Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagesolomonking paintingsolomon paintingpublic domain kingartking solomonfranckenbaroque paintingKing Solomon Receiving the Queen of Sheba (1620-1629 (Baroque)) by Frans Francken IIOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 938 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1406 x 1799 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarAesthetic watercolor flower set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11704129/aesthetic-watercolor-flower-set-editable-designView licenseThe Archdukes Albert and Isabella Visiting the Collection of Pierre Roose (ca. 1621-1623 (Baroque)) by Hieronymus Francken…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10135909/image-dog-animals-flowerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor flower sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11706337/editable-watercolor-flower-setView licenseThe Crucifixion of St. Andrew by Frans Francken II Antwerp 1581 1642https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932495/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable crown design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15183397/editable-crown-design-element-setView licenseWinter Landscape (1620-1629 (Baroque)) by Joos de Momper the youngerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10135980/winter-landscape-1620-1629-baroque-joos-momper-the-youngerFree Image from public domain licenseVintage gardening poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14775680/vintage-gardening-poster-templateView licenseThe Parable of the Prodigal Son (c. 1610 - c. 1620) by Frans Francken II and Hieronymus Francken IIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13743068/image-cat-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseOdilon Redon's flower border background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944007/odilon-redons-flower-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSalomon ontvangt de koningin van Sheba (1670 - 1675) by Gerard de Lairessehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13781034/salomon-ontvangt-koningin-van-sheba-1670-1675-gerard-lairesseFree Image from public domain licenseOdilon Redon's flower border background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8958671/odilon-redons-flower-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe visitation of the sick from the seven acts of mercyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12676741/the-visitation-the-sick-from-the-seven-acts-mercyFree Image from public domain licenseOdilon Redon's flower border background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944008/odilon-redons-flower-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseKing Solomon Receiving the Queen of Sheba by Antwerp Manneristhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8962180/king-solomon-receiving-the-queen-sheba-antwerp-manneristFree Image from public domain licenseOdilon Redon's flower border background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8958672/odilon-redons-flower-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSalomo ontvangt de koningin van Seba (1683 - 1733) by Bernard Picarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13782338/salomo-ontvangt-koningin-van-seba-1683-1733-bernard-picartFree Image from public domain licenseOdilon Redon's flower desktop wallpaper, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944010/odilon-redons-flower-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseking solomon receives the queen of sheba?https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8669891/king-solomon-receives-the-queen-shebaFree Image from public domain licenseOdilon Redon's flower desktop wallpaper, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8958675/odilon-redons-flower-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseKing David Receiving the Cistern Water of Bethlehem by Antwerp Manneristhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8962338/king-david-receiving-the-cistern-water-bethlehem-antwerp-manneristFree Image from public domain licensePNG ripped paper mockup element, Hamilton King's Violet portrait illustration transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9232425/png-collage-element-customizable-cut-outView licenseMonkeys in the kitchen, Frans Francken IIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8898649/monkeys-the-kitchenFree Image from public domain licenseBlack history month poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13052589/black-history-month-poster-templateView licenseSolomon's idolatry, Frans Francken IIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8899926/solomons-idolatryFree Image from public domain licenseArt & History class poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12830269/art-history-class-poster-templateView licenseAdoration of the Magihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8252097/adoration-the-magiFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12830359/art-exhibition-poster-templateView licenseRiver Landscape with Mining (1620-1629) by Martin Rykaerthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10135974/river-landscape-with-mining-1620-1629-martin-rykaertFree Image from public domain licenseArt museum poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599329/art-museum-poster-templateView licenseSolomon and the Queen of Sheba (c. 1540 - c. 1545) by Jan van Scorel and Jan Swart van Groningenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13741994/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseOld masters Twitter ad template, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837636/old-masters-twitter-template-customizable-designView licensePortrait of a Gentleman (1560-1569 (Renaissance)) by Attributed to Frans Floris the elderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151091/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseOld masters flyer template, editable advertisementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837620/old-masters-flyer-template-editable-advertisementView licenseThe Idolatry of Solomon by Frans Francken the Youngerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14264445/the-idolatry-solomon-frans-francken-the-youngerFree Image from public domain licenseArt therapy Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11966486/art-therapy-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe Singer’s Contest on the Wartburg, 1846 by moritz von schwindhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18953985/the-singers-contest-the-wartburg-1846-moritz-von-schwindFree Image from public domain licenseDon't blink poster template, customizable advertisementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837633/dont-blink-poster-template-customizable-advertisementView licenseLandscape with Tobias and the Angel and Gypsieshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8259331/landscape-with-tobias-and-the-angel-and-gypsiesFree Image from public domain licenseOdilon Redon's flower phone wallpaper, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944009/odilon-redons-flower-phone-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBorder with the Queen of Sheba before King Solomon by Simon Beninghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14258162/border-with-the-queen-sheba-before-king-solomon-simon-beningFree Image from public domain license