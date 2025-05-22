rawpixel
Head of a Bull (8th-7th century BC (Iron Age)) by Urartian and Armenian
Editable vintage animal home decor sculpture set psd, remixed by rawpixel
Head and Torso of a Woman (8th-7th century BC (Urartian (?))) by Anatolian
Stock market Instagram post template
Pair of Cheekpieces in the Shape of Monsters (8th century BC (Iron Age)) by Iranian
Vintage animal sculpture, editable home decor set, remixed by rawpixel
Harness Trapping (8th-7th century BCE (Iron Age)) by Iranian
Growth stock Instagram post template
Harness Trapping (8th-7th century BCE (Iron Age)) by Iranian
Art gallery entrance pass template
Master of Animals Finial (10th-8th century BCE (Iron Age)) by Iranian
Brown vintage pug illustration, editable design
Pair of Harness Trappings (Strap Guide) (10th-7th century BCE (Iron Age)) by Iranian
Blue vintage pug desktop wallpaper, editable design
Master of Animals Finial (10th-8th century BCE (Iron Age)) by Persian
Blue vintage pug illustration, editable design
Part of a throne with deity on a bull
Brown vintage pug desktop wallpaper, editable design
Brazier with Floral Capital (8th-7th century BC) by Phoenician
Brown vintage pug illustration, editable design
Griffin Fibula (8th-7th century BC (Urartian)) by Anatolian
Blue vintage pug illustration, editable design
Belt with scenes of bull and lion hunts
Blue birthday pit-bull desktop wallpaper, editable design
A Pair of Lion Terminals from an Armlet (ca. 9th-8th century BC) by Iranian
Brown birthday pit-bull desktop wallpaper, editable design
Bowl with Hunting Scene (8th-7th century BC (Iron Age II)) by Phoenician
Brown birthday balloon pit-bull, editable design
Finial with Three Goats (1000-600 BCE (Iron Age)) by Iranian
Brown birthday balloon pit-bull, editable design
Medallion with a seated deity and a male worshiper
Wedding photoshoot Instagram post template, editable text
Belt ornament in the form of a bird demon
Happy Easter poster template
Bull (ca. 700 BC (Late Geometric)) by Greek
Blue birthday balloon pit-bull, editable design
Forepart of an ibex
Blue birthday balloon pit-bull, editable design
Belt fragments with deities on bulls and lions
True love Instagram story template, editable text
Axe Head (ca. 1000 BCE (Iron Age)) by Iranian
