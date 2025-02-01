rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Christ and the Tribute Money (ca. 1618-1620 (Baroque)) by Domenico Fetti and Copy after Titian
Save
Edit Image
moneyemotionalbiblical paintingtitianbaroquechristfaceperson
Leonardo da Vinci's The Last Supper, editable famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by rawpixel.
Leonardo da Vinci's The Last Supper, editable famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8928169/png-antique-art-artworkView license
The Good Samaritan
The Good Samaritan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613393/the-good-samaritanFree Image from public domain license
Leonardo da Vinci's The Last Supper, editable famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by rawpixel.
Leonardo da Vinci's The Last Supper, editable famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927407/png-antique-art-artworkView license
The Dead Christ with the Virgin and Saint John the Evangelist (after 1500 (Renaissance)) by Veneto Byzantine School and Copy…
The Dead Christ with the Virgin and Saint John the Evangelist (after 1500 (Renaissance)) by Veneto Byzantine School and Copy…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150082/image-christ-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Ascension day editable poster template in black and white tones
Ascension day editable poster template in black and white tones
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18097296/ascension-day-editable-poster-template-black-and-white-tonesView license
The Deposition from the Cross (ca. 1712 (Baroque)) by Johann Michael Rottmayr
The Deposition from the Cross (ca. 1712 (Baroque)) by Johann Michael Rottmayr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136545/the-deposition-from-the-cross-ca-1712-baroque-johann-michael-rottmayrFree Image from public domain license
Gold picture frame mockup element, vintage editable design with Virgin and Child painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
Gold picture frame mockup element, vintage editable design with Virgin and Child painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9820100/png-art-artwork-babyView license
Flying and Adoring Angels (1613-1614 (Baroque)) by Domenico Fetti
Flying and Adoring Angels (1613-1614 (Baroque)) by Domenico Fetti
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10135925/flying-and-adoring-angels-1613-1614-baroque-domenico-fettiFree Image from public domain license
Christmas Eve mass post template, editable social media design
Christmas Eve mass post template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11276366/christmas-eve-mass-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Penitent mary magdalene by Domenico Fetti
Penitent mary magdalene by Domenico Fetti
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8898675/penitent-mary-magdaleneFree Image from public domain license
Religion quote blog banner template
Religion quote blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630684/religion-quote-blog-banner-templateView license
The Cleansing of the Temple (ca. 1712-1714 (Baroque)) by Giuseppe Passeri
The Cleansing of the Temple (ca. 1712-1714 (Baroque)) by Giuseppe Passeri
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136561/the-cleansing-the-temple-ca-1712-1714-baroque-giuseppe-passeriFree Image from public domain license
Ancient art exhibition poster template
Ancient art exhibition poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12722041/ancient-art-exhibition-poster-templateView license
Christ and the Woman Taken in Adultery (1640s) by Mattia Preti.
Christ and the Woman Taken in Adultery (1640s) by Mattia Preti.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3125017/christ-and-the-woman-taken-adultery-1640s-mattia-pretiFree Image from public domain license
Mother's day celebration poster template, editable text and design
Mother's day celebration poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710324/mothers-day-celebration-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The Visitation, ca. 1710 – 1720 by giuseppe maria crespi
The Visitation, ca. 1710 – 1720 by giuseppe maria crespi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18954144/the-visitation-ca-1710-1720-giuseppe-maria-crespiFree Image from public domain license
Painting class poster template
Painting class poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730263/painting-class-poster-templateView license
Melancholia
Melancholia
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8162498/melancholiaFree Image from public domain license
Michelangelo Buonarroti's The Creation of Adam element, editable picture frame design, remixed by rawpixel
Michelangelo Buonarroti's The Creation of Adam element, editable picture frame design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9081561/png-adam-antique-artView license
The Preparation of the Cross: Christ Resting, Christ Being Nailed to the Cross, and Erection of the Cross, ca. 1510 – 1520…
The Preparation of the Cross: Christ Resting, Christ Being Nailed to the Cross, and Erection of the Cross, ca. 1510 – 1520…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18938660/image-christ-person-artisticFree Image from public domain license
Michelangelo Buonarroti's The Creation of Adam, editable picture frame design, remixed by rawpixel
Michelangelo Buonarroti's The Creation of Adam, editable picture frame design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8912895/png-adam-antique-artView license
Christ on the Cross (1846) by Eugène Delacroix
Christ on the Cross (1846) by Eugène Delacroix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126597/christ-the-cross-1846-eugene-delacroixFree Image from public domain license
Pray quote blog banner template
Pray quote blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630748/pray-quote-blog-banner-templateView license
Susannah and the Elders (ca. 1700-1727 (late Baroque)) by Giuseppe Bartolomeo Chiari
Susannah and the Elders (ca. 1700-1727 (late Baroque)) by Giuseppe Bartolomeo Chiari
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136481/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Merry Christmas Instagram post template, editable text
Merry Christmas Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11526463/merry-christmas-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The Penitent Magdalene (ca. 1635 (Baroque)) by Guido Reni
The Penitent Magdalene (ca. 1635 (Baroque)) by Guido Reni
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10135987/the-penitent-magdalene-ca-1635-baroque-guido-reniFree Image from public domain license
Ancient art exhibition Facebook story template
Ancient art exhibition Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13031947/ancient-art-exhibition-facebook-story-templateView license
Altarpiece with the Passion of Christ: Arrest of Christ (ca. 1480-1495 (Late Medieval)) by German
Altarpiece with the Passion of Christ: Arrest of Christ (ca. 1480-1495 (Late Medieval)) by German
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148539/image-background-golden-christFree Image from public domain license
Creation of Adam mixed media, Michelangelo's artwork remixed by rawpixel
Creation of Adam mixed media, Michelangelo's artwork remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7423188/imageView license
Salvator Mundi by Domenico Fetti
Salvator Mundi by Domenico Fetti
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185342/salvator-mundi-domenico-fettiFree Image from public domain license
Ancient art exhibition Instagram post template
Ancient art exhibition Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13032017/ancient-art-exhibition-instagram-post-templateView license
The Parable of the Mote and the Beam
The Parable of the Mote and the Beam
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613384/the-parable-the-mote-and-the-beamFree Image from public domain license
Smiling emoticon head, mental health remix, editable design
Smiling emoticon head, mental health remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9820897/smiling-emoticon-head-mental-health-remix-editable-designView license
Saint Jerome in the Wilderness (ca. 1620-1630 (Baroque)) by Angelo Caroselli
Saint Jerome in the Wilderness (ca. 1620-1630 (Baroque)) by Angelo Caroselli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10135907/saint-jerome-the-wilderness-ca-1620-1630-baroque-angelo-caroselliFree Image from public domain license
Smiling emoticon head, mental health remix, editable design
Smiling emoticon head, mental health remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9820892/smiling-emoticon-head-mental-health-remix-editable-designView license
Judith Decapitating Holofernes (ca. 1640 (Baroque)) by Trophime Bigot
Judith Decapitating Holofernes (ca. 1640 (Baroque)) by Trophime Bigot
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136028/judith-decapitating-holofernes-ca-1640-baroque-trophime-bigotFree Image from public domain license
Editable Michelangelo Buonarroti's The Creation of Adam, famous vintage painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons.…
Editable Michelangelo Buonarroti's The Creation of Adam, famous vintage painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8914764/png-adam-antique-artView license
The Adoration of the Three Kings (ca. 1525-1530 (Renaissance)) by Girolamo da Santacroce
The Adoration of the Three Kings (ca. 1525-1530 (Renaissance)) by Girolamo da Santacroce
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150394/image-jesus-horse-animalFree Image from public domain license
Editable Michelangelo Buonarroti's The Creation of Adam, famous vintage painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons.…
Editable Michelangelo Buonarroti's The Creation of Adam, famous vintage painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8912237/png-adam-antique-artView license
Judith with the Head of Holofernes (17th century) by Attributed to Willem van Mieris
Judith with the Head of Holofernes (17th century) by Attributed to Willem van Mieris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151428/image-background-face-darkFree Image from public domain license