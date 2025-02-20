Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagebaroquebaroque paintingallegoryfive sensespietro paoliniguitarpublic domain images guitarsadultAllegory of the Five Senses (ca. 1630) by Pietro PaoliniOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 848 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1799 x 1271 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarArt exhibition poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12830359/art-exhibition-poster-templateView licenseMerry Company (ca. 1630 (Baroque)) by Jan van Bijlert and Workshop of Jan van Bijlerthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10135883/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseArt & History class poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12830269/art-history-class-poster-templateView licenseThe Music Lesson (c. 1670) by Anonymous Artist and Gerard ter Borch the Youngerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10014474/the-music-lesson-c-1670-anonymous-artist-and-gerard-ter-borch-the-youngerFree Image from public domain licenseArt therapy Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11966486/art-therapy-instagram-post-templateView licenseDrinking Song (c. 1890) by Francisco Domingo Marquéshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776591/drinking-song-c-1890-francisco-domingo-marquesFree Image from public domain licenseVintage collection poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13032240/vintage-collection-poster-templateView licensePeasants near Roman Ruins (ca. 1760 (Baroque)) by Paolo Monaldihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136671/peasants-near-roman-ruins-ca-1760-baroque-paolo-monaldiFree Image from public domain licenseRock music and vintage woman remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12779379/rock-music-and-vintage-woman-remixView licenseCompany of Music-Makers, ca. 1633 by pieter jacobsz. coddehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18985747/company-music-makers-ca-1633-pieter-jacobsz-coddeFree Image from public domain licenseVintage collection Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13032193/vintage-collection-facebook-story-templateView licenseThe Music Lesson (ca. 1760 (Baroque)) by Pietro Longhihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136677/the-music-lesson-ca-1760-baroque-pietro-longhiFree Image from public domain licenseVintage collection Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11966614/vintage-collection-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe Violinist (1660-1669 (Baroque)) by Mattheus Wytmanshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136319/the-violinist-1660-1669-baroque-mattheus-wytmansFree Image from public domain licenseRipped paper png mockup element, François Boucher's Allegory of Music transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9238935/png-allegory-music-children-customizableView licenseLute Player (Rembrandt van Rijn) (ca. 1629 (Baroque)) by Jan Lievenszhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10135962/lute-player-rembrandt-van-rijn-ca-1629-baroque-jan-lievenszFree Image from public domain licenseVintage collection blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13032287/vintage-collection-blog-banner-templateView licenseFigaro's Shop (1875) by José Jiménez Arandahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128946/figaros-shop-1875-jose-jimenez-arandaFree Image from public domain licenseAllegory of Music by François Boucher instant film frame. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9191418/png-aesthetic-allegory-music-angelView licenseSerenaders Under the Wrong Window (1825-1870) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125841/serenaders-under-the-wrong-window-1825-1870-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain licenseAllegory of Music, angel background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9159319/allegory-music-angel-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA musician playing an Indian stringed instrument, similar to the sarangi. Gouache painting by an Indian artist.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13969189/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseMusic lessons Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14395209/music-lessons-facebook-post-templateView licenseThe Fortune Teller, or Allegory of the Five Senses by Almanachhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037739/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAncient Greek Museum ticket template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710194/ancient-greek-museum-ticket-template-editable-designView licenseA musician playing the Indian violin. Gouache painting by an Indian artist.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13960418/musician-playing-the-indian-violin-gouache-painting-indian-artistFree Image from public domain licenseMexican independence day blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13138568/mexican-independence-day-blog-banner-templateView licenseA Violinist and a Flutist Playing Music together (The Musicians) (1755) by Julius Henricus Quinkhardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13731441/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseRetro music Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14395210/retro-music-facebook-post-templateView licenseIn einem Zimmer spielt ein Mann die Flöte, dabei sitzt eine Frau, die mit einem Mann spricht, der ein Körbchen trägt, hinter…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18954458/image-dog-person-instrumentsFree Image from public domain licenseGuitar lessons Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539840/guitar-lessons-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBass Viol Player with Glass (17th century) by Hendrick Terbrugghenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10155527/bass-viol-player-with-glass-17th-century-hendrick-terbrugghenFree Image from public domain licenseTravel Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12719645/travel-facebook-post-templateView licenseSecretary Blinken Delivers Remarks at the Kennedy Center Honors DinnerSecretary of State Antony J. Blinken delivers remarks…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11072938/photo-image-person-art-musicFree Image from public domain licenseLose yourself Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721525/lose-yourself-facebook-post-templateView licenseMerrymakers in an Inn (1630-1639 (Baroque)) by Simon de Vosand workshophttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136052/merrymakers-inn-1630-1639-baroque-simon-vosand-workshopFree Image from public domain licenseTalent show poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662915/talent-show-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseHome concerthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12677052/home-concertFree Image from public domain licenseChildren and music Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12506393/children-and-music-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMusical Group (1821) by François Joseph Navezhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9791099/musical-group-1821-francois-joseph-navezFree Image from public domain license