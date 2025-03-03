Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imageancient egyptianegyptianfacepersonartblackvintagepublic domainPortrait of Hor-Wer (ca. 250-150 BCE (Ptolemaic)) by EgyptianOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 811 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1216 x 1800 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarAesthetic Egyptian pharaoh illustration backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8475438/aesthetic-egyptian-pharaoh-illustration-backgroundView licenseBust of a Standing Man (ca. 2040 BCE (First Intermediate)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10131254/bust-standing-man-ca-2040-bce-first-intermediate-egyptianFree Image from public domain licenseEgyptian pharaoh illustration collage elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8492564/egyptian-pharaoh-illustration-collage-elementView licenseMan Holding a Shrine Containing a Figure of Osiris (mid 7th-late 1st century BCE (Late Period-Ptolemaic; Saite (?))) by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132357/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic Egyptian pharaoh illustration backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8475454/aesthetic-egyptian-pharaoh-illustration-backgroundView licenseMale Head and Bust (664-525 BCE (Late Period; Saite)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132356/male-head-and-bust-664-525-bce-late-period-saite-egyptianFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic Egyptian pharaoh iPhone wallpaperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8475226/aesthetic-egyptian-pharaoh-iphone-wallpaperView licenseStatue of Nephthys (ca. 250-145 BCE (Ptolemaic)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10133042/statue-nephthys-ca-250-145-bce-ptolemaic-egyptianFree Image from public domain licenseEgyptian history workshop poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12591508/egyptian-history-workshop-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSculptor Model for a Royal Bust (ca. 200-150 BCE (Ptolemaic)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10133061/sculptor-model-for-royal-bust-ca-200-150-bce-ptolemaic-egyptianFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage border desktop wallpaperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517187/editable-vintage-border-desktop-wallpaperView licenseStanding Man (1st century BCE-1st century CE (Ptolemaic-Roman (?))) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10133115/standing-man-1st-century-bce-1st-century-ptolemaic-roman-egyptianFree Image from public domain licenseVisit Egypt poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696552/visit-egypt-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBust of a Man (ca. 664-610 BCE (Late Period)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132293/bust-man-ca-664-610-bce-late-period-egyptianFree Image from public domain licenseVisit Egypt Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10671593/visit-egypt-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSeated Goddess Rayet-tawy (Rat-taoui) (late 4th-late 1st century BCE (Ptolemaic)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132873/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseArt & culture tour Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11950853/art-culture-tour-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMale Head (2119-1793 BCE (?) (Middle Kingdom (?))) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10131161/male-head-2119-1793-bce-middle-kingdom-egyptianFree Image from public domain licenseVisit Egypt blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696553/visit-egypt-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseStatue of Taweret (ca. 180-100 BCE (Late Ptolemaic)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10133093/statue-taweret-ca-180-100-bce-late-ptolemaic-egyptianFree Image from public domain licenseAncient Egypt patterned background, colorful vintage illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8850438/png-abstract-illustration-patterns-aestheticView licenseThe Head of a Statue of Amenhotep III, Re-Carved for Ramesses II (ca. 1380 BCE; Recarved: 1279-1213 BCE (New Kingdom, 18th…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10131759/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVisit Egypt Facebook story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696559/visit-egypt-facebook-story-template-editable-designView licenseFamily Group of Four (18th century BCE (Middle Kingdom)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10131355/family-group-four-18th-century-bce-middle-kingdom-egyptianFree Image from public domain licenseKids history Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18292089/kids-history-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBust of a Queen Wearing Royal Headdress (ca. 360-330 BCE (Late Period)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132860/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAncient art exhibitionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710981/ancient-art-exhibitionView licenseUnfinished Statue of a Man (ca. 525-340 BCE (Late Period)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132691/unfinished-statue-man-ca-525-340-bce-late-period-egyptianFree Image from public domain licenseEgyptian history workshop Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10718145/egyptian-history-workshop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHead of a King (306-30 BCE or modern (Ptolemaic or modern)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132915/head-king-306-30-bce-modern-ptolemaic-modern-egyptianFree Image from public domain licenseAncient Egypt patterned background, colorful vintage illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8850494/png-abstract-illustration-patterns-aestheticView licenseHead of a Queen, Perhaps Cleopatra II or Cleopatra III (ca. 140-120 BCE (Ptolemaic)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10133094/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAncient Egypt patterned background, colorful vintage illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8850412/png-aesthetic-ancient-backgroundView licenseMale Head and Bust from a Group (2119-1793 BCE (Middle Kingdom)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10131190/male-head-and-bust-from-group-2119-1793-bce-middle-kingdom-egyptianFree Image from public domain licenseEgyptian history workshop Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12619680/egyptian-history-workshop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBust of a Man (ca. 746-655 BCE (Third Intermediate Period; Kushite)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132182/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseHistory museums Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12498224/history-museums-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMale Bust From a Group Statue (ca. 1300-1290 BCE (New Kingdom, late 18th-19th dynasty)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10131841/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEgyptian history workshop blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466054/egyptian-history-workshop-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseMale Head (ca. 746-332 BCE or modern (Late Period or modern)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132175/male-head-ca-746-332-bce-modern-late-period-modern-egyptianFree Image from public domain license