Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageptolemyromanfacepersonpublic domainegyptnumbersymbolCartouche of Ptolemy III (246-221 BC (Greco-Roman)) by EgyptianOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 457 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 685 x 1800 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarWatercolor pocket watch mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10850355/watercolor-pocket-watch-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseDjed Pillar (3rd-1st century BC (Greco-Roman)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10133000/djed-pillar-3rd-1st-century-greco-roman-egyptianFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor pocket watch png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10849482/watercolor-pocket-watch-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseLion (332-30 BC (Greco-Roman)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132890/lion-332-30-greco-roman-egyptianFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor pocket watch, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10677210/watercolor-pocket-watch-editable-remix-designView licenseShrine Shaped Plaque (late 19th-20th century (modern)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10133208/shrine-shaped-plaque-late-19th-20th-century-modern-egyptianFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor pocket watch, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10850480/watercolor-pocket-watch-editable-remix-designView licenseFurniture Knob with Name of King (ca. 1340 BC (New Kingdom)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10131793/furniture-knob-with-name-king-ca-1340-new-kingdom-egyptianFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor pocket watch, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10886311/watercolor-pocket-watch-editable-remix-designView licenseTemple Relief Fragment of Ptolemy II Offering Incense (285-246 BCE (Ptolemaic)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10133032/photo-image-public-domain-tombstone-rockFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor pocket watch mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10886371/watercolor-pocket-watch-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseVessel with Garlands and Griffins (late 4th-late 1st century BCE (Ptolemaic)) by Greco Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132858/photo-image-public-domain-egyptFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor pocket watch, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10886404/watercolor-pocket-watch-editable-remix-designView licenseAppliqué in the Form of a Face (1st century CE (Roman)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10133142/applique-the-form-face-1st-century-roman-egyptianFree Image from public domain licenseCreative ideas clay man background, editable border designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10189520/creative-ideas-clay-man-background-editable-border-designView licenseUdjat Eye (664-332 BC (Late Period)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132342/udjat-eye-664-332-late-period-egyptianFree Image from public domain licenseTime is money collage design, instagram and social media posthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7910628/time-money-collage-design-instagram-and-social-media-postView licenseThoth in the Form of a Baboon with Udjat Eye (664-525 BC (Late Period; Saite)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132535/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor compass, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10408997/watercolor-compass-editable-remix-designView licenseUshabti Figure of Psamtik (ca. 580 BCE (Late Period)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132666/ushabti-figure-psamtik-ca-580-bce-late-period-egyptianFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor compass mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10891567/watercolor-compass-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseSon of Horus and Faience Beads (6th-4th century BC (Late Period-Greco-Roman)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132661/photo-image-public-domain-ornament-jewelryFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor compass, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10891621/watercolor-compass-editable-remix-designView licenseCommemorative Scarab of Amenhotep III (ca. 1380 BCE (New Kingdom, Dynasty 18, reign of Amenhotep III)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10131748/photo-image-gold-public-domain-egyptFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor compass mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10871468/watercolor-compass-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseBlock Statue of Kha-em-Waset (ca. 1370-1360 BCE (New Kingdom, 18th dynasty, reign of Amenhotep III)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10131785/photo-image-cat-animal-faceFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor compass, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10891539/watercolor-compass-editable-remix-designView licenseSquatting Baboon (mid 7th-late 4th century BCE (Late Period)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132494/squatting-baboon-mid-7th-late-4th-century-bce-late-period-egyptianFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor compass, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10871571/watercolor-compass-editable-remix-designView licenseHorus Stele (Cippus) (3rd century BC (Greco-Roman)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132970/horus-stele-cippus-3rd-century-greco-roman-egyptianFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor compass png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10871301/watercolor-compass-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseFurniture Knob with Name of King (ca. 1340 BC (New Kingdom)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10131805/furniture-knob-with-name-king-ca-1340-new-kingdom-egyptianFree Image from public domain licenseTime clock aesthetic illustration background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11114734/time-clock-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView licenseMan Carrying Lamb (6th century BCE-2nd century CE (Late Period-Greco-Roman)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132640/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseTime clock aesthetic illustration background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11494962/time-clock-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView licenseIpi and His Wife (7th century BCE (Late Period; Saite)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132261/ipi-and-his-wife-7th-century-bce-late-period-saite-egyptianFree Image from public domain licenseSocial media lifestyle, editable colorful designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12519281/social-media-lifestyle-editable-colorful-designView licenseStatue of Osiris on a Throne (ca. 664-595 BCE (Late Period)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132317/statue-osiris-throne-ca-664-595-bce-late-period-egyptianFree Image from public domain licenseSocial media lifestyle, editable colorful designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12519991/social-media-lifestyle-editable-colorful-designView licensePlaque with a Jackal Shaped Anubis (4th-mid 3rd century BCE (Late Period-Ptolemaic)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132806/image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain license