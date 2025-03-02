rawpixel
The Penitent Magdalene (ca. 1635 (Baroque)) by Guido Reni
public domain baroque paintingpublic domain portrait paintingbaroque paintingreligious paintingfemale emotionswomanbaroquebaroque portrait
The Penitent Magdalene (ca. 1725-1730 (Baroque)) by Giuseppe Maria Crespi and After Guido Reni
The Penitent Magdalene (ca. 1725-1730 (Baroque)) by Giuseppe Maria Crespi and After Guido Reni
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136639/image-face-frame-personFree Image from public domain license
The Mourning Virgin (1575-1642 (Baroque)) by Workshop of Guido Reni
The Mourning Virgin (1575-1642 (Baroque)) by Workshop of Guido Reni
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10135684/the-mourning-virgin-1575-1642-baroque-workshop-guido-reniFree Image from public domain license
Saint Mary Magdalene (ca. 1625-1635 (Baroque)) by Giovanni Antonio Galli
Saint Mary Magdalene (ca. 1625-1635 (Baroque)) by Giovanni Antonio Galli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10135915/saint-mary-magdalene-ca-1625-1635-baroque-giovanni-antonio-galliFree Image from public domain license
The Penitent Magdalene (ca. 1730 (Baroque)) by Italian
The Penitent Magdalene (ca. 1730 (Baroque)) by Italian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136612/the-penitent-magdalene-ca-1730-baroque-italianFree Image from public domain license
The Penitent Mary Magdalene
The Penitent Mary Magdalene
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736896/the-penitent-mary-magdaleneFree Image from public domain license
Mary Magdalen (1515-1540 (Renaissance)) by Workshop of Giampietrino
Mary Magdalen (1515-1540 (Renaissance)) by Workshop of Giampietrino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150430/mary-magdalen-1515-1540-renaissance-workshop-giampietrinoFree Image from public domain license
Maria Magdalena (1643 - 1672) by Franciscus van der Steen, Nicolaus van Hoeij and Guido Reni
Maria Magdalena (1643 - 1672) by Franciscus van der Steen, Nicolaus van Hoeij and Guido Reni
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13783467/image-paper-cartoon-faceFree Image from public domain license
Cupid with a Bow (17th century (Baroque)) by Follower of Guido Reni and Elisabetta Sirani
Cupid with a Bow (17th century (Baroque)) by Follower of Guido Reni and Elisabetta Sirani
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10135850/image-clouds-angel-animalFree Image from public domain license
Christ at the Column, ca. 1604 by guido reni
Christ at the Column, ca. 1604 by guido reni
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18933692/christ-the-column-ca-1604-guido-reniFree Image from public domain license
Mary Magdalene (ca. 1650 (Baroque)) by Jan Boeckhorst and Style of Anthony van Dyck
Mary Magdalene (ca. 1650 (Baroque)) by Jan Boeckhorst and Style of Anthony van Dyck
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136131/image-face-skull-personFree Image from public domain license
Penitent Magdelene (1645-1655 (Baroque)) by Workshop of Francesco Furini
Penitent Magdelene (1645-1655 (Baroque)) by Workshop of Francesco Furini
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151494/penitent-magdelene-1645-1655-baroque-workshop-francesco-furiniFree Image from public domain license
Saint Mary Magdalen. Engraving after G. Reni.
Saint Mary Magdalen. Engraving after G. Reni.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13977098/saint-mary-magdalen-engraving-after-reniFree Image from public domain license
Assumption of the Virgin, ca. 1598 – 1599 by guido reni
Assumption of the Virgin, ca. 1598 – 1599 by guido reni
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18953946/assumption-the-virgin-ca-1598-1599-guido-reniFree Image from public domain license
Judith mit dem abgeschlagenen Haupt des Holofernes, null by guido reni
Judith mit dem abgeschlagenen Haupt des Holofernes, null by guido reni
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18951933/judith-mit-dem-abgeschlagenen-haupt-des-holofernes-null-guido-reniFree Image from public domain license
The Women of Bethulia Celebrating the Triumph of Judith over Holophernes (1575-1642 (Renaissance)) by Follower of Guido Reni…
The Women of Bethulia Celebrating the Triumph of Judith over Holophernes (1575-1642 (Renaissance)) by Follower of Guido Reni…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151234/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
The Ecstasy of Saint Francis di Paola (ca. 1700 (Baroque)) by Italian
The Ecstasy of Saint Francis di Paola (ca. 1700 (Baroque)) by Italian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136473/the-ecstasy-saint-francis-paola-ca-1700-baroque-italianFree Image from public domain license
The Deposition from the Cross (ca. 1712 (Baroque)) by Johann Michael Rottmayr
The Deposition from the Cross (ca. 1712 (Baroque)) by Johann Michael Rottmayr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136545/the-deposition-from-the-cross-ca-1712-baroque-johann-michael-rottmayrFree Image from public domain license
Heilige Familie mit dem knienden Johannesknaben, null by guido reni
Heilige Familie mit dem knienden Johannesknaben, null by guido reni
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18980352/heilige-familie-mit-dem-knienden-johannesknaben-null-guido-reniFree Image from public domain license
Girl with a crucifix. (1590-1600) by Guido Reni
Girl with a crucifix. (1590-1600) by Guido Reni
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9839955/girl-with-crucifix-1590-1600-guido-reniFree Image from public domain license
Holy family, null by guido reni
Holy family, null by guido reni
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18983197/holy-family-null-guido-reniFree Image from public domain license