rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Portrait of a Young Woman with a Pink (1560-1569 (Renaissance)) by Bartholomaüs Bruyn the younger
Save
Edit Image
renaissance portraitframegolden frame renaissancegolden framefacepersonartvintage
Film frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.
Film frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of a Woman (1560s ? (Renaissance))
Portrait of a Woman (1560s ? (Renaissance))
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151104/portrait-woman-1560s-renaissanceFree Image from public domain license
Online auction Instagram post template, editable social media design
Online auction Instagram post template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9974973/online-auction-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Portrait of a Man (ca. 1560 (Renaissance)) by Florentine
Portrait of a Man (ca. 1560 (Renaissance)) by Florentine
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150940/portrait-man-ca-1560-renaissance-florentineFree Image from public domain license
Online auction poster template, editable text & design
Online auction poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10205261/online-auction-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Portrait of a Gentleman (1560-1569 (Renaissance)) by Attributed to Frans Floris the elder
Portrait of a Gentleman (1560-1569 (Renaissance)) by Attributed to Frans Floris the elder
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151091/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Art exhibition Instagram post template, editable social media design
Art exhibition Instagram post template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9721770/art-exhibition-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license
The Suicide of Lucretia (1600 (Late Renaissance)) by Heinrich Ulrich
The Suicide of Lucretia (1600 (Late Renaissance)) by Heinrich Ulrich
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151307/the-suicide-lucretia-1600-late-renaissance-heinrich-ulrichFree Image from public domain license
Online auction Instagram story template, editable text
Online auction Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10205263/online-auction-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Margherita, Wife of Baldassare Vandergoes (1655-60 (Baroque)) by Luigi Primo
Portrait of Margherita, Wife of Baldassare Vandergoes (1655-60 (Baroque)) by Luigi Primo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136002/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Art history class poster template, editable text and design
Art history class poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478575/art-history-class-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Judith with the Head of Holofernes (17th century) by Attributed to Willem van Mieris
Judith with the Head of Holofernes (17th century) by Attributed to Willem van Mieris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151428/image-background-face-darkFree Image from public domain license
Art exhibition poster template, editable text & design
Art exhibition poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121875/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Portrait of a Noblewoman (1617 (Baroque)) by Flemish and Frans Pourbus the younger
Portrait of a Noblewoman (1617 (Baroque)) by Flemish and Frans Pourbus the younger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10135952/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Online auction blog banner template, editable text
Online auction blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10205249/online-auction-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Marcantonio Chigi-Zondadari (late 17th-early 18th century (Renaissance)) by Florentine
Portrait of Marcantonio Chigi-Zondadari (late 17th-early 18th century (Renaissance)) by Florentine
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151539/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Art history class Instagram story template, editable text
Art history class Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478579/art-history-class-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Saint Helena (ca. 1575 (Renaissance)) by Francesco Morandini
Saint Helena (ca. 1575 (Renaissance)) by Francesco Morandini
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151139/saint-helena-ca-1575-renaissance-francesco-morandiniFree Image from public domain license
Graphic conference poster template, editable text and design
Graphic conference poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10706278/graphic-conference-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Portrait of Virginia de' Medici (1568-1615) (ca. 1590 (Renaissance)) by Giovanni Maria Butteri
Portrait of Virginia de' Medici (1568-1615) (ca. 1590 (Renaissance)) by Giovanni Maria Butteri
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151256/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Art history class Instagram post template, editable text
Art history class Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11547087/art-history-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Susanna van Collen (ca. 1626 (Baroque)) by Cornelis van Poelenburgh
Portrait of Susanna van Collen (ca. 1626 (Baroque)) by Cornelis van Poelenburgh
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10135859/portrait-susanna-van-collen-ca-1626-baroque-cornelis-van-poelenburghFree Image from public domain license
Vintage gold frame mockup, art gallery
Vintage gold frame mockup, art gallery
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7824488/vintage-gold-frame-mockup-art-galleryView license
Portrait of a Boy (ca. 1655) by Attributed to Abraham Ragueneau
Portrait of a Boy (ca. 1655) by Attributed to Abraham Ragueneau
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151521/portrait-boy-ca-1655-attributed-abraham-ragueneauFree Image from public domain license
Vintage gold frame mockup, art gallery
Vintage gold frame mockup, art gallery
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7824067/vintage-gold-frame-mockup-art-galleryView license
Portrait of a Noblewoman (ca. 1750 (Baroque)) by Sebastiano Ceccarini
Portrait of a Noblewoman (ca. 1750 (Baroque)) by Sebastiano Ceccarini
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136665/portrait-noblewoman-ca-1750-baroque-sebastiano-ceccariniFree Image from public domain license
Graphic design conference Instagram post template, editable text
Graphic design conference Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9736817/graphic-design-conference-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of a Woman with a Pomander (1563 (Renaissance)) by Flemish
Portrait of a Woman with a Pomander (1563 (Renaissance)) by Flemish
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151158/portrait-woman-with-pomander-1563-renaissance-flemishFree Image from public domain license
Art exhibition social story template, editable Instagram design
Art exhibition social story template, editable Instagram design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121884/art-exhibition-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView license
Portrait Bust of a Woman in Friesian Costume (ca. 1640 (Baroque)) by Dutch
Portrait Bust of a Woman in Friesian Costume (ca. 1640 (Baroque)) by Dutch
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136031/portrait-bust-woman-friesian-costume-ca-1640-baroque-dutchFree Image from public domain license
Vermeer pearl earring picture frame, famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
Vermeer pearl earring picture frame, famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8915876/vermeer-pearl-earring-picture-frame-famous-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView license
Mary Magdalene (?) (ca. 1525 (Renaissance)) by Lucas Cranach the elder
Mary Magdalene (?) (ca. 1525 (Renaissance)) by Lucas Cranach the elder
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150429/mary-magdalene-ca-1525-renaissance-lucas-cranach-the-elderFree Image from public domain license
Art exhibition blog banner template, editable text
Art exhibition blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121871/art-exhibition-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of a Woman (with her Husband) (1647 (Baroque)) by Hendrick Bloemaert
Portrait of a Woman (with her Husband) (1647 (Baroque)) by Hendrick Bloemaert
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136189/portrait-woman-with-her-husband-1647-baroque-hendrick-bloemaertFree Image from public domain license
Graphic conference Facebook story template, editable design
Graphic conference Facebook story template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10706294/graphic-conference-facebook-story-template-editable-designView license
Portrait of a Man (ca. 1570 (Renaissance)) by Florentine
Portrait of a Man (ca. 1570 (Renaissance)) by Florentine
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151095/portrait-man-ca-1570-renaissance-florentineFree Image from public domain license
Mona Lisa picture frame editable mockup, famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
Mona Lisa picture frame editable mockup, famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072951/mona-lisa-picture-frame-editable-mockup-famous-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView license
Girl Teasing a Cat (ca. 1630 (Baroque)) by Jan van Bijlert
Girl Teasing a Cat (ca. 1630 (Baroque)) by Jan van Bijlert
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136009/girl-teasing-cat-ca-1630-baroque-jan-van-bijlertFree Image from public domain license
Leonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa del Giocondo, editable famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by…
Leonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa del Giocondo, editable famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926707/png-antique-art-artworkView license
Saint Mary Magdalene (ca. 1524 (Renaissance)) by Bernardino Luini and Style of Andrea Solario
Saint Mary Magdalene (ca. 1524 (Renaissance)) by Bernardino Luini and Style of Andrea Solario
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150375/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license