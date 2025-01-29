rawpixel
Plaque with the Resurrection of Christ (1605 (Baroque)) by Jean Limosin I
Light & truth, editable poster template
Plaque with the Annunciation (1605 (Baroque)) by Jean Limosin I
Holy mass Instagram story template
The Crucifixion (early 17th century (Baroque)) by Jean Limosin I and Jean Limosin II
Jesus fantasy remix, editable design
Plaque with Christ Carrying the Cross (ca. 1530 (Renaissance)) by Léonard Limosin
Holy mass poster template
The Arrest of Christ (ca. 1544 (Renaissance)) by Léonard Limosin
Light & truth poster template
The Crucifixion (early 17th century (late Renaissance)) by Jean Limosin I
Light & truth poster template
Oval Plaque with the Annunciation (ca. 1600 (Early Modern)) by Suzanne de Court
Editable religious illustration design element set
The Crucifixion (early 17th century) by Léonard Limosin II
Ascension day editable poster template in black and white tones
Mars
Believe poster template, editable text and design
Minerva
Raphael's Madonna del Granduca element, editable famous painting, remixed by rawpixel
Footed Dish with Venus Accusing Psyche of Impiety (ca. 1560 (Renaissance)) by Workshop of Léonard Limosin
Holy mass Instagram post template
The Holy Family with Saint John (mid 17th century) by Jean Limosin II
Light & truth Instagram post template
St. Catherine of Alexandria (mid 17th century) by Jean Limosin II
Christmas Eve mass post template, editable social media design
Plaque with Solomon Turning to Idolatry (1550-1575 (Renaissance)) by Pierre Reymond
Devine Jesus Christ set, editable design element
Salt Cellar: The Muses (1st quarter 17th century) by Jean Limosin I and Jean Limosin II
Light and Truth poster template
The Last Supper (c. 1650) by François Limosin III
Bible psalm blog banner template
Twenty-one Plaques Depicting Prophets, Apostles and Sibyls (ca. 1535-1540 (late Renaissance)) by Léonard Limosin
Mother's day celebration poster template, editable text and design
Medallion with Hercules and Antaeus (1573 (Renaissance)) by Léonard Limosin
Christianity Instagram post template
Pair of Spoons with Jupiter and a Personification of Perspective (1600-1619 (Baroque)) by Jean Limosin I
Light & truth Instagram post template
Plaque with Mercury Bringing Psyche up to Mount Olympus (ca. 1560-1570 (Renaissance)) by Jean Pénicaud III
Light & truth Facebook story template
Medallion with Hercules Strangling Serpents (1570 (Renaissance)) by Léonard Limosin
