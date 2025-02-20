rawpixel
Allegory of the Five Senses (ca. 1630) by Pietro Paolini
baroquebaroque paintingallegoryfive sensespietro paoliniguitarpublic domain images guitarsadult
Art exhibition poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12830359/art-exhibition-poster-templateView license
Merry Company (ca. 1630 (Baroque)) by Jan van Bijlert and Workshop of Jan van Bijlert
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10135883/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Art & History class poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12830269/art-history-class-poster-templateView license
The Music Lesson (c. 1670) by Anonymous Artist and Gerard ter Borch the Younger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10014474/the-music-lesson-c-1670-anonymous-artist-and-gerard-ter-borch-the-youngerFree Image from public domain license
Art therapy Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11966486/art-therapy-instagram-post-templateView license
Drinking Song (c. 1890) by Francisco Domingo Marqués
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776591/drinking-song-c-1890-francisco-domingo-marquesFree Image from public domain license
Vintage collection poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13032240/vintage-collection-poster-templateView license
Peasants near Roman Ruins (ca. 1760 (Baroque)) by Paolo Monaldi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136671/peasants-near-roman-ruins-ca-1760-baroque-paolo-monaldiFree Image from public domain license
Rock music and vintage woman remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12779379/rock-music-and-vintage-woman-remixView license
Company of Music-Makers, ca. 1633 by pieter jacobsz. codde
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18985747/company-music-makers-ca-1633-pieter-jacobsz-coddeFree Image from public domain license
Vintage collection Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13032193/vintage-collection-facebook-story-templateView license
The Music Lesson (ca. 1760 (Baroque)) by Pietro Longhi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136677/the-music-lesson-ca-1760-baroque-pietro-longhiFree Image from public domain license
Vintage collection Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11966614/vintage-collection-instagram-post-templateView license
The Violinist (1660-1669 (Baroque)) by Mattheus Wytmans
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136319/the-violinist-1660-1669-baroque-mattheus-wytmansFree Image from public domain license
Ripped paper png mockup element, François Boucher's Allegory of Music transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9238935/png-allegory-music-children-customizableView license
Lute Player (Rembrandt van Rijn) (ca. 1629 (Baroque)) by Jan Lievensz
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10135962/lute-player-rembrandt-van-rijn-ca-1629-baroque-jan-lievenszFree Image from public domain license
Vintage collection blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13032287/vintage-collection-blog-banner-templateView license
Figaro's Shop (1875) by José Jiménez Aranda
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128946/figaros-shop-1875-jose-jimenez-arandaFree Image from public domain license
Allegory of Music by François Boucher instant film frame. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9191418/png-aesthetic-allegory-music-angelView license
Serenaders Under the Wrong Window (1825-1870) by Alfred Jacob Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125841/serenaders-under-the-wrong-window-1825-1870-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain license
Allegory of Music, angel background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9159319/allegory-music-angel-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
A musician playing an Indian stringed instrument, similar to the sarangi. Gouache painting by an Indian artist.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13969189/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Music lessons Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14395209/music-lessons-facebook-post-templateView license
The Fortune Teller, or Allegory of the Five Senses by Almanach
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037739/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Ancient Greek Museum ticket template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710194/ancient-greek-museum-ticket-template-editable-designView license
A musician playing the Indian violin. Gouache painting by an Indian artist.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13960418/musician-playing-the-indian-violin-gouache-painting-indian-artistFree Image from public domain license
Mexican independence day blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13138568/mexican-independence-day-blog-banner-templateView license
A Violinist and a Flutist Playing Music together (The Musicians) (1755) by Julius Henricus Quinkhard
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13731441/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Retro music Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14395210/retro-music-facebook-post-templateView license
In einem Zimmer spielt ein Mann die Flöte, dabei sitzt eine Frau, die mit einem Mann spricht, der ein Körbchen trägt, hinter…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18954458/image-dog-person-instrumentsFree Image from public domain license
Guitar lessons Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539840/guitar-lessons-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Bass Viol Player with Glass (17th century) by Hendrick Terbrugghen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10155527/bass-viol-player-with-glass-17th-century-hendrick-terbrugghenFree Image from public domain license
Travel Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12719645/travel-facebook-post-templateView license
Secretary Blinken Delivers Remarks at the Kennedy Center Honors DinnerSecretary of State Antony J. Blinken delivers remarks…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11072938/photo-image-person-art-musicFree Image from public domain license
Lose yourself Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721525/lose-yourself-facebook-post-templateView license
Merrymakers in an Inn (1630-1639 (Baroque)) by Simon de Vosand workshop
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136052/merrymakers-inn-1630-1639-baroque-simon-vosand-workshopFree Image from public domain license
Talent show poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662915/talent-show-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Home concert
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12677052/home-concertFree Image from public domain license
Children and music Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12506393/children-and-music-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Musical Group (1821) by François Joseph Navez
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9791099/musical-group-1821-francois-joseph-navezFree Image from public domain license