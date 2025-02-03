Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepersonartmanpublic domainadultstatuesculpturestoneModel Torso (ca. 150-27 BCE (Ptolemaic)) by EgyptianOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 863 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1294 x 1800 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarMeditation poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13503816/meditation-poster-templateView licenseSculptor Model for a Royal Bust (ca. 200-150 BCE (Ptolemaic)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10133061/sculptor-model-for-royal-bust-ca-200-150-bce-ptolemaic-egyptianFree Image from public domain licenseInner peace poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13503452/inner-peace-poster-templateView licensePortrait of Hor-Wer (ca. 250-150 BCE (Ptolemaic)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10133030/portrait-hor-wer-ca-250-150-bce-ptolemaic-egyptianFree Image from public domain licenseGreek God statue editable mockup elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791843/greek-god-statue-editable-mockup-elementView licenseFace of a Queen (ca. 304-110 BCE (Ptolemaic)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132918/face-queen-ca-304-110-bce-ptolemaic-egyptianFree Image from public domain licenseInner peace Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12828324/inner-peace-instagram-post-templateView licenseTorso of a King or God with Squares Incised on All Sections (4th century BCE (Late Period)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132760/photo-image-person-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVisit India Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12828319/visit-india-instagram-post-templateView licenseMale Figure Standing (ca. 746-335 BCE or modern (Late Period or modern)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132173/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAncient sculpture surreal remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663786/ancient-sculpture-surreal-remix-editable-designView licenseIdealized Head of an Egyptian Official (ca. 200-150 BCE (Ptolemaic)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10133052/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAncient sculpture surreal remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664949/ancient-sculpture-surreal-remix-editable-designView licenseModel of a Royal Statue (664-525 BCE (Late Period)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132412/model-royal-statue-664-525-bce-late-period-egyptianFree Image from public domain licenseFormal fashion, lifestyle collage remix background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7942646/formal-fashion-lifestyle-collage-remix-background-editable-designView licenseSeated Goddess Rayet-tawy (Rat-taoui) (late 4th-late 1st century BCE (Ptolemaic)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132873/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAncient art exhibition poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444206/ancient-art-exhibition-poster-templateView licenseModel with a Male Torso and a Hand and Foot (664-525 BCE (Late Period)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132546/photo-image-hand-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseGreek God statue editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11024760/greek-god-statue-editable-mockupView licenseStatue of Taweret (ca. 180-100 BCE (Late Ptolemaic)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10133093/statue-taweret-ca-180-100-bce-late-ptolemaic-egyptianFree Image from public domain licenseGreek God statue editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11022018/greek-god-statue-editable-mockupView licenseRelief: Queen or Goddess with Vulture Headdress (ca. 250-150 BCE (Ptolemaic)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10133043/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAncient ruins architecture fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664409/ancient-ruins-architecture-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseFalcon Sacred to Horus (ca. 380-150 BCE (Late Period-Ptolemaic)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132825/falcon-sacred-horus-ca-380-150-bce-late-period-ptolemaic-egyptianFree Image from public domain licenseDesert ancient temple fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663521/desert-ancient-temple-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseSculptor's Model of a Man with an Ibex and a Monkey (ca. 380-280 BCE (Late Period-early Ptolemaic)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132826/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseMen's fashion sticker, editable lifestyle collage element remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8040076/mens-fashion-sticker-editable-lifestyle-collage-element-remixView licenseHead of a Male Statue (6th-4th century BCE (Late Period-Ptolemaic)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132644/head-male-statue-6th-4th-century-bce-late-period-ptolemaic-egyptianFree Image from public domain licenseCreative community Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11558450/creative-community-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWoman Standing (1550-1292 BCE (New Kingdom)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10131477/woman-standing-1550-1292-bce-new-kingdom-egyptianFree Image from public domain licenseArt & History class poster template, editable gradient designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18790182/art-history-class-poster-template-editable-gradient-designView licenseAmun Seated on Throne (1550-1292 BCE (New Kingdom)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10131470/amun-seated-throne-1550-1292-bce-new-kingdom-egyptianFree Image from public domain licenseOnline dating aesthetic sticker, Greek God remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8888408/online-dating-aesthetic-sticker-greek-god-remix-editable-designView licenseHead of King (late 4th-late 1st century BCE (Ptolemaic)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132936/head-king-late-4th-late-1st-century-bce-ptolemaic-egyptianFree Image from public domain licenseHeadphones editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12980896/headphones-editable-mockupView licenseHead of Isis or Queen as Isis (ca. 360-300 BCE (Late Period-early Ptolemaic)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132862/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseFloral statue png sticker, mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8704381/floral-statue-png-sticker-mixed-media-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSculptor's Model of a Vulture Hieroglyph (ca. 300-160 BCE (Ptolemaic)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132916/photo-image-animal-bird-artFree Image from public domain licenseContent creator aesthetic sticker, Greek Goddess remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8832149/content-creator-aesthetic-sticker-greek-goddess-remix-editable-designView licenseModel of a Lion (ca. 746-335 BCE (Late Period)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132172/model-lion-ca-746-335-bce-late-period-egyptianFree Image from public domain license