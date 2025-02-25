Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageclassical statuesfacepersonartmanmarblepublic domainadultCopy of the Aphrodite of Knidos (3rd-2nd century BCE (Greco-Roman)) by Copy after Praxiteles and RomanOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 881 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1800 x 2451 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarGreek God statue editable mockup elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791843/greek-god-statue-editable-mockup-elementView licenseTorso of the Aphrodite of Knidos Type (ca. 350 BCE (Classical)) by copy after Praxiteles and Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10133787/photo-image-person-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseGreek God statue editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11022018/greek-god-statue-editable-mockupView licenseEros (1st century BCE-2nd century CE) by Greco Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10134230/eros-1st-century-bce-2nd-century-ce-greco-romanFree Image from public domain licenseArt & History class poster template, editable gradient designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18790182/art-history-class-poster-template-editable-gradient-designView licenseEros (1st century BCE-2nd century CE) by Greco Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10134221/eros-1st-century-bce-2nd-century-ce-greco-romanFree Image from public domain licenseAncient art exhibition poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444206/ancient-art-exhibition-poster-templateView licenseEros (1st century BCE-2nd century CE) by Greco Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10134232/eros-1st-century-bce-2nd-century-ce-greco-romanFree Image from public domain licenseMeditation poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13503816/meditation-poster-templateView licenseEros (1st century BCE-2nd century CE) by Greco Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10134220/eros-1st-century-bce-2nd-century-ce-greco-romanFree Image from public domain licenseInner peace poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13503452/inner-peace-poster-templateView licenseAphrodite Drying Her Hair (Anadyomene) (1st century BCE-1st century CE) by Greco Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10134189/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseInner peace Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12828324/inner-peace-instagram-post-templateView licenseMercury (1st century BCE-4th century CE (Hellenistic)) by Greco Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10134250/mercury-1st-century-bce-4th-century-hellenistic-greco-romanFree Image from public domain licenseHeadphones editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12980896/headphones-editable-mockupView licenseChild (late 4th-late 1st century BCE (Hellenistic)) by Greco Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10133913/child-late-4th-late-1st-century-bce-hellenistic-greco-romanFree Image from public domain licenseVisit India Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12828319/visit-india-instagram-post-templateView licenseAphrodite (Original: 4th century BCE) by Greco Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10133736/aphrodite-original-4th-century-bce-greco-romanFree Image from public domain licenseFloral statue png sticker, mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8704381/floral-statue-png-sticker-mixed-media-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseKlio, Muse of History (Greek original: 3rd century BCE; Roman copy: 2nd century CE (Hellenistic-Roman Imperial)) by Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10134112/photo-image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhist center Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466706/buddhist-center-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCupid (1st century BCE-2nd century CE (Roman Imperial)) by Greco Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10134186/cupid-1st-century-bce-2nd-century-roman-imperial-greco-romanFree Image from public domain licenseOpen book page editable mockup, realistic vintage designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11496838/open-book-page-editable-mockup-realistic-vintage-designView licenseSacrificing Woman (3rd-2nd century BCE (Hellenistic)) by Etruscanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151834/sacrificing-woman-3rd-2nd-century-bce-hellenistic-etruscanFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhist Holy Day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467779/buddhist-holy-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMercury (1st century BCE-4th century CE) by Greco Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10134199/mercury-1st-century-bce-4th-century-ce-greco-romanFree Image from public domain licenseMen's health Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12709537/mens-health-instagram-post-templateView licenseHerakles Carryng the Golden Apples (3rd-2nd century BCE (Hellenistic)) by Etruscanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151860/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable collage notepaper frame backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11516985/editable-collage-notepaper-frame-backgroundView licensePrometheus (late 4th century BCE-1st century CE) by Greco Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10133944/prometheus-late-4th-century-bce-1st-century-ce-greco-romanFree Image from public domain licenseDesign contest poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444203/design-contest-poster-templateView licenseAppliqué with Satyr Walking to Left (2nd century BCE (Greco-Roman)) by Greekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10134163/applique-with-satyr-walking-left-2nd-century-bce-greco-roman-greekFree Image from public domain licenseRenaissance exhibition Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894108/renaissance-exhibition-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHarpokrates (Horus the Child) (late 4th-late 1st century BCE) by Greco Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10133908/harpokrates-horus-the-child-late-4th-late-1st-century-bce-greco-romanFree Image from public domain licenseFormal fashion, lifestyle collage remix background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7942646/formal-fashion-lifestyle-collage-remix-background-editable-designView licenseStanding Figure of a Girl Holding a Bird (3rd century BCE) by Roman and Copy after Greekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10134066/image-face-bird-personFree Image from public domain licenseMen essential kits in black, editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715331/men-essential-kits-black-editable-mockupView licensePriestess (3rd-2nd century BCE (Hellenistic)) by Etruscanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151885/priestess-3rd-2nd-century-bce-hellenistic-etruscanFree Image from public domain licenseEditable collage vintage frame backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11516990/editable-collage-vintage-frame-backgroundView licenseIuno (1st century BCE-1st century CE (Hellenistic-Roman Imperial)) by Greco Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10134182/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license