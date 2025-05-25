Edit ImageCrop11SaveSaveEdit Imagebaroque art public domainsolitudemary magdalenewoman portrait painting darkmary magdalene public domainemagdalenesaint mary magdalenepublic domain dark artSaint Mary Magdalene (ca. 1625-1635 (Baroque)) by Giovanni Antonio GalliOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 885 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1328 x 1800 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarBaby blues Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9616693/baby-blues-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Penitent Magdalene (ca. 1635 (Baroque)) by Guido Renihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10135987/the-penitent-magdalene-ca-1635-baroque-guido-reniFree Image from public domain licenseChurch Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11723634/church-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHead of an Old Man (1635-1640 (Baroque)) by Workshop of Rembrandt van Rijnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136075/head-old-man-1635-1640-baroque-workshop-rembrandt-van-rijnFree Image from public domain licenseGold picture frame mockup element, vintage editable design with Virgin and Child painting. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9820100/png-art-artwork-babyView licenseMary Magdalene (ca. 1650 (Baroque)) by Jan Boeckhorst and Style of Anthony van Dyckhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136131/image-face-skull-personFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Virgin Mary statue design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15599180/editable-virgin-mary-statue-design-element-setView licenseAbschied und Tod, 1923 by käthe kollwitzhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18984059/abschied-und-tod-1923-kathe-kollwitzFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Virgin Mary statue design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15599694/editable-virgin-mary-statue-design-element-setView licenseStudy of Juliette (1905) by Julius Le Blanc Stewarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129632/study-juliette-1905-julius-blanc-stewartFree Image from public domain licenseChristianity course poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12601283/christianity-course-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSaint Mary Magdalen. Etching after G.F. Grimaldi.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13985524/saint-mary-magdalen-etching-after-gf-grimaldiFree Image from public domain licenseWorship god poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602848/worship-god-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Penitent Magdalene (ca. 1730 (Baroque)) by Italianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136612/the-penitent-magdalene-ca-1730-baroque-italianFree Image from public domain licenseHappy girls are the prettiest Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11868626/happy-girls-are-the-prettiest-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSaint Mary Magdalen. Mezzotint by S.W. Reynolds, 1829, after A. Allegri, il Correggio.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13993684/image-face-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseSunday service poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770136/sunday-service-poster-templateView licenseSaint Mary Magdalen. Engraving by F. Bacon after W. Etty.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13970730/saint-mary-magdalen-engraving-bacon-after-ettyFree Image from public domain licenseHoly communion Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11952117/holy-communion-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSaint Mary Magdalen . Colour stipple engraving by R. Earlom, 1789, after G.B. Cipriani.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13955009/image-angel-cartoon-faceFree Image from public domain licenseWorship god Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12694674/worship-god-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseMaria Magdalena (1784 - 1842) by Giovanni Balestra, Antonio Canova, Antonio Canova and Giovanni Tognollihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13779404/image-paper-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseWorship god Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12694627/worship-god-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMary Magdalen (1515-1540 (Renaissance)) by Workshop of Giampietrinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150430/mary-magdalen-1515-1540-renaissance-workshop-giampietrinoFree Image from public domain licensePray for peace poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12601003/pray-for-peace-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSaint Mary Magdalen. Engraving by C. Faucci after Annibale Carracci.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13999963/saint-mary-magdalen-engraving-faucci-after-annibale-carracciFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas eve mass Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11947611/christmas-eve-mass-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSaint Mary Magdalene (ca. 1524 (Renaissance)) by Bernardino Luini and Style of Andrea Solariohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150375/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseTip of the day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11868084/tip-the-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHead of an Aged Woman (1655/1660) by Dutch 17th Century and Rembrandt van Rijnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10013124/head-aged-woman-16551660-dutch-17th-century-and-rembrandt-van-rijnFree Image from public domain licenseWorship god blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12694599/worship-god-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseMary Magdalene (c. 1530) by Jan van Scorelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13741901/mary-magdalene-c-1530-jan-van-scorelFree Image from public domain licenseRaphael's Madonna del Granduca element, editable famous painting, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082133/png-art-baby-blueView licenseSaint Mary Magdalen. Etching by B. Maura, 1875, after J. Ribera.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13981313/saint-mary-magdalen-etching-maura-1875-after-riberaFree Image from public domain licenseRaphael's Madonna del Granduca, editable famous painting, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071960/raphaels-madonna-del-granduca-editable-famous-painting-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSelf-Portrait in Front of the Easel, ca. 1708 – 1713 by giovanni antonio pellegrinihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18938278/image-face-person-artisticFree Image from public domain licenseRaphael's famous painting, editable Madonna del Granduca artwork, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9037212/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-art-babyView licenseSaint Mary Magdalen dei Pazzi. Etching by G. Fabbri, 1757.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14018614/saint-mary-magdalen-dei-pazzi-etching-fabbri-1757Free Image from public domain licenseRaphael's Madonna del Granduca, editable famous painting, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071919/raphaels-madonna-del-granduca-editable-famous-painting-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSaint Mary Magdalene Pray for Us (c. 1820) by French 19th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10034090/saint-mary-magdalene-pray-for-c-1820-french-19th-centuryFree Image from public domain license