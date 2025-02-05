Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagelionanimalfacepersonartpublic domainegyptstoneTrial Piece with Lion (664-525 BCE (?) (Late Period (?))) by EgyptianOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 939 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1800 x 1408 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarSpa woman illustration, spiritual elements remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11720136/spa-woman-illustration-spiritual-elements-remix-editable-designView licenseHead of a Lion (664-525 BCE (?) (Late Period (?))) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132396/head-lion-664-525-bce-late-period-egyptianFree Image from public domain licenseEgyptian history workshop poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11737578/egyptian-history-workshop-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseModel with a Lion and a Bull (664-525 BCE (Late Period)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132443/model-with-lion-and-bull-664-525-bce-late-period-egyptianFree Image from public domain licenseEgyptian history workshop post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9733767/egyptian-history-workshop-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseMale Head (664-525 BCE (Late Period; Saite)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132466/male-head-664-525-bce-late-period-saite-egyptianFree Image from public domain licenseEgyptian history workshop blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11737579/egyptian-history-workshop-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseModel with a Male Figure, a Human Leg, and Part of a Lion (664-525 BCE (?) (Late Period; Saite (?))) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132462/photo-image-lion-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseEgyptian history workshop Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11737575/egyptian-history-workshop-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseModel with a Young Hawk and the Bust of a King (664-525 BCE (Late Period; Saite)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132376/image-animal-bird-artFree Image from public domain licenseLion resting animal wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661255/lion-resting-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseHead of a Priest (664-525 BCE or modern (Late Period; Saite or modern)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132512/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseBe a leader blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596769/leader-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseMale Figure Seated (664-525 BCE (Late Period; Saite)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132353/male-figure-seated-664-525-bce-late-period-saite-egyptianFree Image from public domain licenseNatural products Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11978850/natural-products-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSculptor's Model showing Ram with Grid (7th-1st century BC (Late Period-Ptolemaic)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132269/photo-image-lion-grid-horseFree Image from public domain licenseCourage & success quote blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596724/courage-success-quote-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseSculptor's Model with a Relief of a Bull (ca. 282-200 BCE (Ptolemaic)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10133013/photo-image-cow-animal-artFree Image from public domain licenseLike & subscribe Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062697/like-subscribe-facebook-post-templateView licenseMale Head (664-525 BCE (Late Period; Saite)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132352/male-head-664-525-bce-late-period-saite-egyptianFree Image from public domain licenseAchieve success poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12559313/achieve-success-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseModel of a Queen (664-525 BCE (?) (Late Period; Saite (?))) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132502/model-queen-664-525-bce-late-period-saite-egyptianFree Image from public domain licenseSpa day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11978865/spa-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseRelief Model with a Queen and Horus the Child (664-525 BCE (Late Period; Saite)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132440/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAchieve success Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12708376/achieve-success-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseModel with a Male Torso and a Hand and Foot (664-525 BCE (Late Period)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132546/photo-image-hand-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAchieve success Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12708381/achieve-success-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseMiniature Group of Ptah and Sakhmet (664-525 BCE (Late Period)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132382/miniature-group-ptah-and-sakhmet-664-525-bce-late-period-egyptianFree Image from public domain licenseStone monster fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663712/stone-monster-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseKing with the Blue Crown and "Was" Scepter (664-525 BCE (Late Period)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132528/photo-image-crown-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseEmbroidery animal head, editable design element remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15381610/embroidery-animal-head-editable-design-element-remix-setView licenseModel of a Human Foot (664-525 BCE (?) (Late Period; Saite (?))) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132339/model-human-foot-664-525-bce-late-period-saite-egyptianFree Image from public domain licenseLeadership workshop Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597918/leadership-workshop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseModel with Busts of Kings (664-525 BCE (Late Period; Saite)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132422/model-with-busts-kings-664-525-bce-late-period-saite-egyptianFree Image from public domain licenseMeerkats animal wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661456/meerkats-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseModel with the Head of a King and a Human Hand (664-525 BCE (Late Period; Saite)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132481/image-hand-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseMeerkats animal wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661654/meerkats-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseHead and Torso of a Seated Man (664-525 BCE (Late Period; Saite)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132510/head-and-torso-seated-man-664-525-bce-late-period-saite-egyptianFree Image from public domain licenseAchieve success blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12708379/achieve-success-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseHippopotamus (1550-1292 BCE (New Kingdom)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10131581/hippopotamus-1550-1292-bce-new-kingdom-egyptianFree Image from public domain license