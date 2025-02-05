Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageegyptian artifactsfacepersonartmanpublic domainegyptmuseumBust of an Old Man (ca. 660-650 BCE (Late Period)) by EgyptianOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1114 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1670 x 1799 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHistory museums Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12498224/history-museums-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBust of a "Libyan" Dignitary (ca. 660-650 BCE (Late Period)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132318/bust-libyan-dignitary-ca-660-650-bce-late-period-egyptianFree Image from public domain licenseEgyptian history workshop poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12591508/egyptian-history-workshop-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBust of a Queen Wearing Royal Headdress (ca. 360-330 BCE (Late Period)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132860/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseNational history banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467936/national-history-banner-template-editable-textView licenseBust of a Man (ca. 664-610 BCE (Late Period)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132293/bust-man-ca-664-610-bce-late-period-egyptianFree Image from public domain licenseEgyptian history workshop Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12015568/egyptian-history-workshop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMale Head and Bust (mid 7th-late 6th century BCE (Late Period; Saite)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132605/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseNational history poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12591499/national-history-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseUpper Part of a Statue of a Man (4th-early 1st century BCE or modern (Late Period-Ptolemaic or modern)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132751/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition picture frame mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14714043/art-exhibition-picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView licenseUnfinished Statue of a Man (ca. 525-340 BCE (Late Period)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132691/unfinished-statue-man-ca-525-340-bce-late-period-egyptianFree Image from public domain licenseVirtual museum Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517713/virtual-museum-instagram-post-templateView licenseIret-horru with Osiris (ca. 610-595 BCE (Late Period, 26th dynasty)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132636/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAncient architecture editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12587600/ancient-architecture-editable-poster-templateView licenseHead Fragment from a Sarcophagus (ca. 746-335 BCE (Late Period)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132194/head-fragment-from-sarcophagus-ca-746-335-bce-late-period-egyptianFree Image from public domain licenseArt museum Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11748152/art-museum-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMale Bust From a Group Statue (ca. 1300-1290 BCE (New Kingdom, late 18th-19th dynasty)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10131841/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licensePhoto frame editable mockup, realistic interiorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12185574/photo-frame-editable-mockup-realistic-interiorView licenseHead of Isis or Queen as Isis (ca. 360-300 BCE (Late Period-early Ptolemaic)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132862/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseArt gallery frame mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14716134/art-gallery-frame-mockup-editable-designView licenseHead of Old Man (early 4th-mid 3rd century BCE (Late Period-Ptolemaic)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132837/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAncient architecture blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467939/ancient-architecture-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseStatue of a Man (664-600 BCE (Late Period)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132397/statue-man-664-600-bce-late-period-egyptianFree Image from public domain licenseNational history Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12708052/national-history-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHead of a Priest (ca. 746-335 BCE (Late Period)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132202/head-priest-ca-746-335-bce-late-period-egyptianFree Image from public domain licenseNational history Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12708067/national-history-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseHead of King Amasis (ca. 560 BCE (Late Period)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132668/head-king-amasis-ca-560-bce-late-period-egyptianFree Image from public domain licenseAntique museum Instagram post template, aesthetic editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18629080/antique-museum-instagram-post-template-aesthetic-editable-designView licenseMale Head (ca. 746-332 BCE or modern (Late Period or modern)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132175/male-head-ca-746-332-bce-modern-late-period-modern-egyptianFree Image from public domain licenseEgypt Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12015544/egypt-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseStanding Man (ca. 500-450 BCE (Late Period; First Persian Period)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132688/standing-man-ca-500-450-bce-late-period-first-persian-period-egyptianFree Image from public domain licenseEgyptian pharaoh illustration collage elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8492564/egyptian-pharaoh-illustration-collage-elementView licenseBust of a Man (ca. 746-655 BCE (Third Intermediate Period; Kushite)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132182/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseMuseum Instagram post template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9502518/horse-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHead and Torso of a Seated Man (664-525 BCE (Late Period; Saite)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132510/head-and-torso-seated-man-664-525-bce-late-period-saite-egyptianFree Image from public domain licenseAncient Egypt patterned background, colorful vintage illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8850438/png-abstract-illustration-patterns-aestheticView licenseSphinx of King Psamtik II (664-589 BCE (Late Period)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132444/sphinx-king-psamtik-664-589-bce-late-period-egyptianFree Image from public domain licenseArtwork auction Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11748145/artwork-auction-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMale Figure Seated (664-525 BCE (Late Period; Saite)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132353/male-figure-seated-664-525-bce-late-period-saite-egyptianFree Image from public domain license