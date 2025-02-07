Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageface sculpturefacepersonartmanpublic domainadultmuseumBust of a Man (ca. 664-610 BCE (Late Period)) by EgyptianOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1114 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1670 x 1799 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarAntique museum Instagram post template, aesthetic editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18629080/antique-museum-instagram-post-template-aesthetic-editable-designView licenseMale Head and Bust (664-525 BCE (Late Period; Saite)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132356/male-head-and-bust-664-525-bce-late-period-saite-egyptianFree Image from public domain licenseNational history banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467936/national-history-banner-template-editable-textView licenseMale Figure Seated (664-525 BCE (Late Period; Saite)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132353/male-figure-seated-664-525-bce-late-period-saite-egyptianFree Image from public domain licenseArtwork auction Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11748145/artwork-auction-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBust of a Queen Wearing Royal Headdress (ca. 360-330 BCE (Late Period)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132860/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseGreek God statue editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11022018/greek-god-statue-editable-mockupView licenseUnfinished Statue of a Man (ca. 525-340 BCE (Late Period)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132691/unfinished-statue-man-ca-525-340-bce-late-period-egyptianFree Image from public domain licenseEditable classical heritage design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15439611/editable-classical-heritage-design-element-setView licenseMan Holding a Shrine Containing a Figure of Osiris (mid 7th-late 1st century BCE (Late Period-Ptolemaic; Saite (?))) by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132357/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition picture frame mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14714043/art-exhibition-picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView licenseStatue of a Man (664-600 BCE (Late Period)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132397/statue-man-664-600-bce-late-period-egyptianFree Image from public domain licenseNational history poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12591499/national-history-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMale Head (ca. 746-332 BCE or modern (Late Period or modern)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132175/male-head-ca-746-332-bce-modern-late-period-modern-egyptianFree Image from public domain licenseMuseum visit blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14516675/museum-visit-blog-banner-templateView licenseIret-horru with Osiris (ca. 610-595 BCE (Late Period, 26th dynasty)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132636/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVirtual museum Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517713/virtual-museum-instagram-post-templateView licenseHead of a Priest (664-525 BCE (Late Period; late Saite)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132565/head-priest-664-525-bce-late-period-late-saite-egyptianFree Image from public domain licenseWorld Art Day blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14516674/world-art-day-blog-banner-templateView licenseMale Head and Bust (mid 7th-late 6th century BCE (Late Period; Saite)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132605/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licensePhoto frame editable mockup, realistic interiorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12185574/photo-frame-editable-mockup-realistic-interiorView licenseMiniature Group of Ptah and Sakhmet (664-525 BCE (Late Period)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132382/miniature-group-ptah-and-sakhmet-664-525-bce-late-period-egyptianFree Image from public domain licenseAncient architecture editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12587600/ancient-architecture-editable-poster-templateView licenseHead of a King with a Striped Headcloth (664-525 BCE (Late Period; Saite)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132514/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseRenaissance exhibition Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894108/renaissance-exhibition-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMale Head (664-525 BCE (Late Period; Saite)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132352/male-head-664-525-bce-late-period-saite-egyptianFree Image from public domain licenseArt museum Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11748152/art-museum-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHead of a Man (664-525 BCE (Late Period; Saite)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132526/head-man-664-525-bce-late-period-saite-egyptianFree Image from public domain licenseArt gallery frame mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14716134/art-gallery-frame-mockup-editable-designView licenseHead of a Priest (664-525 BCE or modern (Late Period; Saite or modern)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132512/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseMan listening to music , editable oil paintinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790344/man-listening-music-editable-oil-paintingView licenseStanding Man (ca. 500-450 BCE (Late Period; First Persian Period)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132688/standing-man-ca-500-450-bce-late-period-first-persian-period-egyptianFree Image from public domain licenseRoman male statue funky png element group, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9239539/roman-male-statue-funky-png-element-group-editable-designView licenseStanding Priest Wearing Leopard Skin (589-570 BCE (Late Period)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132662/standing-priest-wearing-leopard-skin-589-570-bce-late-period-egyptianFree Image from public domain licenseRenaissance exhibition Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11921003/renaissance-exhibition-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseModel of a Bust of a King (664-525 BCE or modern (Late Period; Saite or modern)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132433/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseNational history Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12708052/national-history-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBust of a Man (ca. 746-655 BCE (Third Intermediate Period; Kushite)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132182/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseContent creator aesthetic background, Greek Goddess remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8867281/content-creator-aesthetic-background-greek-goddess-remix-editable-designView licenseMale Bust From a Group Statue (ca. 1300-1290 BCE (New Kingdom, late 18th-19th dynasty)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10131841/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license