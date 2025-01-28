rawpixel
Sculptor Model for a Royal Bust (ca. 200-150 BCE (Ptolemaic)) by Egyptian
Antique museum Instagram post template, editable design and text
Idealized Head of an Egyptian Official (ca. 200-150 BCE (Ptolemaic)) by Egyptian
Art & culture tour Facebook post template, editable social media ad
Portrait of Hor-Wer (ca. 250-150 BCE (Ptolemaic)) by Egyptian
Art & culture tour Instagram story template, editable social media design
Sculptor's Model: Queen with Vulture Headdress (ca. 145-51 BCE (Ptolemaic)) by Egyptian
Myths podcast Facebook post template, editable social media ad
Sculptor's Model with a Relief of a Bull (ca. 282-200 BCE (Ptolemaic)) by Egyptian
Art & culture tour blog banner template, editable text & design
Head of a Queen, Perhaps Cleopatra II or Cleopatra III (ca. 140-120 BCE (Ptolemaic)) by Egyptian
Myths podcast Instagram story template, editable social media design
Sculptor's Model of a Vulture Hieroglyph (ca. 300-160 BCE (Ptolemaic)) by Egyptian
Myths podcast blog banner template, editable text & design
Bust of a Queen Wearing Royal Headdress (ca. 360-330 BCE (Late Period)) by Egyptian
Ancient Greek Museum Instagram post template, editable text
Bust of a King (4th-3rd century BCE (Late Period-Ptolemaic)) by Egyptian
Sculptor's studio Facebook story template
Relief: Queen or Goddess with Vulture Headdress (ca. 250-150 BCE (Ptolemaic)) by Egyptian
Sculptor's studio Instagram post template
Bust of a King with Unfinished "Uraeus" (Cobra) and Grid (3rd century BCE (Ptolemaic)) by Egyptian
Sculpture workshop poster template
Seated Goddess Rayet-tawy (Rat-taoui) (late 4th-late 1st century BCE (Ptolemaic)) by Egyptian
Sculptor's studio blog banner template
Head of Isis or Queen as Isis (ca. 360-300 BCE (Late Period-early Ptolemaic)) by Egyptian
Sculptor's studio poster template
Bust of a King (664-525 BCE (?) (Late Period; Saite (?))) by Egyptian
Editable elegant woman statue design element set
Unfinished Statue of a Man (ca. 525-340 BCE (Late Period)) by Egyptian
Renaissance exhibition poster template
Falcon Sacred to Horus (ca. 380-150 BCE (Late Period-Ptolemaic)) by Egyptian
Antique museum Instagram post template, aesthetic editable design
Seated Statue of Nehy (ca. 1250-1230 BCE (New Kingdom, 19th Dynasty)) by Egyptian
Editable elegant woman statue design element set
Standing Man (1st century BCE-1st century CE (Ptolemaic-Roman (?))) by Egyptian
Valentine's Day offer Facebook post template, editable social media ad
Male Head (ca. 746-332 BCE or modern (Late Period or modern)) by Egyptian
Valentine's Day offer Instagram story template, editable social media design
Bust of a Man (ca. 746-655 BCE (Third Intermediate Period; Kushite)) by Egyptian
Valentine's Day offer blog banner template, editable text & design
Statue of Nephthys (ca. 250-145 BCE (Ptolemaic)) by Egyptian
