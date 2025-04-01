Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imageancient greekvintagegolddesignpublic domainbagpearlglassBracelets from the Olbia Treasure (Elements: late 2nd century BCE; Setting: 1st century BCE (Hellenistic)) by GreekOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 604 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1799 x 905 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarRestaurant Instagram post template, aesthetic editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18629089/restaurant-instagram-post-template-aesthetic-editable-designView licenseNecklace with Butterfly Pendant (late 2nd-1st century BC (Hellenistic)) by Greekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10134175/photo-image-butterfly-diamond-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseAncient Greek Museum poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14538811/ancient-greek-museum-poster-templateView licenseSphinx (1st century BC (Hellenistic)) by Greekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10134258/sphinx-1st-century-hellenistic-greekFree Image from public domain licenseMadame Monet & famous women background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926692/madame-monet-famous-women-background-remixed-rawpixelView licensePair of Hoop Earrings with Bull Heads (2nd-1st century BC (Hellenistic)) by Greekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10134150/photo-image-dragon-vintage-designFree Image from public domain licenseMadame Monet & famous women background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926691/madame-monet-famous-women-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseEarring (2nd-3rd century) by Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10146057/earring-2nd-3rd-century-romanFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage corinthian illustration design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15331374/editable-vintage-corinthian-illustration-design-element-setView licensePair of Disk-and-Amphora Pendant Earrings (2nd-1st century BC (Hellenistic)) by Greekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10134148/photo-image-vintage-design-goldFree Image from public domain licenseGreek ancient column pillar design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239416/greek-ancient-column-pillar-design-element-set-editable-designView licensePin with Lynx Head (1st century BC (Hellenistic)) by Greekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10134265/pin-with-lynx-head-1st-century-hellenistic-greekFree Image from public domain licenseCloud Effecthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696633/cloud-effectView licensePendant Necklace (late 2nd century BCE (Hellenistic)) by Greekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10134161/pendant-necklace-late-2nd-century-bce-hellenistic-greekFree Image from public domain licenseArch pillar border background, William Morris' flower pattern, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696484/png-ancient-arch-pillarView licenseIntaglio with Bust of a Woman Set in a Ring (2nd-1st century BCE (Hellenistic-Ptolemaic)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10133069/photo-image-face-person-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Greek god classical watercolor design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16039330/editable-greek-god-classical-watercolor-design-element-setView licensePair of Earrings (1st century BC (Hellenistic)) by Greekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10134198/pair-earrings-1st-century-hellenistic-greekFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage corinthian illustration design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15331370/editable-vintage-corinthian-illustration-design-element-setView licenseCameo with Europa and the Bull Set in a Mount (1st century BCE-2nd century CE (Hellenistic-Roman Imperial)) by Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153852/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Greek god classical watercolor design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16039227/editable-greek-god-classical-watercolor-design-element-setView licenseCage Bead (3rd-2nd century BCE (Hellenistic)) by Greekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10134085/cage-bead-3rd-2nd-century-bce-hellenistic-greekFree Image from public domain licenseEditable aesthetic statue design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15269388/editable-aesthetic-statue-design-element-setView licensePair of Disk-and-Pyramid Pendant Earrings (2nd century BCE (Hellenistic)) by Greekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10134143/photo-image-animal-vintage-designFree Image from public domain licenseAward laurel wreath accessories decoration element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994406/award-laurel-wreath-accessories-decoration-element-set-editable-designView licenseGoblet with Grape Vine Decoration in Relief (2nd half 1st century BCE-1st century CE (Late Hellenistic-Roman Imperial)) by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152085/photo-image-pattern-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable floral statue head design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15344195/editable-floral-statue-head-design-element-setView licenseGold armband with Herakles knothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183124/gold-armband-with-herakles-knotFree Image from public domain licenseMen essential kits in black, editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715331/men-essential-kits-black-editable-mockupView licenseIntaglio of a Mithraic Sacrifice (late 1st century BCE (Late Hellenistic)) by Greekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10134300/photo-image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFemale Greek statue remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13087898/female-greek-statue-remixed-rawpixelView licenseIntaglio with a Dancing Satyr Set in a Ring (2nd-1st century BCE (Hellenistic (?))) by Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10134141/photo-image-shadow-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseColumn architecturehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14997415/column-architectureView licenseIntaglio with Pan Walking (1st century BCE-2nd century CE (Late Hellenistic-Roman Imperial)) by Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152003/photo-image-public-domain-ornament-foodFree Image from public domain licenseAward laurel wreath accessories decoration element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994407/award-laurel-wreath-accessories-decoration-element-set-editable-designView licenseCosmetic Jar with Cover (1st century BC (Hellenistic)) by Pontic and Greekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10134238/cosmetic-jar-with-cover-1st-century-hellenistic-pontic-and-greekFree Image from public domain licenseGreek statue, editable element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16544496/greek-statue-editable-element-setView licenseAmphora (1st century BCE-mid 1st century CE (Hellenistic-early Roman Imperial)) by Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151927/photo-image-animal-bird-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable floral statue head design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15344650/editable-floral-statue-head-design-element-setView licenseIntaglio with a Peacock over a Rudder Set in a Ring (1st century BCE-1st century CE (Hellenistic-Roman Imperial)) by Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10145952/photo-image-peacock-design-public-domainFree Image from public domain license