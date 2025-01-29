Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagereligious paintings public domainchristfacepersonartvintagepublic domainillustrationPlaque with the Resurrection of Christ (1605 (Baroque)) by Jean Limosin IOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 856 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1284 x 1800 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarLight & truth, editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18125849/light-truth-editable-poster-templateView licensePlaque with the Annunciation (1605 (Baroque)) by Jean Limosin Ihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10135885/plaque-with-the-annunciation-1605-baroque-jean-limosinFree Image from public domain licenseHoly mass Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13050043/holy-mass-instagram-story-templateView licenseThe Crucifixion (early 17th century (Baroque)) by Jean Limosin I and Jean Limosin IIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10135846/photo-image-jesus-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseJesus fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663201/jesus-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licensePlaque with Christ Carrying the Cross (ca. 1530 (Renaissance)) by Léonard Limosinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150507/photo-image-christ-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseHoly mass poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14835960/holy-mass-poster-templateView licenseThe Arrest of Christ (ca. 1544 (Renaissance)) by Léonard Limosinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150722/the-arrest-christ-ca-1544-renaissance-leonard-limosinFree Image from public domain licenseLight & truth poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13049387/light-truth-poster-templateView licenseThe Crucifixion (early 17th century (late Renaissance)) by Jean Limosin Ihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151376/the-crucifixion-early-17th-century-late-renaissance-jean-limosinFree Image from public domain licenseLight & truth poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14038991/light-truth-poster-templateView licenseOval Plaque with the Annunciation (ca. 1600 (Early Modern)) by Suzanne de Courthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10135731/oval-plaque-with-the-annunciation-ca-1600-early-modern-suzanne-courtFree Image from public domain licenseEditable religious illustration design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15232948/editable-religious-illustration-design-element-setView licenseThe Crucifixion (early 17th century) by Léonard Limosin IIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151441/the-crucifixion-early-17th-century-leonard-limosinFree Image from public domain licenseAscension day editable poster template in black and white toneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18097296/ascension-day-editable-poster-template-black-and-white-tonesView licenseMarshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8235147/marsFree Image from public domain licenseBelieve poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12601608/believe-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMinervahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8235168/minervaFree Image from public domain licenseRaphael's Madonna del Granduca element, editable famous painting, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082133/png-art-baby-blueView licenseFooted Dish with Venus Accusing Psyche of Impiety (ca. 1560 (Renaissance)) by Workshop of Léonard Limosinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150949/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseHoly mass Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459786/holy-mass-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe Holy Family with Saint John (mid 17th century) by Jean Limosin IIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151500/the-holy-family-with-saint-john-mid-17th-century-jean-limosinFree Image from public domain licenseLight & truth Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459778/light-truth-instagram-post-templateView licenseSt. Catherine of Alexandria (mid 17th century) by Jean Limosin IIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151497/st-catherine-alexandria-mid-17th-century-jean-limosinFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas Eve mass post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11276366/christmas-eve-mass-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licensePlaque with Solomon Turning to Idolatry (1550-1575 (Renaissance)) by Pierre Reymondhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150977/photo-image-face-frame-personFree Image from public domain licenseDevine Jesus Christ set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15130948/devine-jesus-christ-set-editable-design-elementView licenseSalt Cellar: The Muses (1st quarter 17th century) by Jean Limosin I and Jean Limosin IIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151443/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseLight and Truth poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14491428/light-and-truth-poster-templateView licenseThe Last Supper (c. 1650) by François Limosin IIIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151491/the-last-supper-c-1650-francois-limosin-iiiFree Image from public domain licenseBible psalm blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459729/bible-psalm-blog-banner-templateView licenseTwenty-one Plaques Depicting Prophets, Apostles and Sibyls (ca. 1535-1540 (late Renaissance)) by Léonard Limosinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150561/photo-image-face-golden-frameFree Image from public domain licenseMother's day celebration poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710324/mothers-day-celebration-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMedallion with Hercules and Antaeus (1573 (Renaissance)) by Léonard Limosinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151211/medallion-with-hercules-and-antaeus-1573-renaissance-leonard-limosinFree Image from public domain licenseChristianity Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11622679/christianity-instagram-post-templateView licensePair of Spoons with Jupiter and a Personification of Perspective (1600-1619 (Baroque)) by Jean Limosin Ihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10135784/photo-image-face-person-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseLight & truth Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14494968/light-truth-instagram-post-templateView licensePlaque with Mercury Bringing Psyche up to Mount Olympus (ca. 1560-1570 (Renaissance)) by Jean Pénicaud IIIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150956/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseLight & truth Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14494963/light-truth-facebook-story-templateView licenseMedallion with Hercules Strangling Serpents (1570 (Renaissance)) by Léonard Limosinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151187/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license