/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-balcony-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseStanding Priest Wearing Leopard Skin (589-570 BCE (Late Period)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132662/standing-priest-wearing-leopard-skin-589-570-bce-late-period-egyptianFree Image from public domain licenseHappy black woman laughing with her friendhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912770/happy-black-woman-laughing-with-her-friendView licenseMale Head and Bust from a Group (2119-1793 BCE (Middle Kingdom)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10131190/male-head-and-bust-from-group-2119-1793-bce-middle-kingdom-egyptianFree Image from public domain licenseHappy black woman laughing with her friendhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912775/happy-black-woman-laughing-with-her-friendView licenseFamily Group of Three (ca. 1850-1800 BCE (Middle Kingdom, 12th dynasty)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10131344/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license