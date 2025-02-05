Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagenubiaegyptfacepersonartmandesignpublic domainHead of a Man (2nd century BCE-early 1st century CE (Ptolemaic-Roman)) by EgyptianOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 1129 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1800 x 1693 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarFilm frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView licenseStanding Man (1st century BCE-1st century CE (Ptolemaic-Roman (?))) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10133115/standing-man-1st-century-bce-1st-century-ptolemaic-roman-egyptianFree Image from public domain licenseEgyptian history workshop poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12591508/egyptian-history-workshop-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseStanding Dionysus (1st century BCE-1st century CE (Ptolemaic-Roman Imperial)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10133137/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566852/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHead of a Man (second half 2nd century BCE (Ptolemaic)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10133087/head-man-second-half-2nd-century-bce-ptolemaic-egyptianFree Image from public domain licenseBusinessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9554387/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHarpokrates (Horus the Child) (2nd century BCE-1st century CE (Ptolemaic-Roman Imperial)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151886/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseBusinessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9505238/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHead of Old Man (early 4th-mid 3rd century BCE (Late Period-Ptolemaic)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132837/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people are joining hands togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916605/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView licenseUpper Part of a Statue of a Man (4th-early 1st century BCE or modern (Late Period-Ptolemaic or modern)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132751/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseArt & culture magazine poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12488390/art-culture-magazine-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDeity or Genius of the Eastern Provinces (1st century BCE-1st century CE (Hellenistic-Roman Imperial)) by Roman and Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10133110/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people are joining hands togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916618/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView licenseHead of a Man (late 4th-late 1st century BCE (Ptolemaic)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132942/head-man-late-4th-late-1st-century-bce-ptolemaic-egyptianFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding gavel, editable justice scale. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9531166/man-holding-gavel-editable-justice-scale-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSeated Goddess Rayet-tawy (Rat-taoui) (late 4th-late 1st century BCE (Ptolemaic)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132873/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people are joining hands togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916610/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView licenseHead of a Priest (2nd century BCE (Ptolemaic)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10133075/head-priest-2nd-century-bce-ptolemaic-egyptianFree Image from public domain licenseFace mask & long sleeve mockup, editable men's fashion designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9829064/face-mask-long-sleeve-mockup-editable-mens-fashion-designView licenseHead of King (late 4th-late 1st century BCE (Ptolemaic)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132936/head-king-late-4th-late-1st-century-bce-ptolemaic-egyptianFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9567015/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView licenseMan Holding a Shrine Containing a Figure of Osiris (mid 7th-late 1st century BCE (Late Period-Ptolemaic; Saite (?))) by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132357/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people are joining hands togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916601/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView licenseMale Figure (2nd-1st century BC (Hellenistic-Roman)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10133051/male-figure-2nd-1st-century-hellenistic-roman-egyptianFree Image from public domain licenseFloral head man png, surreal mental health remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9560319/floral-head-man-png-surreal-mental-health-remix-editable-designView licensePan (3rd-2nd century BCE (Ptolemaic)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132994/pan-3rd-2nd-century-bce-ptolemaic-egyptianFree Image from public domain licenseVote now, American election campaign remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11943232/vote-now-american-election-campaign-remix-editable-designView licenseChild Boxer (3rd-2nd century BCE (Ptolemaic)) by Greek and Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132984/child-boxer-3rd-2nd-century-bce-ptolemaic-greek-and-egyptianFree Image from public domain licenseJournalist resume template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12435171/journalist-resume-template-editable-designView licenseHead of Isis or Queen as Isis (ca. 360-300 BCE (Late Period-early Ptolemaic)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132862/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAncient Egypt patterned background, colorful vintage illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8850438/png-abstract-illustration-patterns-aestheticView licenseWoman's Head (late 1st century BCE-4th century CE) by Egyptian and Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10133131/womans-head-late-1st-century-bce-4th-century-ce-egyptian-and-romanFree Image from public domain licenseWorkload management article flyer template, editable advertisementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837774/workload-management-article-flyer-template-editable-advertisementView licenseAppliqué of Ptolemy I as Dionysus (3rd century BCE (Ptolemaic)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132998/applique-ptolemy-dionysus-3rd-century-bce-ptolemaic-egyptianFree Image from public domain licenseLaw firm services poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499704/law-firm-services-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMan with a Hunched Back (2nd-1st century BC (Hellenistic)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10133083/man-with-hunched-back-2nd-1st-century-hellenistic-egyptianFree Image from public domain licenseEditable casual t-shirt mockup fashion designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12391806/editable-casual-t-shirt-mockup-fashion-designView licenseJar in the Form of Bes (1st century BCE-1st century CE (Ptolemaic-Roman)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10133108/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license