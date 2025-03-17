Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagegolden maskfacepersonartgoldenpublic domainmaskknifeAssemblage from a Warrior's Burial (6th century BCE (Archaic)) by GreekOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1023 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1535 x 1800 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarKnight angel fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663845/knight-angel-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseIllyrian-Type Helmet (6th century BCE (Archaic)) by Greekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10133332/illyrian-type-helmet-6th-century-bce-archaic-greekFree Image from public domain licenseA majestic warrior fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663463/majestic-warrior-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licensePectoral Ornament with Crimped Edge and Dots (700-1520) by Chiriquí and Panamanianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10130663/photo-image-moon-gold-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVaccine research, medical photo collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11918950/vaccine-research-medical-photo-collage-editable-designView licenseFigurine with Pinched Face and Geometric Decorations (first half 6th century BCE (Archaic)) by Greekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153612/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseMedieval knight character fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663153/medieval-knight-character-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseRing with a Fixed Bezel (6th-5th century BCE (Archaic-Classical)) by Etruscanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10145861/ring-with-fixed-bezel-6th-5th-century-bce-archaic-classical-etruscanFree Image from public domain licenseBlack demonic knight fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663301/black-demonic-knight-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licensePectoral Ornament with Bevelled Edge with Row of Dots (700-1520) by Chiriquí and Panamanianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10130656/photo-image-moon-gold-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseBlack demonic knight fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663220/black-demonic-knight-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseExaleiptron (late 6th-early 5th century BCE (Archaic)) by Greekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10133507/exaleiptron-late-6th-early-5th-century-bce-archaic-greekFree Image from public domain licenseMurder mystery party blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466909/murder-mystery-party-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseAncient golden mask artifacthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923850/agamemnonFree Image from public domain licenseFright night blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466646/fright-night-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensePectoral with dots at edge (700-1520) by Chiriquíhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10154173/pectoral-with-dots-edge-700-1520-chiriquiFree Image from public domain licensePlastic surgery Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12688633/plastic-surgery-instagram-post-templateView licenseVessel with Garlands and Griffins (late 4th-late 1st century BCE (Ptolemaic)) by Greco Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132858/photo-image-public-domain-egyptFree Image from public domain licenseLighter mockup, editable object designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10808994/lighter-mockup-editable-object-designView licenseHandle in the Form of a Man Holding Lions (second half 6th century BCE (Archaic)) by Greekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10133385/photo-image-lions-face-personFree Image from public domain licensePlastic Wrap Effecthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543600/plastic-wrap-effectView licensePectoral Ornament with Dot Decoration (700-1520) by Chiriquí and Panamanianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10130639/pectoral-ornament-with-dot-decoration-700-1520-chiriqui-and-panamanianFree Image from public domain licensePicture frame mockup element, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8810491/picture-frame-mockup-element-editable-designView licenseFigurine with Pinched Face and Geometric Decorations (first half 6th century BCE (Archaic)) by Greekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10133324/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licensePicture frame mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8811119/picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView licenseIntaglio with the Hora (Personification) of Summer (late 1st century BCE-early 1st century CE (Early Roman Imperial)) by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152123/photo-image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEditable food sticker collage element remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7931651/editable-food-sticker-collage-element-remixView licensePig (7th-6th century BCE (Orientalizing-Archaic)) by Greekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10133290/pig-7th-6th-century-bce-orientalizing-archaic-greekFree Image from public domain licenseBeauty standards Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760384/beauty-standards-instagram-post-templateView licenseAncient stone carved figure artifact.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330860/figureFree Image from public domain licenseBlack Lives Matter poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13052592/black-lives-matter-poster-templateView licenseAmazon (6th century BC) by Greekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10133303/amazon-6th-century-bc-greekFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau statue, vintage ornamental illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12580902/art-nouveau-statue-vintage-ornamental-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSeal with an Inscription (6th-5th century BCE) by South Arabianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152648/seal-with-inscription-6th-5th-century-bce-south-arabianFree Image from public domain licenseTable setting card mockup, wedding designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10233651/table-setting-card-mockup-wedding-designView licenseElongated Pierced Pendant (8th-7th century BCE (Geometric-Orientalizing)) by Greekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10133243/photo-image-sword-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWooden crafts Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11495032/wooden-crafts-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAncient carved stone artifacthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14281381/lamellaFree Image from public domain licenseItalian history Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18292103/italian-history-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseRelief of a Window with Three Columns (9th-8th century BCE (Neo-Assyrian)) by Neo Assyrian and Phoenicianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153499/photo-image-cross-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license