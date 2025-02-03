rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Madonna and Child (ca. 1620-1662 (Baroque)) by Carlo Francesco Nuvolone
Save
Edit Image
public domain oil paintingbaroqueportrait paintingarte public domainrenaissance religious artpublic domain renaissanceoil painting portraititaly
Raphael's Madonna del Granduca element, editable famous painting, remixed by rawpixel
Raphael's Madonna del Granduca element, editable famous painting, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082133/png-art-baby-blueView license
Madonna and Child (ca. 1510 (Renaissance)) by Bernardino Zenale
Madonna and Child (ca. 1510 (Renaissance)) by Bernardino Zenale
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150019/madonna-and-child-ca-1510-renaissance-bernardino-zenaleFree Image from public domain license
Travel quote Instagram post template, editable text and design
Travel quote Instagram post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18666655/travel-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Madonna and Child (ca. 1515 (Renaissance)) by Gerolamo Giovenone and Copy after Raphael
Madonna and Child (ca. 1515 (Renaissance)) by Gerolamo Giovenone and Copy after Raphael
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150253/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Mona Lisa sticker, editable design. Artwork by Leonardo da Vinci, remixed by rawpixel.
Mona Lisa sticker, editable design. Artwork by Leonardo da Vinci, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082142/png-art-remix-bookView license
Virgin and Child (ca. 1480 (Renaissance)) by School of Ferrara and School of Lombardy
Virgin and Child (ca. 1480 (Renaissance)) by School of Ferrara and School of Lombardy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148528/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Monet quote poster template, editable text and design
Monet quote poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710248/monet-quoteView license
Virgin and Child with White Roses (2nd half 15th century (Renaissance)) by Pseudo Pier Francesco Fiorentino
Virgin and Child with White Roses (2nd half 15th century (Renaissance)) by Pseudo Pier Francesco Fiorentino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148430/image-jesus-roses-flowersFree Image from public domain license
Museum poster template
Museum poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12708576/museum-poster-templateView license
Madonna and Child (ca. 1515 (Renaissance)) by School of Parma
Madonna and Child (ca. 1515 (Renaissance)) by School of Parma
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150251/madonna-and-child-ca-1515-renaissance-school-parmaFree Image from public domain license
Museum poster template
Museum poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13072015/museum-poster-templateView license
Madonna and Child (1510-1515 (Renaissance)) by Giovanni Agostino da Lodi
Madonna and Child (1510-1515 (Renaissance)) by Giovanni Agostino da Lodi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150341/madonna-and-child-1510-1515-renaissance-giovanni-agostino-lodiFree Image from public domain license
Museum Facebook story template
Museum Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13072018/museum-facebook-story-templateView license
Madonna and Child with St. Jerome and St. Catherine of Alexandria (ca. 1510 (Renaissance)) by Attributed to Francesco Rizzo…
Madonna and Child with St. Jerome and St. Catherine of Alexandria (ca. 1510 (Renaissance)) by Attributed to Francesco Rizzo…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150013/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Mona Lisa picture frame, famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
Mona Lisa picture frame, famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8892079/mona-lisa-picture-frame-famous-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView license
Three panels with the Madonna and Child Enthroned Between the Archangel Michael and Saint Peter (ca. 1500 (Renaissance)) by…
Three panels with the Madonna and Child Enthroned Between the Archangel Michael and Saint Peter (ca. 1500 (Renaissance)) by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149744/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Madame Monet & famous women background, remixed by rawpixel
Madame Monet & famous women background, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926692/madame-monet-famous-women-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Madonna and Child with Saints (ca. 1510-1515 (Renaissance)) by Attributed to Francesco di Bosio Zaganelliand or and…
Madonna and Child with Saints (ca. 1510-1515 (Renaissance)) by Attributed to Francesco di Bosio Zaganelliand or and…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149950/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Madame Monet & famous women background, remixed by rawpixel
Madame Monet & famous women background, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926691/madame-monet-famous-women-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Madonna and Child (ca. 1520 (Renaissance)) by Perugino
Madonna and Child (ca. 1520 (Renaissance)) by Perugino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150299/madonna-and-child-ca-1520-renaissance-peruginoFree Image from public domain license
Mona Lisa picture frame sticker, famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
Mona Lisa picture frame sticker, famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8892101/mona-lisa-picture-frame-sticker-famous-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView license
Madonna and Child with the Young St. John and Two Angels (ca. 1505 (Renaissance)) by Formerly attributed to Raffaello…
Madonna and Child with the Young St. John and Two Angels (ca. 1505 (Renaissance)) by Formerly attributed to Raffaello…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149858/image-angel-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Art history class poster template, editable text and design
Art history class poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478575/art-history-class-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Virgin and Child (ca. 1500 (Renaissance)) by Florentine
Virgin and Child (ca. 1500 (Renaissance)) by Florentine
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149684/virgin-and-child-ca-1500-renaissance-florentineFree Image from public domain license
Art exhibition poster template, editable text & design
Art exhibition poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121875/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Madonna and Child (ca. 1485 (Renaissance)) by Workshop of Bartolomeo Vivarini
Madonna and Child (ca. 1485 (Renaissance)) by Workshop of Bartolomeo Vivarini
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149526/madonna-and-child-ca-1485-renaissance-workshop-bartolomeo-vivariniFree Image from public domain license
Art museum poster template, editable text and design
Art museum poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14709137/art-museumView license
Madonna and Child (ca. 1506 (Renaissance)) by Giovanni Battista Bertucci I
Madonna and Child (ca. 1506 (Renaissance)) by Giovanni Battista Bertucci I
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149911/madonna-and-child-ca-1506-renaissance-giovanni-battista-bertucciFree Image from public domain license
Renaissance fair Facebook post template, editable design
Renaissance fair Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686098/renaissance-fair-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Virgin and Child (1450-1460 (Renaissance)) by Giovanni Francesco da Rimini
Virgin and Child (1450-1460 (Renaissance)) by Giovanni Francesco da Rimini
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148385/virgin-and-child-1450-1460-renaissance-giovanni-francesco-riminiFree Image from public domain license
Art history class Instagram story template, editable text
Art history class Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478579/art-history-class-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Madonna and Child (ca. 1430-1450 (Late Medieval)) by Style of Robert Campin
Madonna and Child (ca. 1430-1450 (Late Medieval)) by Style of Robert Campin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148072/madonna-and-child-ca-1430-1450-late-medieval-style-robert-campinFree Image from public domain license
Natural beauty Instagram post template, editable text
Natural beauty Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11446681/natural-beauty-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Madonna and Child (ca. 1505 (Renaissance)) by Workshop of Cima da Conegliano
Madonna and Child (ca. 1505 (Renaissance)) by Workshop of Cima da Conegliano
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149862/madonna-and-child-ca-1505-renaissance-workshop-cima-coneglianoFree Image from public domain license
Classical music cover template
Classical music cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14371784/classical-music-cover-templateView license
Madonna and Child with Saint John the Baptist (ca. 1510 (Renaissance)) by Giacomo Franciaand or and Giulio Francia
Madonna and Child with Saint John the Baptist (ca. 1510 (Renaissance)) by Giacomo Franciaand or and Giulio Francia
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149999/photo-image-face-frame-personFree Image from public domain license
Graphic conference poster template, editable text and design
Graphic conference poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10706278/graphic-conference-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Madonna and Child (ca. 1475 (Renaisance)) by Workshop of Sandro Botticelli
Madonna and Child (ca. 1475 (Renaisance)) by Workshop of Sandro Botticelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148524/madonna-and-child-ca-1475-renaisance-workshop-sandro-botticelliFree Image from public domain license
Museum blog banner template
Museum blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12708182/museum-blog-banner-templateView license
Madonna and Child with Saint John the Baptist (ca. 1515 (Renaissance)) by Giovanni Antonio Sogliani
Madonna and Child with Saint John the Baptist (ca. 1515 (Renaissance)) by Giovanni Antonio Sogliani
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150249/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license