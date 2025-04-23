Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagelionanimalfacepersonartpublic domainbullhistoryModel with a Lion and a Bull (664-525 BCE (Late Period)) by EgyptianOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 793 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1800 x 1189 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarEditable polygon animal design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15225262/editable-polygon-animal-design-element-setView licenseModel with the Head of a King and a Head with a Cap (664-525 BCE (Late Period; Saite)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132431/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable polygon animal design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15225085/editable-polygon-animal-design-element-setView licenseModel with Busts of Kings (664-525 BCE (Late Period; Saite)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132422/model-with-busts-kings-664-525-bce-late-period-saite-egyptianFree Image from public domain licenseEditable polygon animal design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15224974/editable-polygon-animal-design-element-setView licenseKing with the Blue Crown and "Was" Scepter (664-525 BCE (Late Period)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132528/photo-image-crown-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Tattoo design design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15208094/editable-tattoo-design-design-element-setView licenseRelief Model with a Queen and Horus the Child (664-525 BCE (Late Period; Saite)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132440/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseBear & bull market, finance stock, investment trend design element editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11790053/png-anger-animal-artView licenseModel with a Young Hawk and the Bust of a King (664-525 BCE (Late Period; Saite)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132376/image-animal-bird-artFree Image from public domain licenseTestimonial poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11557545/testimonial-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseModel of a Royal Statue (664-525 BCE (Late Period)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132412/model-royal-statue-664-525-bce-late-period-egyptianFree Image from public domain licenseNow hiring! Instagram post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926677/now-hiring-instagram-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseModel with the Head of a King and a Human Hand (664-525 BCE (Late Period; Saite)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132481/image-hand-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseEgyptian history workshop poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11737578/egyptian-history-workshop-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMale Head (664-525 BCE (Late Period; Saite)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132466/male-head-664-525-bce-late-period-saite-egyptianFree Image from public domain licenseAfrican buffalo animal wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662389/african-buffalo-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseModel with a Male Torso and a Hand and Foot (664-525 BCE (Late Period)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132546/photo-image-hand-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVet clinic Instagram story template, editable design for social mediahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8152633/vet-clinic-instagram-story-template-editable-design-for-social-mediaView licenseOsiris, Lord of the Dead (ca. 664-525 BCE (Late Period, 26th dynasty)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132643/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseBear & bull market, financial investment, money editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11542493/bear-bull-market-financial-investment-money-editable-designView licenseModel with a Vulture and a Human Bust (664-525 BCE (?) (Late Period; Saite (?))) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132471/image-animal-bird-artFree Image from public domain licenseTestimonial Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11557546/testimonial-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseModel of a Bust of a King (664-525 BCE or modern (Late Period; Saite or modern)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132433/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEgyptian history workshop post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9733767/egyptian-history-workshop-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseFunerary Stele of Meri-neith Wah-ib-Re (664-525 BCE (Late Period)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132402/funerary-stele-meri-neith-wah-ib-re-664-525-bce-late-period-egyptianFree Image from public domain licenseTestimonial blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11557544/testimonial-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseHead of a Priest (664-525 BCE (Late Period; Saite)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132393/head-priest-664-525-bce-late-period-saite-egyptianFree Image from public domain licenseEgyptian history workshop blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11737579/egyptian-history-workshop-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseModel with the Head of a King and a Leg (664-525 BCE (Late Period; Saite)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132473/image-art-public-domain-limestoneFree Image from public domain licenseEgyptian history workshop Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11737575/egyptian-history-workshop-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseHead of a King (664-525 BC (Late Period; Saite)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132513/head-king-664-525-late-period-saite-egyptianFree Image from public domain licenseDog guide blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9063357/dog-guide-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseTrial Piece with Lion (664-525 BCE (?) (Late Period (?))) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132499/trial-piece-with-lion-664-525-bce-late-period-egyptianFree Image from public domain licenseDog guide Instagram post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8912160/dog-guide-instagram-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseWall Text with the Name of King Psamtik (664-525 BCE (Late Period)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132333/wall-text-with-the-name-king-psamtik-664-525-bce-late-period-egyptianFree Image from public domain licenseBest employees vote Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597584/best-employees-vote-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseModel of a Queen (664-525 BCE (?) (Late Period; Saite (?))) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132502/model-queen-664-525-bce-late-period-saite-egyptianFree Image from public domain licenseVet clinic Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7625929/imageView licenseModel (?) of a King (664-525 BCE (Late Period; Saite)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132472/model-king-664-525-bce-late-period-saite-egyptianFree Image from public domain license