Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imageroman godsroman god jupiterzeus vintagemosaicroman mosaiclightfacepersonMosaic Medallion with Ganymede and Zeus (1st century CE (Roman)) by RomanOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 1148 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1881 x 1800 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarCloud Effecthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696633/cloud-effectView licenseHead of Jupiter (1st century BCE-4th century CE) by Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10133130/head-jupiter-1st-century-bce-4th-century-ce-romanFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic neon statue, black backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8478610/aesthetic-neon-statue-black-backgroundView licenseIsis Holding a Cobra (late 1st century BCE-2nd century CE (Roman)) by Egyptian and Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10133143/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic neon statue, black backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8478609/aesthetic-neon-statue-black-backgroundView licenseJupiter (Zeus) (1st century BCE-4th century CE) by Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151949/jupiter-zeus-1st-century-bce-4th-century-ce-romanFree Image from public domain licenseGoddess podcast poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11675495/goddess-podcast-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseIntaglio with Jupiter, Mars, and Mercury Surrounded by the Zodiac Set in a Pendant (1st-4th century CE (?) or 16th century…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152173/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseGod quote Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14728971/god-quote-instagram-story-templateView licenseWoman's Head (late 1st century BCE-4th century CE) by Egyptian and Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10133131/womans-head-late-1st-century-bce-4th-century-ce-egyptian-and-romanFree Image from public domain licenseAncient art exhibition poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11675492/ancient-art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-designView licensePlaque with a Winged Lion (late 1st century BCE-late 4th century CE (Roman)) by Egypto Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10133126/photo-image-lion-dog-animalFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor ancient statue editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16423496/watercolor-ancient-statue-editable-design-element-setView licenseAppliqué in the Form of a Face (1st century CE (Roman)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10133142/applique-the-form-face-1st-century-roman-egyptianFree Image from public domain licensePastel poster template, beige design, line art Greek statue drawinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8561737/pastel-poster-template-beige-design-line-art-greek-statue-drawingView licenseMedallion with a Capricorn (1st century (Roman Imperial)) by Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152239/medallion-with-capricorn-1st-century-roman-imperial-romanFree Image from public domain licenseFeminine poster template, editable design, line art Greek statue drawinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8562986/feminine-poster-template-editable-design-line-art-greek-statue-drawingView licenseZeus Labraundos (1st century CE (Roman Imperial)) by Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152195/zeus-labraundos-1st-century-roman-imperial-romanFree Image from public domain licenseArt auction flyer template, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7805955/art-auction-flyer-template-customizable-designView licenseStanding Jupiter (1st century CE (Roman Imperial)) by Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152266/standing-jupiter-1st-century-roman-imperial-romanFree Image from public domain licensePastel poster template, purple design, line art Greek statue drawinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8562800/pastel-poster-template-purple-design-line-art-greek-statue-drawingView licenseGaia (1st century CE) by Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10133147/gaia-1st-century-ce-romanFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic poster template, pastel blue design, line art Greek statue drawinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8562890/aesthetic-poster-template-pastel-blue-design-line-art-greek-statue-drawingView licenseTorso of Hygeia, Goddess of Health (1st century BCE-3rd century CE (Late Hellenistic-Roman Imperial)) by Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151946/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseArt auction Facebook cover template, editable business designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7803815/art-auction-facebook-cover-template-editable-business-designView licenseDeity or Genius of the Eastern Provinces (1st century BCE-1st century CE (Hellenistic-Roman Imperial)) by Roman and Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10133110/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic, pastel green design, line art Greek statue drawing, Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17002851/image-aesthetic-vintage-designView licenseStanding Man (1st century BCE-1st century CE (Ptolemaic-Roman (?))) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10133115/standing-man-1st-century-bce-1st-century-ptolemaic-roman-egyptianFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic poster template, pastel green design, line art Greek statue drawinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8562823/aesthetic-poster-template-pastel-green-design-line-art-greek-statue-drawingView licenseJupiter (1st century BCE-4th century CE) by Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151928/jupiter-1st-century-bce-4th-century-ce-romanFree Image from public domain licenseArt auction Facebook story template, editable business designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7723119/art-auction-facebook-story-template-editable-business-designView licensePendant with Portrait of Alexander the Great (4th century (Late Antique)) by Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10133179/photo-image-face-person-designFree Image from public domain licenseArt auction Facebook ad template, editable business designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7723099/art-auction-facebook-template-editable-business-designView licenseHermes (1st century CE) by Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152293/hermes-1st-century-ce-romanFree Image from public domain licenseGreek mythology podcast Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11991601/greek-mythology-podcast-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHead of Serapis (1st century CE (Roman Imperial)) by Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152211/head-serapis-1st-century-roman-imperial-romanFree Image from public domain licenseMinimal aesthetic logo template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8560196/minimal-aesthetic-logo-template-editable-textView licenseIntaglio with a Bust of Serapis (1st-3rd century CE (Roman Imperial)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10133162/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic poster template, pastel green design, line art Greek statue drawinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8561602/aesthetic-poster-template-pastel-green-design-line-art-greek-statue-drawingView licenseMedallion with Alexander the Great (ca. 215-243 CE (Imperial Roman)) by Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10133198/medallion-with-alexander-the-great-ca-215-243-imperial-roman-romanFree Image from public domain license