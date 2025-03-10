rawpixel
Standing Draped Maiden (3rd century BCE (Hellenistic)) by Greek
Maiden Stepping Forward (late 4th-early 3rd century BCE (Hellenistic)) by Greek
Head of a Woman with Long Curls (3rd century BCE (Hellenistic)) by Greek
Standing Draped Woman with Clasped Hands (ca. 300 BCE (Hellenistic)) by Greek
Seated Maiden with "Melon" Hairstyle (ca. 230 BCE (Hellenistic)) by Greek
Standing Woman Leaning on Column (4th-3rd century BCE (Late Classical-Hellenistic)) by Greek
Leaning Muse, Probably Polyhymnia (3rd-2nd century BCE (Hellenistic)) by Greek
Standing Partially Draped Woman (ca. 4th-2nd century BCE (Hellenistic)) by Greek
Eros (3rd century BCE (Hellenistic)) by Greek
Klio, Muse of History (Greek original: 3rd century BCE; Roman copy: 2nd century CE (Hellenistic-Roman Imperial)) by Roman
Head of a Maiden with "Lampadion" Hairstyle (3rd-2nd century BCE (Hellenistic)) by Greek
Head of a Maiden (3rd-2nd century BCE (Hellenistic)) by Greek
Head of a Maiden (3rd century BCE (Hellenistic)) by Greek and Style of Praxiteles
Pedagogue and Boy (3rd-2nd century BCE (Hellenistic)) by Greek
Nike (first half 2nd century BCE (Hellenistic)) by Greek
Standing Muse (ca. 2nd century BCE (Hellenistic)) by Greek
Standing Figure of a Girl Holding a Bird (3rd century BCE) by Greek
Incense Burner in the Form of a Female Head (3rd century BCE (Hellenistic)) by Greek
Female Votive Head (4th century BCE (Classical-early Hellenistic)) by Etruscan
Head of a Woman with Earrings (4th century BCE (Classical-early Hellenistic)) by Etruscan
Winged Hypnos (4th-3rd century BCE) by Greek
