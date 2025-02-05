rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Head of King Amasis (ca. 560 BCE (Late Period)) by Egyptian
Save
Edit Image
facepersonartmanpublic domainadultegyptmuseum
National history banner template, editable text
National history banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467936/national-history-banner-template-editable-textView license
Bust of a "Libyan" Dignitary (ca. 660-650 BCE (Late Period)) by Egyptian
Bust of a "Libyan" Dignitary (ca. 660-650 BCE (Late Period)) by Egyptian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132318/bust-libyan-dignitary-ca-660-650-bce-late-period-egyptianFree Image from public domain license
National history poster template, editable text and design
National history poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12591499/national-history-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Bust of an Old Man (ca. 660-650 BCE (Late Period)) by Egyptian
Bust of an Old Man (ca. 660-650 BCE (Late Period)) by Egyptian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132316/bust-old-man-ca-660-650-bce-late-period-egyptianFree Image from public domain license
Art exhibition picture frame mockup, editable design
Art exhibition picture frame mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14714043/art-exhibition-picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView license
Bust of a Man (ca. 746-655 BCE (Third Intermediate Period; Kushite)) by Egyptian
Bust of a Man (ca. 746-655 BCE (Third Intermediate Period; Kushite)) by Egyptian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132182/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Virtual museum Instagram post template
Virtual museum Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517713/virtual-museum-instagram-post-templateView license
King Standing (664 BCE-313 CE (Late Period-Greco-Roman)) by Egyptian
King Standing (664 BCE-313 CE (Late Period-Greco-Roman)) by Egyptian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132436/king-standing-664-bce-313-late-period-greco-roman-egyptianFree Image from public domain license
Photo frame editable mockup, realistic interior
Photo frame editable mockup, realistic interior
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12185574/photo-frame-editable-mockup-realistic-interiorView license
Bust of a Queen Wearing Royal Headdress (ca. 360-330 BCE (Late Period)) by Egyptian
Bust of a Queen Wearing Royal Headdress (ca. 360-330 BCE (Late Period)) by Egyptian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132860/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Ancient architecture editable poster template
Ancient architecture editable poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12587600/ancient-architecture-editable-poster-templateView license
Unfinished Statue of a Man (ca. 525-340 BCE (Late Period)) by Egyptian
Unfinished Statue of a Man (ca. 525-340 BCE (Late Period)) by Egyptian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132691/unfinished-statue-man-ca-525-340-bce-late-period-egyptianFree Image from public domain license
Art museum Instagram post template, editable text
Art museum Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11748152/art-museum-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Head of Ptolemy II (ca. 280 BCE (Ptolemaic)) by Egyptian
Head of Ptolemy II (ca. 280 BCE (Ptolemaic)) by Egyptian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10133023/head-ptolemy-ca-280-bce-ptolemaic-egyptianFree Image from public domain license
Art gallery frame mockup, editable design
Art gallery frame mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14716134/art-gallery-frame-mockup-editable-designView license
Male Head (ca. 746-332 BCE or modern (Late Period or modern)) by Egyptian
Male Head (ca. 746-332 BCE or modern (Late Period or modern)) by Egyptian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132175/male-head-ca-746-332-bce-modern-late-period-modern-egyptianFree Image from public domain license
National history Instagram post template, editable text
National history Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12708052/national-history-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Standing Man (ca. 500-450 BCE (Late Period; First Persian Period)) by Egyptian
Standing Man (ca. 500-450 BCE (Late Period; First Persian Period)) by Egyptian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132688/standing-man-ca-500-450-bce-late-period-first-persian-period-egyptianFree Image from public domain license
National history Instagram story template, editable text
National history Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12708067/national-history-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Head of Isis or Queen as Isis (ca. 360-300 BCE (Late Period-early Ptolemaic)) by Egyptian
Head of Isis or Queen as Isis (ca. 360-300 BCE (Late Period-early Ptolemaic)) by Egyptian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132862/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Ancient architecture blog banner template, editable text
Ancient architecture blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467939/ancient-architecture-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Male Figure Seated (664-525 BCE (Late Period; Saite)) by Egyptian
Male Figure Seated (664-525 BCE (Late Period; Saite)) by Egyptian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132353/male-figure-seated-664-525-bce-late-period-saite-egyptianFree Image from public domain license
Antique museum Instagram post template, aesthetic editable design
Antique museum Instagram post template, aesthetic editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18629080/antique-museum-instagram-post-template-aesthetic-editable-designView license
Bust of a Man (ca. 664-610 BCE (Late Period)) by Egyptian
Bust of a Man (ca. 664-610 BCE (Late Period)) by Egyptian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132293/bust-man-ca-664-610-bce-late-period-egyptianFree Image from public domain license
Photo frame mockup, man decorating wall
Photo frame mockup, man decorating wall
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7825387/photo-frame-mockup-man-decorating-wallView license
Upper Part of a Statue of a Man (4th-early 1st century BCE or modern (Late Period-Ptolemaic or modern)) by Egyptian
Upper Part of a Statue of a Man (4th-early 1st century BCE or modern (Late Period-Ptolemaic or modern)) by Egyptian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132751/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Film frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.
Film frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView license
Male Head (ca. 746-335 BCE (Late Period)) by Egyptian
Male Head (ca. 746-335 BCE (Late Period)) by Egyptian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132193/male-head-ca-746-335-bce-late-period-egyptianFree Image from public domain license
Editable wall mockup, projecting design
Editable wall mockup, projecting design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056620/editable-wall-mockup-projecting-designView license
Statue of a Man (664-600 BCE (Late Period)) by Egyptian
Statue of a Man (664-600 BCE (Late Period)) by Egyptian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132397/statue-man-664-600-bce-late-period-egyptianFree Image from public domain license
Business people are joining hands together
Business people are joining hands together
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916605/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView license
Amun and Mut Seated (ca. 746-335 BCE (Late Period)) by Egyptian
Amun and Mut Seated (ca. 746-335 BCE (Late Period)) by Egyptian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132192/amun-and-mut-seated-ca-746-335-bce-late-period-egyptianFree Image from public domain license
Artwork auction Instagram post template, editable text
Artwork auction Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11748145/artwork-auction-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Head of Old Man (early 4th-mid 3rd century BCE (Late Period-Ptolemaic)) by Egyptian
Head of Old Man (early 4th-mid 3rd century BCE (Late Period-Ptolemaic)) by Egyptian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132837/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Man holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566852/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView license
Standing Priest Wearing Leopard Skin (589-570 BCE (Late Period)) by Egyptian
Standing Priest Wearing Leopard Skin (589-570 BCE (Late Period)) by Egyptian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132662/standing-priest-wearing-leopard-skin-589-570-bce-late-period-egyptianFree Image from public domain license
Business people are joining hands together
Business people are joining hands together
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916618/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView license
Male Head and Bust (mid 7th-late 6th century BCE (Late Period; Saite)) by Egyptian
Male Head and Bust (mid 7th-late 6th century BCE (Late Period; Saite)) by Egyptian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132605/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Businessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Businessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9554387/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Head of a Man (ca. 746-335 BCE (Late Period)) by Egyptian
Head of a Man (ca. 746-335 BCE (Late Period)) by Egyptian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132207/head-man-ca-746-335-bce-late-period-egyptianFree Image from public domain license