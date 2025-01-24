Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagehorusmesopotamianancient egypt public domainfacepersonartpublic domainegyptHorus Spearing the Enemy (late 4th-late 1st century BCE (Ptolemaic)) by EgyptianOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1020 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1529 x 1799 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarEgyptian history workshop poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12591508/egyptian-history-workshop-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSculptor's Model of a King Slaying an Enemy (late 4th-late 1st century BCE (Ptolemaic)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132931/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseHistory museums Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12498224/history-museums-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHead of King (late 4th-late 1st century BCE (Ptolemaic)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132936/head-king-late-4th-late-1st-century-bce-ptolemaic-egyptianFree Image from public domain licenseAncient art exhibitionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710981/ancient-art-exhibitionView licenseHorus Stele (Cippus) (4th century BCE (Late Period-Ptolemaic)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132814/horus-stele-cippus-4th-century-bce-late-period-ptolemaic-egyptianFree Image from public domain licenseEgyptian pharaoh illustration collage elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8492564/egyptian-pharaoh-illustration-collage-elementView licenseHead of a Ichneumon (late 4th-late 1st century BCE (Ptolemaic)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132874/head-ichneumon-late-4th-late-1st-century-bce-ptolemaic-egyptianFree Image from public domain licenseEgyptian history workshop blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466054/egyptian-history-workshop-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseCippus of Horus (mid 7th-mid 4th century BCE (Late Period)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132569/cippus-horus-mid-7th-mid-4th-century-bce-late-period-egyptianFree Image from public domain licenseHistory course Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12498176/history-course-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSarcophagus for a Baboon (early 4th-late 1st century BCE (Late Period-Ptolemaic)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132828/photo-image-animal-face-woodFree Image from public domain licenseNational history banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467936/national-history-banner-template-editable-textView licenseSeated Goddess Rayet-tawy (Rat-taoui) (late 4th-late 1st century BCE (Ptolemaic)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132873/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAncient Egypt patterned background, colorful vintage illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8850438/png-abstract-illustration-patterns-aestheticView licenseBust of a King (4th-3rd century BCE (Late Period-Ptolemaic)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132740/bust-king-4th-3rd-century-bce-late-period-ptolemaic-egyptianFree Image from public domain licenseAncient architecture blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467939/ancient-architecture-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseInlay of a King's Head with Crown (late 4th-late 1st century BCE (Ptolemaic)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132934/photo-image-crown-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseItalian history Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18292103/italian-history-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseVessel with Garlands and Griffins (late 4th-late 1st century BCE (Ptolemaic)) by Greco Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132858/photo-image-public-domain-egyptFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman, art nouveau illustration by William Martin Johnson. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542627/png-adult-ancient-history-archView licenseBust of a Ram-Headed God (Khnum) (ca. 305-250 BCE (Early Ptolemaic Period)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132940/photo-image-animal-sheep-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman, art nouveau illustration by William Martin Johnson. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542587/png-adult-ancient-history-archView licenseHorus Stele (4th-3rd century BCE (Late Period-Ptolemaic)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132739/horus-stele-4th-3rd-century-bce-late-period-ptolemaic-egyptianFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Lorenzaccio, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12537285/alphonse-muchas-lorenzaccio-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHead of a Man (late 4th-late 1st century BCE (Ptolemaic)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132942/head-man-late-4th-late-1st-century-bce-ptolemaic-egyptianFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Lorenzaccio, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12514786/alphonse-muchas-lorenzaccio-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseRelief with a Right Foot and a Vulture (7th-1st century BC (Late Period-Ptolemaic)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132256/photo-image-animal-bird-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseAncient architecture editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12587600/ancient-architecture-editable-poster-templateView licenseSculptor's Model showing Ram with Grid (7th-1st century BC (Late Period-Ptolemaic)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132269/photo-image-lion-grid-horseFree Image from public domain licenseMusic playlist Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098985/music-playlist-facebook-story-templateView licenseInlay of Horus the Child (late 4th-late 1st century BCE (Ptolemaic)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132929/photo-image-face-person-designFree Image from public domain licenseAncient architecture poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12685107/ancient-architecture-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSeal with Inscription of Ptolemy VI Philometor (180-164 and 163-145 BC) (late 4th-late 1st century BCE (Ptolemaic)) by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132889/photo-image-animal-face-birdFree Image from public domain licenseVintage vibes Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775597/vintage-vibes-facebook-post-templateView licenseUpper Part of a Statue of a Man (4th-early 1st century BCE or modern (Late Period-Ptolemaic or modern)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132751/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseMusic playlist blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098982/music-playlist-blog-banner-templateView licenseRelief Model with a Queen and Horus the Child (664-525 BCE (Late Period; Saite)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132440/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseMusic playlist poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098986/music-playlist-poster-templateView licenseSculptor's Model of a Man with an Ibex and a Monkey (ca. 380-280 BCE (Late Period-early Ptolemaic)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132826/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license