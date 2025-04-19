Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagesculpturegreek ornamenthorseart sculpturecows public domaingreece vintagebullhorse sculptureCow (late 4th-mid 2nd century BCE (Ptolemaic)) by GreekOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 1049 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1800 x 1573 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarEditable funky Greek statue design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15368354/editable-funky-greek-statue-design-element-setView licenseHead and Torso of a Figure, Possibly Herakles (?) (late 4th-mid 2nd century BCE (Hellenistic)) by Greekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10133978/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable pastel holography design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15545558/editable-pastel-holography-design-element-setView licenseDraped Woman (late 4th-mid 2nd century BCE (Hellenistic)) by Greekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10133954/draped-woman-late-4th-mid-2nd-century-bce-hellenistic-greekFree Image from public domain licenseRestaurant Instagram post template, aesthetic editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18629089/restaurant-instagram-post-template-aesthetic-editable-designView licenseAthena (late 4th-mid 2nd century BCE (Hellenistic)) by Greekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10133979/athena-late-4th-mid-2nd-century-bce-hellenistic-greekFree Image from public domain licenseGreece vacation Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8886747/greece-vacation-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseRelief-plaque for Vase (late 4th-late 1st century BCE (Hellenistic)) by Greekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10133893/relief-plaque-for-vase-late-4th-late-1st-century-bce-hellenistic-greekFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor Greek classic Mythology animal design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16039818/editable-watercolor-greek-classic-mythology-animal-design-element-setView licenseSeated Panther (late 4th-mid 2nd century BCE (Hellenistic)) by Greekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10133976/seated-panther-late-4th-mid-2nd-century-bce-hellenistic-greekFree Image from public domain licenseHistory podcast instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444747/history-podcast-instagram-post-templateView licenseMale Torso (late 4th-mid 2nd century BCE (Hellenistic)) by Greekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10133957/male-torso-late-4th-mid-2nd-century-bce-hellenistic-greekFree Image from public domain licenseEditable pastel holography design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15545642/editable-pastel-holography-design-element-setView licenseHead of a Maiden with "Lampadion" Hairstyle (3rd-2nd century BCE (Hellenistic)) by Greekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10134071/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licensePhilosophy class Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10163023/philosophy-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHead of a Maiden (3rd-2nd century BCE (Hellenistic)) by Greekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10134023/head-maiden-3rd-2nd-century-bce-hellenistic-greekFree Image from public domain licenseGreece vacation Facebook story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8886746/greece-vacation-facebook-story-template-editable-textView licenseSeated Muse or Nymph on Rock (Adaptation of Urania Type) (2nd century BCE (Hellenistic)) by Copy after Greek and Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10134177/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseGreece vacation blog banner template, editable design & texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8886733/greece-vacation-blog-banner-template-editable-design-textView licenseSatyr with Child Dionysus (2nd century BCE (Hellenistic)) by Greekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10134152/satyr-with-child-dionysus-2nd-century-bce-hellenistic-greekFree Image from public domain licenseAncient art exhibition poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11675492/ancient-art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseSeated Goddess Rayet-tawy (Rat-taoui) (late 4th-late 1st century BCE (Ptolemaic)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132873/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic vintage sculpture, flower editable sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9591104/aesthetic-vintage-sculpture-flower-editable-setView licenseDrunken Herakles (late 4th-late 1st century BCE (Hellenistic)) by Greekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10133939/drunken-herakles-late-4th-late-1st-century-bce-hellenistic-greekFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic vintage sculpture, flower editable sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9591090/aesthetic-vintage-sculpture-flower-editable-setView licenseTorso of Artemis with Head of Aphrodite (Original: 4th-2nd century BCE; Roman copy: 1st century CE (Hellenistic-Roman)) by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151769/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAncient Greece story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9348247/ancient-greece-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseRampant Lion (late 4th-mid 2nd century BCE (?) (Hellenistic (?))) by Greekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10133958/rampant-lion-late-4th-mid-2nd-century-bce-hellenistic-greekFree Image from public domain licenseAncient Greece blog banner template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9348234/ancient-greece-blog-banner-template-editable-designView licenseFigure of a Female Worshiper (2nd century BCE-1st century CE) by South Arabianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152706/figure-female-worshiper-2nd-century-bce-1st-century-ce-south-arabianFree Image from public domain licenseAncient Greece Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9348211/ancient-greece-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseSeated Athlete (late 4th century BCE-1st century CE (Ptolemaic)) by Egyptian and Greekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10133930/photo-image-person-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseAncient Greek Museum poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12828954/ancient-greek-museum-poster-templateView licenseLioness (1st century BCE-2nd century CE) by Greek and Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10134223/lioness-1st-century-bce-2nd-century-ce-greek-and-romanFree Image from public domain licenseGoddess podcast poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11675495/goddess-podcast-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseBull's Head Protoma (2nd century BCE-2nd century CE) by South Arabianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152714/bulls-head-protoma-2nd-century-bce-2nd-century-ce-south-arabianFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor Greek classic Mythology centaur design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16039819/editable-watercolor-greek-classic-mythology-centaur-design-element-setView licenseStatuette of a Bull (1st century BCE-2nd century CE) by South Arabianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152731/statuette-bull-1st-century-bce-2nd-century-ce-south-arabianFree Image from public domain licenseEditable classical heritage design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15440206/editable-classical-heritage-design-element-setView licensePan (3rd-2nd century BCE (Ptolemaic)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132994/pan-3rd-2nd-century-bce-ptolemaic-egyptianFree Image from public domain license