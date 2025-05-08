rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Ba Bird (3rd century BCE (early Ptolemaic)) by Egyptian
Save
Edit Image
brooch vintageanimalbirdvintagegoldendesignpublic domainornament
Fashion Instagram post template, aesthetic editable design
Fashion Instagram post template, aesthetic editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18629121/fashion-instagram-post-template-aesthetic-editable-designView license
Bastet Standing (4th-mid 3rd century BCE (Late Period-Ptolemaic)) by Egyptian
Bastet Standing (4th-mid 3rd century BCE (Late Period-Ptolemaic)) by Egyptian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132782/bastet-standing-4th-mid-3rd-century-bce-late-period-ptolemaic-egyptianFree Image from public domain license
Editable enamel bird pin design element set
Editable enamel bird pin design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15298429/editable-enamel-bird-pin-design-element-setView license
Head of Old Man (early 4th-mid 3rd century BCE (Late Period-Ptolemaic)) by Egyptian
Head of Old Man (early 4th-mid 3rd century BCE (Late Period-Ptolemaic)) by Egyptian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132837/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Editable enamel bird pin design element set
Editable enamel bird pin design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15298384/editable-enamel-bird-pin-design-element-setView license
Amulet of Pataikos on Crocodiles (late 4th-mid 3rd century BCE (early Ptolemaic)) by Egyptian
Amulet of Pataikos on Crocodiles (late 4th-mid 3rd century BCE (early Ptolemaic)) by Egyptian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132906/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Editable enamel bird pin design element set
Editable enamel bird pin design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15297612/editable-enamel-bird-pin-design-element-setView license
Horus Falcon (3rd-late 1st century BCE (Ptolemaic)) by Egyptian
Horus Falcon (3rd-late 1st century BCE (Ptolemaic)) by Egyptian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132981/horus-falcon-3rd-late-1st-century-bce-ptolemaic-egyptianFree Image from public domain license
Perfume Instagram post template, aesthetic editable design
Perfume Instagram post template, aesthetic editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18629133/perfume-instagram-post-template-aesthetic-editable-designView license
Pantheistic Deity Pendant (late 4th-mid 3rd century BCE (Ptolemaic)) by Egyptian
Pantheistic Deity Pendant (late 4th-mid 3rd century BCE (Ptolemaic)) by Egyptian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132882/photo-image-face-person-crossFree Image from public domain license
Vintage botanical bird patterned background
Vintage botanical bird patterned background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8568350/vintage-botanical-bird-patterned-backgroundView license
Vessel in the Form of Taweret (late 4th-3rd century BCE (early Ptolemaic Period)) by Egyptian
Vessel in the Form of Taweret (late 4th-3rd century BCE (early Ptolemaic Period)) by Egyptian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132795/photo-image-cat-animal-personFree Image from public domain license
Bachelorette weekend poster template, editable text and design
Bachelorette weekend poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12500234/bachelorette-weekend-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Dancing Figure, Possibly with Dwarfism (3rd century BCE (Ptolemaic)) by Egyptian
Dancing Figure, Possibly with Dwarfism (3rd century BCE (Ptolemaic)) by Egyptian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10133019/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Sale shopping promotion poster template and design
Sale shopping promotion poster template and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704546/sale-shopping-promotion-poster-template-and-designView license
Falcon Reliquary (5th-4th century BCE (Late Period-Ptolemaic)) by Egyptian
Falcon Reliquary (5th-4th century BCE (Late Period-Ptolemaic)) by Egyptian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132705/falcon-reliquary-5th-4th-century-bce-late-period-ptolemaic-egyptianFree Image from public domain license
Good morning quote mobile wallpaper template, editable aesthetic design
Good morning quote mobile wallpaper template, editable aesthetic design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18993665/good-morning-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-aesthetic-designView license
Model of a Vulture and Uraeus Seated on a Basket (ca. 305-250 BCE (early Ptolemaic Period)) by Egyptian
Model of a Vulture and Uraeus Seated on a Basket (ca. 305-250 BCE (early Ptolemaic Period)) by Egyptian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132930/image-animal-art-snakeFree Image from public domain license
Blue leaf patterned background, editable pink ornamental frame, remixed from the artwork of William Morris
Blue leaf patterned background, editable pink ornamental frame, remixed from the artwork of William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686077/png-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView license
Bes (late 4th-mid 3rd century BCE (early Ptolemaic)) by Egyptian
Bes (late 4th-mid 3rd century BCE (early Ptolemaic)) by Egyptian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132900/bes-late-4th-mid-3rd-century-bce-early-ptolemaic-egyptianFree Image from public domain license
Blue leaf patterned background, editable pink ornamental frame, remixed from the artwork of William Morris
Blue leaf patterned background, editable pink ornamental frame, remixed from the artwork of William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8631327/png-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView license
Bust of a King (4th-3rd century BCE (Late Period-Ptolemaic)) by Egyptian
Bust of a King (4th-3rd century BCE (Late Period-Ptolemaic)) by Egyptian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132740/bust-king-4th-3rd-century-bce-late-period-ptolemaic-egyptianFree Image from public domain license
Gold vintage Art Nouveau character clipart set, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Gold vintage Art Nouveau character clipart set, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8692552/png-accessory-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView license
Ptah (4th-1st century BCE (Late Period (30th dynasty)-early Ptolemaic Period)) by Egyptian
Ptah (4th-1st century BCE (Late Period (30th dynasty)-early Ptolemaic Period)) by Egyptian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132699/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Gold vintage Art Nouveau character clipart set, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Gold vintage Art Nouveau character clipart set, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8692791/png-accessory-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView license
Statue of a Crocodile with the Head of a Falcon (ca. 380-250 BCE (Late Period (30th dynasty)-early Ptolemaic Period)) by…
Statue of a Crocodile with the Head of a Falcon (ca. 380-250 BCE (Late Period (30th dynasty)-early Ptolemaic Period)) by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132717/photo-image-animal-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Pink ornament frame background, editable leafy patterned background, remixed by rawpixel
Pink ornament frame background, editable leafy patterned background, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686686/png-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView license
Cartonnage Mask of a Woman (mid 1st century BCE-mid 1st century CE (Late Ptolemaic-Roman)) by Egyptian
Cartonnage Mask of a Woman (mid 1st century BCE-mid 1st century CE (Late Ptolemaic-Roman)) by Egyptian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10133134/photo-image-animal-face-birdFree Image from public domain license
Editable whimsigoth crescent moon design element set
Editable whimsigoth crescent moon design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15376994/editable-whimsigoth-crescent-moon-design-element-setView license
Bust of a King with Unfinished "Uraeus" (Cobra) and Grid (3rd century BCE (Ptolemaic)) by Egyptian
Bust of a King with Unfinished "Uraeus" (Cobra) and Grid (3rd century BCE (Ptolemaic)) by Egyptian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10133010/photo-image-grid-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Sale shopping promotion Instagram post template
Sale shopping promotion Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12814155/sale-shopping-promotion-instagram-post-templateView license
Standing Pataikos (3rd-2nd century BCE (Ptolemaic)) by Egyptian
Standing Pataikos (3rd-2nd century BCE (Ptolemaic)) by Egyptian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132958/standing-pataikos-3rd-2nd-century-bce-ptolemaic-egyptianFree Image from public domain license
Ukiyoe art exhibition Instagram post template
Ukiyoe art exhibition Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12688534/ukiyoe-art-exhibition-instagram-post-templateView license
Horus Stele (4th-3rd century BCE (Late Period-Ptolemaic)) by Egyptian
Horus Stele (4th-3rd century BCE (Late Period-Ptolemaic)) by Egyptian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132739/horus-stele-4th-3rd-century-bce-late-period-ptolemaic-egyptianFree Image from public domain license
Sale shopping promotion Instagram story template
Sale shopping promotion Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12814159/sale-shopping-promotion-instagram-story-templateView license
Inlay of Horus the Child (late 4th-late 1st century BCE (Ptolemaic)) by Egyptian
Inlay of Horus the Child (late 4th-late 1st century BCE (Ptolemaic)) by Egyptian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132929/photo-image-face-person-designFree Image from public domain license
Art gallery Instagram post template
Art gallery Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12688659/art-gallery-instagram-post-templateView license
Sistrum (ca. 380-250 BCE (Late Period (30th dynasty)-early Ptolemaic Period)) by Egyptian
Sistrum (ca. 380-250 BCE (Late Period (30th dynasty)-early Ptolemaic Period)) by Egyptian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132819/photo-image-sword-vintage-musicalFree Image from public domain license
Japanese crane background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese crane background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759867/japanese-crane-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Appliqué of Ptolemy I as Dionysus (3rd century BCE (Ptolemaic)) by Egyptian
Appliqué of Ptolemy I as Dionysus (3rd century BCE (Ptolemaic)) by Egyptian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132998/applique-ptolemy-dionysus-3rd-century-bce-ptolemaic-egyptianFree Image from public domain license