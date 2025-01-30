rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Portrait of Rhys Griffiths (1617 (17th century)) by Isaac Oliver I
Save
Edit Image
elizabethanfaceframepersonartmanvintagepublic domain
Film frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.
Film frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView license
Lady Anne Bacon (ca. 1600 (17th century)) by Isaac Oliver I
Lady Anne Bacon (ca. 1600 (17th century)) by Isaac Oliver I
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10135703/lady-anne-bacon-ca-1600-17th-century-isaac-oliverFree Image from public domain license
Bradley's The Kiss frame background, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Bradley's The Kiss frame background, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563622/png-art-nouveau-baby-backgroundView license
George Calvert, First Lord Baltimore (ca. 1615-1620 (17th century)) by Peter Oliver
George Calvert, First Lord Baltimore (ca. 1615-1620 (17th century)) by Peter Oliver
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10135749/photo-image-face-frame-personFree Image from public domain license
Bradley's The Kiss frame background, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Bradley's The Kiss frame background, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563589/png-adult-art-nouveauView license
Queen Henrietta Maria (ca. 1635 (Baroque)) by John Hoskins I
Queen Henrietta Maria (ca. 1635 (Baroque)) by John Hoskins I
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136000/queen-henrietta-maria-ca-1635-baroque-john-hoskinsFree Image from public domain license
Bradley's The Kiss frame background, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Bradley's The Kiss frame background, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12540056/png-adult-art-nouveauView license
Gilbert Sheldon, Archbishop of Canterbury (1667 (Baroque)) by Samuel Cooper
Gilbert Sheldon, Archbishop of Canterbury (1667 (Baroque)) by Samuel Cooper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136353/gilbert-sheldon-archbishop-canterbury-1667-baroque-samuel-cooperFree Image from public domain license
Bradley's The Kiss frame background, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Bradley's The Kiss frame background, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12541376/png-art-nouveau-backgroundView license
Heneage Finch, Speaker in First Parliament of Charles I (ca. 1625-1630 (Baroque)) by John Hoskins I
Heneage Finch, Speaker in First Parliament of Charles I (ca. 1625-1630 (Baroque)) by John Hoskins I
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10135932/photo-image-face-frame-personFree Image from public domain license
Bradley's The Kiss frame background, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Bradley's The Kiss frame background, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12541261/png-art-nouveau-baby-blueView license
Portrait of Elizabeth Stuart (ca. 1618 (Baroque)) by Peter Oliver
Portrait of Elizabeth Stuart (ca. 1618 (Baroque)) by Peter Oliver
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10135884/portrait-elizabeth-stuart-ca-1618-baroque-peter-oliverFree Image from public domain license
Bradley's The Kiss frame background, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Bradley's The Kiss frame background, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563639/png-art-nouveau-backgroundView license
Portrait of Frederick V, Elector of the Rhine Palatinate (ca. 1618 (Baroque)) by Peter Oliver
Portrait of Frederick V, Elector of the Rhine Palatinate (ca. 1618 (Baroque)) by Peter Oliver
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10135894/photo-image-face-frame-personFree Image from public domain license
Picture frame editable mockup, Portrait of William E. Norton. Remixed by rawpixel.
Picture frame editable mockup, Portrait of William E. Norton. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11521399/png-accessory-adult-aestheticView license
John Lee Warner, Lord Chief Justice (ca. 1670-1675 (Baroque)) by Thomas Flatman
John Lee Warner, Lord Chief Justice (ca. 1670-1675 (Baroque)) by Thomas Flatman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136300/john-lee-warner-lord-chief-justice-ca-1670-1675-baroque-thomas-flatmanFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage woman black background, gold frame design
Editable vintage woman black background, gold frame design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513490/editable-vintage-woman-black-background-gold-frame-designView license
A Lady of Queen Elizabeth's Court (1600-1610 (late Renaissance)) by Nicholas Hilliard
A Lady of Queen Elizabeth's Court (1600-1610 (late Renaissance)) by Nicholas Hilliard
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10135801/photo-image-face-frame-personFree Image from public domain license
Gold frame black background, editable vintage woman border design
Gold frame black background, editable vintage woman border design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11706343/gold-frame-black-background-editable-vintage-woman-border-designView license
Catherine, Countess of Chesterfield (1670-1679 (?) (Baroque)) by Nicholas Dixon
Catherine, Countess of Chesterfield (1670-1679 (?) (Baroque)) by Nicholas Dixon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136363/catherine-countess-chesterfield-1670-1679-baroque-nicholas-dixonFree Image from public domain license
Editable paper texture collage background
Editable paper texture collage background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517123/editable-paper-texture-collage-backgroundView license
Elizabeth, Queen of England (c. 1603) by Crispijn van de Passe I, Isaac Oliver and Hans Woutneel
Elizabeth, Queen of England (c. 1603) by Crispijn van de Passe I, Isaac Oliver and Hans Woutneel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10001677/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Man holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566852/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView license
Ducale Showing a Man, His Wife, and Two Daughters (c. 1570)
Ducale Showing a Man, His Wife, and Two Daughters (c. 1570)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9798722/ducale-showing-man-his-wife-and-two-daughters-c-1570Free Image from public domain license
Businessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Businessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9554387/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Half-length Portrait of Louis XIV (1638-1715) (17th century (Baroque)) by Style of Pierre Mignard I
Half-length Portrait of Louis XIV (1638-1715) (17th century (Baroque)) by Style of Pierre Mignard I
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151444/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Editable picture frame mockup, vintage design
Editable picture frame mockup, vintage design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10712916/editable-picture-frame-mockup-vintage-designView license
Portrait of a Courtier (ca. 1565 (Renaissance)) by Circle of François Clouet
Portrait of a Courtier (ca. 1565 (Renaissance)) by Circle of François Clouet
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151050/portrait-courtier-ca-1565-renaissance-circle-francois-clouetFree Image from public domain license
Editable collage vintage frame background
Editable collage vintage frame background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11516990/editable-collage-vintage-frame-backgroundView license
Portrait of a Man by Isaac Oliver, the elder
Portrait of a Man by Isaac Oliver, the elder
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8963837/portrait-man-isaac-oliver-the-elderFree Image from public domain license
Businessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Businessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9505238/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Mrs. Elizabeth Brinsley Sheridan, née Linley (1750-1800) by English
Mrs. Elizabeth Brinsley Sheridan, née Linley (1750-1800) by English
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123738/mrs-elizabeth-brinsley-sheridan-nee-linley-1750-1800-englishFree Image from public domain license
Funeral blog banner template
Funeral blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13828464/funeral-blog-banner-templateView license
Portrait of a Woman (18th century) by French and Venetian
Portrait of a Woman (18th century) by French and Venetian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123386/portrait-woman-18th-century-french-and-venetianFree Image from public domain license
Retro TV screen editable mockup
Retro TV screen editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12612609/retro-screen-editable-mockupView license
Madonna and Child in Glory by Isaac Oliver
Madonna and Child in Glory by Isaac Oliver
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9720124/madonna-and-child-glory-isaac-oliverFree Image from public domain license
Art gallery frame mockup, editable design
Art gallery frame mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14716134/art-gallery-frame-mockup-editable-designView license
Woman Picking Grapes (18th century (?)) by Quaint
Woman Picking Grapes (18th century (?)) by Quaint
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123339/woman-picking-grapes-18th-century-quaintFree Image from public domain license
Gold picture frame editable mockup, vintage design with Portrait of Thomas Pennant Barton. Remixed by rawpixel.
Gold picture frame editable mockup, vintage design with Portrait of Thomas Pennant Barton. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774043/png-19th-century-albumen-americanView license
Portrait of a Nobleman (c. 1570) by French 16th Century
Portrait of a Nobleman (c. 1570) by French 16th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9995090/portrait-nobleman-c-1570-french-16th-centuryFree Image from public domain license