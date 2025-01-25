Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagerenaissance landscapeart renaissance womanpastoralanimalangeltreeskyfaceHoly Family Departing for Egypt (ca. 1625 (Baroque)) by Peeter van AvontOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 937 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1799 x 1404 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarSandro Botticelli's angels iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12750379/png-adult-android-wallpaper-angelView licenseRest on the Flight into Egypt (1515-1525 (Renaissance)) by Master of the Mansi Magdalenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150437/image-angel-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseSandro Botticelli's Venus background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12685219/png-adult-angel-animalView licenseThe Virgin with the Swaddled Child (1520) by Albrecht Dürerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9998761/the-virgin-with-the-swaddled-child-1520-albrecht-durerFree Image from public domain licenseWoman and bird, vintage illustration by Absinthe Robette. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12532061/woman-and-bird-vintage-illustration-absinthe-robette-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDie Heilige Familie mit dem Johannesknaben unter einem Baldachin, von vier Engeln umgeben, ein Engel empfängt von dem…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18939500/image-angel-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseSunset butterfly background, spiritual designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8478904/sunset-butterfly-background-spiritual-designView licenseThe Holy Family with Angels (ca. 1520 (Renaissance)) by Defendente Ferrarihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150308/the-holy-family-with-angels-ca-1520-renaissance-defendente-ferrariFree Image from public domain licenseSandro Botticelli's angels background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12685246/png-adult-angel-animalView licenseFlying and Adoring Angels (1613-1614 (Baroque)) by Domenico Fettihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10135925/flying-and-adoring-angels-1613-1614-baroque-domenico-fettiFree Image from public domain licenseHappy soul quote mobile wallpaper template, editable aesthetic designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18114354/happy-soul-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-aesthetic-designView licenseSacra Conversazione, null by caspar beutlerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18954023/sacra-conversazione-null-caspar-beutlerFree Image from public domain licenseSunset butterfly background, spiritual designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8478908/sunset-butterfly-background-spiritual-designView licenseThe Rest on the Flight into Egypt (ca. 1720-1730 (Baroque)) by Giovanni Odazzihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136599/the-rest-the-flight-into-egypt-ca-1720-1730-baroque-giovanni-odazziFree Image from public domain licenseMystical aesthetic pink background remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12931381/mystical-aesthetic-pink-background-remixView licenseThe Virgin and Child Crowned by Two Angels (1518) by Albrecht Dürerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9990447/the-virgin-and-child-crowned-two-angels-1518-albrecht-durerFree Image from public domain licenseMindfulness aesthetic background, woman with wings silhouettehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8475100/mindfulness-aesthetic-background-woman-with-wings-silhouetteView licenseThronende Maria mit dem Jesuskind, flankiert von zwei Engeln, nach einer Wandmalerei von Francesco Melanzio in einer…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18939266/image-angel-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseMindfulness aesthetic background, woman with wings silhouettehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8475091/mindfulness-aesthetic-background-woman-with-wings-silhouetteView licenseThe Virgin and Child Crowned by One Angel (1520) by Albrecht Dürerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9998759/the-virgin-and-child-crowned-one-angel-1520-albrecht-durerFree Image from public domain licenseCursed female angel fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663823/cursed-female-angel-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseThe Virgin Surrounded by Many Angels (1518) by Albrecht Dürerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9990440/the-virgin-surrounded-many-angels-1518-albrecht-durerFree Image from public domain licenseFloral dreamscape background, flower field remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8558195/floral-dreamscape-background-flower-field-remixView licenseSt Anne, the Virgin and Child with a Bishop Saint left wing of an altarpiece, ca. 1545 – 1550 by anton woensam von wormshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18949959/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWoman and bird background, vintage illustration by Absinthe Robette. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511355/png-absinthe-robette-adult-animalView licenseRest on the Flight into Egypt, null by florentine master ca. 1500https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18980343/rest-the-flight-into-egypt-null-florentine-master-ca-1500Free Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman at field, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10414704/watercolor-woman-field-editable-remix-designView licenseThe Virgin and Child with a Rose (c. 1616/1617) by Jacques Bellangehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10005585/the-virgin-and-child-with-rose-c-16161617-jacques-bellangeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman at field, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10247767/watercolor-woman-field-editable-remix-designView licenseFlight of the Holy Family into Egypt (1647 (Baroque)) by Jacob Jordaens the elderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136204/image-horse-cow-angelFree Image from public domain licenseAncient art exhibition poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721900/ancient-art-exhibition-poster-templateView licenseMadonna and Child with a Franciscan Saint (ca. 1712 (Renaissance)) by Stefano Maria Legnanihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151560/image-angels-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman at field, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10416314/watercolor-woman-field-editable-remix-designView licenseThe Holy Family with an Angel (ca. 1485 (Renaissance)) by Attributed to Baldassare Carrarihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149517/image-angel-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman at field, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198891/watercolor-woman-field-editable-remix-designView licenseThe Holy Family with Five Angels (in or before 1505) by Albrecht Dürerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9988753/the-holy-family-with-five-angels-in-before-1505-albrecht-durerFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding flower, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12533302/woman-holding-flower-vintage-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLetzte Kommunion einer sterbenden Nonne (oder eines Mönches?), null by gaspare dizianihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18955561/image-angels-person-artisticFree Image from public domain licenseRenaissance exhibition Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894108/renaissance-exhibition-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Holy Trinity (1542) by Johann Ladenspelderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9992235/the-holy-trinity-1542-johann-ladenspelderFree Image from public domain license