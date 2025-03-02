rawpixel
Virgin and Child (ca. 1630-1632 (Baroque)) by Anthony van Dyckand workshop
Madame Monet & famous women background, remixed by rawpixel
The Virgin In Prayer (1630-80 (Baroque)) by Sassoferrato
Madame Monet & famous women background, remixed by rawpixel
Madonna and Child (ca. 1620-1662 (Baroque)) by Carlo Francesco Nuvolone
Virgin and Child with Three Angels (16th century) by Italian
The Mourning Virgin (1575-1642 (Baroque)) by Workshop of Guido Reni
Virgin and Child (ca. 1720-1725 (Baroque)) by Giovanni Battista Tiepolo
The Virgin and Child on the Crescent with a Diadem (1514) by Albrecht Dürer
Madonna and Child (ca. 1505 (Renaissance)) by Workshop of Cima da Conegliano
The Holy Family with a Saint (mid 17th century (Renaissance)) by Italian
The Virgin and Child on the Crescent by Lucas van Leyden
The Virgin Nursing the Child (1519) by Albrecht Dürer
The Virgin with the Swaddled Child (1520) by Albrecht Dürer
The Virgin in Prayer (1609-1700 (Renaissance)) by Workshop of Sassoferrato
Holy Family Departing for Egypt (ca. 1625 (Baroque)) by Peeter van Avont
The Virgin with Two Angels by After Lucas van Leyden
Madonna and Child (ca. 1510 (Renaissance)) by Bernardino Zenale
The Virgin and Child Seated by a Tree (1513) by Albrecht Dürer
Madonna and Child (ca. 1485 (Renaissance)) by Workshop of Bartolomeo Vivarini
St Anne, the Virgin and Child with a Bishop Saint left wing of an altarpiece, ca. 1545 – 1550 by anton woensam von worms
Madonna Adoring the Child (c. 1585-1605 (Renaissance)) by Barbara Longhi
Virgin and Child (ca. 1500 (Renaissance)) by Florentine
