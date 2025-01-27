rawpixel
Scarab with Herakles Holding a Club and a Bow Set in a Swivel Ring (late 6th century BCE (Archaic)) by Greco Phoenician
Gold ring element set, editable design
Scarab with a Centaur and Two Lions Set in a Swivel Ring (6th century BCE (Archaic)) by Greek
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10133347/photo-image-lions-design-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Scarab with Reclining Herakles Set in a Swivel Ring (first half 5th century BCE (Late Archaic-Classical)) by Etruscan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10145931/photo-image-design-gold-ringFree Image from public domain license
Scarab or Scaraboid Intaglio with a Griffin Set in a Swivel Ring (5th century BCE (Late Archaic-Classical)) by Greek
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10133553/photo-image-horse-shadow-logoFree Image from public domain license
Ancient engraved gemstone artifact
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14245509/scarabFree Image from public domain license
Intaglio with Achilles and Cheiron Set in a Ring (2nd-1st century BC (Roman Imperial)) by Greco Roman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10134162/photo-image-person-man-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Ancient engraved gemstone depicting figure
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14245441/scarabFree Image from public domain license
Ancient carved red gemstone ring
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14253894/scarabFree Image from public domain license
Ancient carved green gemstone seal
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14254206/scarabFree Image from public domain license
Scarab with Herakles Holding the Apples of the Hesperides (5th century BCE (Late Archaic-Classical)) by Etruscan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10145897/photo-image-animal-apples-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Ancient engraved gemstone artifact
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14246405/scarabFree Image from public domain license
Ancient engraved gemstone artifact
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14253771/scarabFree Image from public domain license
Intaglio with Ptah and the Name Amun-Re Set in a Swivel Ring (664-322 BCE (Late Period)) by Egyptian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132392/photo-image-design-golden-ringFree Image from public domain license
Intaglio with the Head of an African (5th century BCE (Late Archaic-Classical)) by Cypriot
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10133547/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Intaglio with Oedipus and the Sphinx Set in a Ring (4th-3rd century BCE (Hellenistic)) by Greco Roman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10133717/photo-image-diamond-design-goldFree Image from public domain license
Intaglio with Bust of a Ptolemaic Queen Set in a Mount (3rd-2nd century BCE (Hellenistic)) by Nikandros
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132959/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Ancient warrior engraved gemstone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14270813/scarabFree Image from public domain license
Intaglio of a Mithraic Sacrifice (late 1st century BCE (Late Hellenistic)) by Greek
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10134300/photo-image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Intaglio with Apollo and Achilles Set in a Ring (1st century BCE (Early Roman Imperial)) by Roman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152042/photo-image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Intaglio with Bust of a Woman Set in a Ring (2nd-1st century BCE (Hellenistic-Ptolemaic)) by Egyptian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10133069/photo-image-face-person-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Ancient engraved gemstone ring
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14255202/scarabFree Image from public domain license