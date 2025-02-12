Edit ImageCrop7SaveSaveEdit Imagedeathmonkhumandualityrenaissance paintingrenaissancepublic domain renaissanceportrait paintings public domainPendant with a Monk and Death (c. 1525-50 (Renaissance)) by German and FlemishOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 961 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1442 x 1800 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarMental health illustration editable design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14858387/mental-health-illustration-editable-design-community-remixView licenseBach, Johann Sebastian, 1685-1750https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11506093/bach-johann-sebastian-1685-1750Free Image from public domain licenseFilm frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView licensePrayer Bead from a Rosary or Chaplet, with Christ and Death (1525-1575 (Renaissance)) by Flemishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150600/photo-image-christ-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhist Holy Day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467779/buddhist-holy-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCleopatra Melting the Pearl before Antony (2nd half 17th century) by Flemishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151518/cleopatra-melting-the-pearl-before-antony-2nd-half-17th-century-flemishFree Image from public domain licenseArtwork hardcover book mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14714360/artwork-hardcover-book-mockup-editable-designView licenseCharles VI of France and Genius Odette? (2nd half 15th century (Renaissance)) by Flemishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10154981/image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhist center Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466706/buddhist-center-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePaternoster Bead from a Rosary or Chaplet with Christ, a Young Woman, and Death (1500-1530 (Renaissance)) by Flemish and…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150078/photo-image-christ-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhist center poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687529/buddhist-center-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseEdvard Munch's The Kiss of Death (1899) famous print.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3362756/edvard-munchs-the-kiss-death-1899-famous-printFree Image from public domain licenseRoll up banner mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14711739/roll-banner-mockup-editable-designView licensePortrait of a Man Holding a Rosary (1510-1520 (Renaissance)) by Flemishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150315/portrait-man-holding-rosary-1510-1520-renaissance-flemishFree Image from public domain licenseMonet quote poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710248/monet-quoteView licenseAnatomical Figure of a Man (ca. 1550-1600 (Renaissance)) by Italian and Flemishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150826/anatomical-figure-man-ca-1550-1600-renaissance-italian-and-flemishFree Image from public domain licensePainting workshop poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12697917/painting-workshop-poster-templateView licenseThe Glory of Good Monks and Nuns by Simon Marmionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14246919/the-glory-good-monks-and-nuns-simon-marmionFree Image from public domain licensePhoto frames mockup, editable renaissance paintings on the wallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8915232/photo-frames-mockup-editable-renaissance-paintings-the-wallView licenseMary Magdalene (?) (ca. 1525 (Renaissance)) by Lucas Cranach the elderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150429/mary-magdalene-ca-1525-renaissance-lucas-cranach-the-elderFree Image from public domain licenseMona Lisa sticker, editable design. Artwork by Leonardo da Vinci, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082142/png-art-remix-bookView licenseThe Dissolute Householdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8556264/the-dissolute-householdFree Image from public domain licenseRenaissance fair Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686098/renaissance-fair-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licensePortrait of a Noblewoman (1617 (Baroque)) by Flemish and Frans Pourbus the youngerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10135952/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhism quote Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14762319/buddhism-quote-instagram-story-templateView licenseThe Allegory of Lazinesshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9079744/the-allegory-lazinessFree Image from public domain licenseGraphic conference poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10706278/graphic-conference-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseScylla and Sirenshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14246098/scylla-and-sirensFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhist center blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687530/buddhist-center-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseA monk contemplates a skull at candlelight. Lithograph by Nepomuk Johann Strixner after L. Carracci.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13974275/image-cartoon-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhism quote Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14762313/buddhism-quote-instagram-story-templateView licensePortrait of a Man in Thought (1st half 16th century (Renaissance)) by Italianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150062/portrait-man-thought-1st-half-16th-century-renaissance-italianFree Image from public domain licenseCostume contest Instagram post template, editable dark designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20510133/costume-contest-instagram-post-template-editable-dark-designView licensePortrait of a Woman with a Pomander (1563 (Renaissance)) by Flemishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151158/portrait-woman-with-pomander-1563-renaissance-flemishFree Image from public domain licenseVirtual museum poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12698208/virtual-museum-poster-templateView licenseDeposition of Christ, ca. 1525 by dutch master around 1525https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18936600/deposition-christ-ca-1525-dutch-master-around-1525Free Image from public domain licenseArt history class poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478575/art-history-class-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseTemptation of St. Anthonyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8553574/temptation-st-anthonyFree Image from public domain licenseCoffee beans label templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14748000/coffee-beans-label-templateView licensePompeius Occo (c. 1531) by Dirck Jacobszhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13741937/pompeius-occo-c-1531-dirck-jacobszFree Image from public domain license