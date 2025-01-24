rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Male Face from a Sarcophagus (746-405 BCE (Late Period?)) by Egyptian
Save
Edit Image
redegyptian statueancient egypt sculpturefacepersonartvintagepublic domain
History museums Instagram post template, editable text
History museums Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12498224/history-museums-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Cover of an Anthropoid Sarcophagus (ca. 746-335 BCE (?) (Late Period (?))) by Egyptian
Cover of an Anthropoid Sarcophagus (ca. 746-335 BCE (?) (Late Period (?))) by Egyptian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132195/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Egyptian history workshop poster template, editable text and design
Egyptian history workshop poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12591508/egyptian-history-workshop-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Male Figure Standing (ca. 746-335 BCE or modern (Late Period or modern)) by Egyptian
Male Figure Standing (ca. 746-335 BCE or modern (Late Period or modern)) by Egyptian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132173/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
History course Instagram post template, editable text
History course Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12498176/history-course-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Head Fragment from a Sarcophagus (ca. 746-335 BCE (Late Period)) by Egyptian
Head Fragment from a Sarcophagus (ca. 746-335 BCE (Late Period)) by Egyptian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132194/head-fragment-from-sarcophagus-ca-746-335-bce-late-period-egyptianFree Image from public domain license
Egyptian history workshop Instagram post template, editable text
Egyptian history workshop Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12015568/egyptian-history-workshop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Head of a Man (late 4th-late 1st century BCE (Ptolemaic)) by Egyptian
Head of a Man (late 4th-late 1st century BCE (Ptolemaic)) by Egyptian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132942/head-man-late-4th-late-1st-century-bce-ptolemaic-egyptianFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage border desktop wallpaper
Editable vintage border desktop wallpaper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517187/editable-vintage-border-desktop-wallpaperView license
Male Head (ca. 746-332 BCE or modern (Late Period or modern)) by Egyptian
Male Head (ca. 746-332 BCE or modern (Late Period or modern)) by Egyptian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132175/male-head-ca-746-332-bce-modern-late-period-modern-egyptianFree Image from public domain license
Egypt landmark, editable design element set
Egypt landmark, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418473/egypt-landmark-editable-design-element-setView license
Head of a Ichneumon (late 4th-late 1st century BCE (Ptolemaic)) by Egyptian
Head of a Ichneumon (late 4th-late 1st century BCE (Ptolemaic)) by Egyptian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132874/head-ichneumon-late-4th-late-1st-century-bce-ptolemaic-egyptianFree Image from public domain license
Egypt landmark, editable design element set
Egypt landmark, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15417970/egypt-landmark-editable-design-element-setView license
Statue of a Man (664-600 BCE (Late Period)) by Egyptian
Statue of a Man (664-600 BCE (Late Period)) by Egyptian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132397/statue-man-664-600-bce-late-period-egyptianFree Image from public domain license
Egyptian pharaoh illustration collage element
Egyptian pharaoh illustration collage element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8492564/egyptian-pharaoh-illustration-collage-elementView license
Male Bust From a Group Statue (ca. 1300-1290 BCE (New Kingdom, late 18th-19th dynasty)) by Egyptian
Male Bust From a Group Statue (ca. 1300-1290 BCE (New Kingdom, late 18th-19th dynasty)) by Egyptian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10131841/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Egyptian history workshop blog banner template, editable text
Egyptian history workshop blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466054/egyptian-history-workshop-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Head of a Priest (ca. 746-335 BCE (Late Period)) by Egyptian
Head of a Priest (ca. 746-335 BCE (Late Period)) by Egyptian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132202/head-priest-ca-746-335-bce-late-period-egyptianFree Image from public domain license
Ancient Egypt patterned background, colorful vintage illustration, editable design
Ancient Egypt patterned background, colorful vintage illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8850438/png-abstract-illustration-patterns-aestheticView license
Bust of a Man (ca. 746-655 BCE (Third Intermediate Period; Kushite)) by Egyptian
Bust of a Man (ca. 746-655 BCE (Third Intermediate Period; Kushite)) by Egyptian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132182/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Restaurant Instagram post template, aesthetic editable design
Restaurant Instagram post template, aesthetic editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18629089/restaurant-instagram-post-template-aesthetic-editable-designView license
Head of King (late 4th-late 1st century BCE (Ptolemaic)) by Egyptian
Head of King (late 4th-late 1st century BCE (Ptolemaic)) by Egyptian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132936/head-king-late-4th-late-1st-century-bce-ptolemaic-egyptianFree Image from public domain license
Editable floral statue head design element set
Editable floral statue head design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15344230/editable-floral-statue-head-design-element-setView license
Seated Goddess Rayet-tawy (Rat-taoui) (late 4th-late 1st century BCE (Ptolemaic)) by Egyptian
Seated Goddess Rayet-tawy (Rat-taoui) (late 4th-late 1st century BCE (Ptolemaic)) by Egyptian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132873/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Ancient Egypt patterned background, colorful vintage illustration, editable design
Ancient Egypt patterned background, colorful vintage illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8850494/png-abstract-illustration-patterns-aestheticView license
Seated Statue of Nehy (ca. 1250-1230 BCE (New Kingdom, 19th Dynasty)) by Egyptian
Seated Statue of Nehy (ca. 1250-1230 BCE (New Kingdom, 19th Dynasty)) by Egyptian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10131931/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Ancient art exhibition
Ancient art exhibition
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710981/ancient-art-exhibitionView license
Woman Standing (1550-1292 BCE (New Kingdom)) by Egyptian
Woman Standing (1550-1292 BCE (New Kingdom)) by Egyptian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10131477/woman-standing-1550-1292-bce-new-kingdom-egyptianFree Image from public domain license
Editable floral statue head design element set
Editable floral statue head design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15344650/editable-floral-statue-head-design-element-setView license
Head of Isis or Queen as Isis (ca. 360-300 BCE (Late Period-early Ptolemaic)) by Egyptian
Head of Isis or Queen as Isis (ca. 360-300 BCE (Late Period-early Ptolemaic)) by Egyptian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132862/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Greek God statue editable mockup element
Greek God statue editable mockup element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791843/greek-god-statue-editable-mockup-elementView license
Head of a Man (ca. 746-335 BCE (Late Period)) by Egyptian
Head of a Man (ca. 746-335 BCE (Late Period)) by Egyptian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132207/head-man-ca-746-335-bce-late-period-egyptianFree Image from public domain license
Egyptian history workshop Instagram post template, editable text
Egyptian history workshop Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10718145/egyptian-history-workshop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Head and Torso of a Seated Man (664-525 BCE (Late Period; Saite)) by Egyptian
Head and Torso of a Seated Man (664-525 BCE (Late Period; Saite)) by Egyptian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132510/head-and-torso-seated-man-664-525-bce-late-period-saite-egyptianFree Image from public domain license
Editable floral statue head design element set
Editable floral statue head design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15344195/editable-floral-statue-head-design-element-setView license
Head of a Priest (664-525 BCE or modern (Late Period; Saite or modern)) by Egyptian
Head of a Priest (664-525 BCE or modern (Late Period; Saite or modern)) by Egyptian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132512/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Editable floral statue head design element set
Editable floral statue head design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15344232/editable-floral-statue-head-design-element-setView license
Bust of a Queen Wearing Royal Headdress (ca. 360-330 BCE (Late Period)) by Egyptian
Bust of a Queen Wearing Royal Headdress (ca. 360-330 BCE (Late Period)) by Egyptian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132860/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Visit Egypt poster template, editable text and design
Visit Egypt poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696552/visit-egypt-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Standing Priest Wearing Leopard Skin (589-570 BCE (Late Period)) by Egyptian
Standing Priest Wearing Leopard Skin (589-570 BCE (Late Period)) by Egyptian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132662/standing-priest-wearing-leopard-skin-589-570-bce-late-period-egyptianFree Image from public domain license